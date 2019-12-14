As a gust of wind sends
the curtains flapping wildly,
I wonder about our future.
The future is signaling
us to go back.
The future is telling us
to stop where we are now.
But we pretend not to hear.
And we don’t care.
We’re not aware
of what we’ve lost
and are seeking things
we don’t need at all.
We’ve lost our vision.
We’ve lost our way.
We’re on a drug.
It’s called gross insensitivity.
It’s easily available in our society.
I am sitting by the window now,
and there is nothing to hinder
my thoughts from wondering
as much as I please.
I think we all are running
around and around in the circle
dangling our greedy tongue out.
We say there is no way out.
May be we just don’t want
to get out.
Sipping a cup of masala tea,
I ponder about the wild ferns
which grow by themselves
in various forms and direction
unaware of the man-made disasters.
Bhuwan Thapaliya was born in Kathmandu, Nepal and is one of the most widely read Nepali poets writing in English today. Thapaliya, who works as an economist, is the author of four poetry collections. His books include the recently released Safa Tempo: Poems New and Selected (Nirala Publication, New Delhi,http://niralapublications.com/new-booksarrivals/ ) and Our Nepal, Our Pride (Cyberwit.net) narrative verses of love, peace, and human understanding.
(http://www.amazon.com/Our-Nepal-Pride-Bhuwan-Thapaliya/dp/8182531152) .
Poetry by Thapaliya has been included in The New Pleiades Anthology of Poetry and Tonight: An Anthology of World Love poetry (http://www.skylinepublications.com/TONIGHTWorldLovePoetry/TONIGHTWorldLovePoetry.htm) as well as in literary journals such as Urhalpool, MahMag, Kritya, FOLLY, The Vallance Review, Nuvein Magazine, Foundling Review, Poetry Life and Times, Poets Against the War, Voices in Wartime, Taj Mahal Review, Strong Verse, poetseers.org, theasiamag.com, asianamericanpoetry.com, and more. Thapaliya has read his poetry and attended seminars in venues around the world, including South Korea, the United States, Thailand, Cambodia, and Nepal.