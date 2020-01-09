I am your voice

but I will not say a word.

I am politically numb.

I fear that we may be entering

an age of authoritarian populism

and one day it will munch us all.

We seek rainbow but we often get

clouds of tear gas and a hail of bullets.

My friend, that day is not far away

when we have to whisper our poems

to ourselves. They wouldn’t

let us read it aloud.

But don’t you worry.

I am your voice

and I won’t keep quiet.

The rain is getting

much heavier now.

Where are our umbrellas?

We aren’t afraid

of the rain, are we?

The dexterous stitches

of our emotional hook

are breaking up.

And no force

can tame us now.

We won’t let them

control the thoughts

we think and manipulate

the visions we see.

Their politics is just a thing,

we are everything.

Bhuwan Thapaliya was born in Kathmandu, Nepal and is one of the most widely read Nepali poets writing in English today. Thapaliya, who works as an economist, is the author of four poetry collections. His books include the recently released Safa Tempo: Poems New and Selected (Nirala Publication, New Delhi,http://niralapublications.com/new-booksarrivals/ ) and Our Nepal, Our Pride (Cyberwit.net) narrative verses of love, peace, and human understanding.

(http://www.amazon.com/Our-Nepal-Pride-Bhuwan-Thapaliya/dp/8182531152) .

Poetry by Thapaliya has been included in The New Pleiades Anthology of Poetry and Tonight: An Anthology of World Love poetry (http://www.skylinepublications.com/TONIGHTWorldLovePoetry/TONIGHTWorldLovePoetry.htm) as well as in literary journals such as Urhalpool, MahMag, Kritya, FOLLY, The Vallance Review, Nuvein Magazine, Foundling Review, Poetry Life and Times, Poets Against the War, Voices in Wartime, Taj Mahal Review, Strong Verse, poetseers.org, theasiamag.com, asianamericanpoetry.com, and more. Thapaliya has read his poetry and attended seminars in venues around the world, including South Korea, the United States, Thailand, Cambodia, and Nepal.

