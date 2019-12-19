Our world…

World hides its monstrosity

In being silver around night’s chest

World easily presaudes

World changes color like we do

World lends a hand, heavy like society

Coiling what’s night with care

World kicks hard out of its property

World says, it’s all fair

World never wears what it can’t bare

World walks miles to gain position

World freezes at you fancy bra

World melts into tears

World melts into riches

Fire dies, fire rises, but fire burns

World melts in its own desire

World populates at will

World kills, kills what it feels

World hardens, turns rock

Lust for living sculptures lust for power

Lust for freedom hits lust for power

World hardens, becomes blocks

Where refugees turn humans

Humans start to flock

Humans turn citizens, they dare

Citizens turn world, they block

World softens, splits open like a lip

Lips utter, lips speak, lips cry

Lips preach, sing, mobilize, & lie

World breaks, develops borders

World blames itself in mirrors

Those who claim being the world

Turn against one another

A day comes, when no heart’s in the right order

It’s war everywhere, and no one bothers

World suffocates before birth

Suffocates more before it dies

We hate, we endure, we conquer both

We conquer nothingness,

We conquer all…

In midst of it all, I am cornered,

I am common,

One who reads quotes, shares them

And later, customizes them

One who posts on social media

And deactivates at ease

One who wears and bares in his room

Making a statement

But not during protests

One who burns her photographs

Not idols and puppets

One who fears replying to her letter

Opts turning

Or running away

When someone raises a placard

I am just one,

And, me and you, we are just two

Escapists to the core

Escapists since the womb

Insignificant enough, ignorant enough

Escaping out of reach

Every time we realise

It’s perception, more than a speech

That, they, whoever they’re

Will anyhow breach

Dissenting enough

In our own simple ways

Dreaming to bring reform

Just locking hands and lips

Holding a coconut leaf each

On a sunny beach

Building what seems

Like a world of our own

And we live it,

Right there, on the sand

That’s love,

Which no Govt. or opposition

Will ever teach…

Daipayan Nair: Born in 1988, in the town of Silchar, Assam, India. Daipayan Nair is a freelance writer/columnist, poet, fiction writer and essayist. His works have been published in a lot of printed anthologies and online poetry journals like The Poetry Breakfast, The Galway Review, Tuck Magazine, 1947 Literary Journal, Duane’s PoeTree Blog etc. He was recently awarded The Reuel International Poetry Prize 2016. His works have been translated in quite a few languages. He has also got a book to his name. His first collection of poems is named ‘The Frost’ which was released in 2015. His recent publication is a co-authored anthology of poems titled ‘THE VIRTUAL REALITY’ which was released at the end of 2016. Currently, he is working on his upcoming project, a detailed poetry book on the new poetry form ‘Tideling’ titled ‘Parallelism’ to be published soon.

