Our world…

World hides its monstrosity
In being silver around night’s chest
World easily presaudes
World changes color like we do
World lends a hand, heavy like society
Coiling what’s night with care
World kicks hard out of its property
World says, it’s all fair
World never wears what it can’t bare
World walks miles to gain position
World freezes at you fancy bra
World melts into tears
World melts into riches
Fire dies, fire rises, but fire burns
World melts in its own desire
World populates at will
World kills, kills what it feels
World hardens, turns rock
Lust for living sculptures lust for power
Lust for freedom hits lust for power
World hardens, becomes blocks
Where refugees turn humans
Humans start to flock
Humans turn citizens, they dare
Citizens turn world, they block
World softens, splits open like a lip
Lips utter, lips speak, lips cry
Lips preach, sing, mobilize, & lie
World breaks, develops borders
World blames itself in mirrors
Those who claim being the world
Turn against one another
A day comes, when no heart’s in the right order
It’s war everywhere, and no one bothers
World suffocates before birth
Suffocates more before it dies
We hate, we endure, we conquer both
We conquer nothingness,
We conquer all…
In midst of it all, I am cornered,
I am common,
One who reads quotes, shares them
And later, customizes them
One who posts on social media
And deactivates at ease
One who wears and bares in his room
Making a statement
But not during protests
One who burns her photographs
Not idols and puppets
One who fears replying to her letter
Opts turning
Or running away
When someone raises a placard
I am just one,
And, me and you, we are just two
Escapists to the core
Escapists since the womb
Insignificant enough, ignorant enough
Escaping out of reach
Every time we realise
It’s perception, more than a speech
That, they, whoever they’re
Will anyhow breach
Dissenting enough
In our own simple ways
Dreaming to bring reform
Just locking hands and lips
Holding a coconut leaf each
On a sunny beach
Building what seems
Like a world of our own
And we live it,
Right there, on the sand
That’s love,
Which no Govt. or opposition
Will ever teach…
Daipayan Nair: Born in 1988, in the town of Silchar, Assam, India. Daipayan Nair is a freelance writer/columnist, poet, fiction writer and essayist. His works have been published in a lot of printed anthologies and online poetry journals like The Poetry Breakfast, The Galway Review, Tuck Magazine, 1947 Literary Journal, Duane’s PoeTree Blog etc. He was recently awarded The Reuel International Poetry Prize 2016. His works have been translated in quite a few languages. He has also got a book to his name. His first collection of poems is named ‘The Frost’ which was released in 2015. His recent publication is a co-authored anthology of poems titled ‘THE VIRTUAL REALITY’ which was released at the end of 2016. Currently, he is working on his upcoming project, a detailed poetry book on the new poetry form ‘Tideling’ titled ‘Parallelism’ to be published soon.
