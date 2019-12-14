As a gust of wind sends

the curtains flapping wildly,

I wonder about our future.

The future is signaling

us to go back.

The future is telling us

to stop where we are now.

But we pretend not to hear.

And we don’t care.

We’re not aware

of what we’ve lost

and are seeking things

we don’t need at all.

We’ve lost our vision.

We’ve lost our way.

We’re on a drug.

It’s called gross insensitivity.

It’s easily available in our society.

I am sitting by the window now,

and there is nothing to hinder

my thoughts from wondering

as much as I please.

I think we all are running

around and around in the circle

dangling our greedy tongue out.

We say there is no way out.

May be we just don’t want

to get out.

Sipping a cup of masala tea,

I ponder about the wild ferns

which grow by themselves

in various forms and direction

unaware of the man-made disasters.

Bhuwan Thapaliya was born in Kathmandu, Nepal and is one of the most widely read Nepali poets writing in English today. Thapaliya, who works as an economist, is the author of four poetry collections. His books include the recently released Safa Tempo: Poems New and Selected (Nirala Publication, New Delhi,http://niralapublications.com/new-booksarrivals/ ) and Our Nepal, Our Pride (Cyberwit.net) narrative verses of love, peace, and human understanding.

(http://www.amazon.com/Our-Nepal-Pride-Bhuwan-Thapaliya/dp/8182531152) .

Poetry by Thapaliya has been included in The New Pleiades Anthology of Poetry and Tonight: An Anthology of World Love poetry (http://www.skylinepublications.com/TONIGHTWorldLovePoetry/TONIGHTWorldLovePoetry.htm) as well as in literary journals such as Urhalpool, MahMag, Kritya, FOLLY, The Vallance Review, Nuvein Magazine, Foundling Review, Poetry Life and Times, Poets Against the War, Voices in Wartime, Taj Mahal Review, Strong Verse, poetseers.org, theasiamag.com, asianamericanpoetry.com, and more. Thapaliya has read his poetry and attended seminars in venues around the world, including South Korea, the United States, Thailand, Cambodia, and Nepal.