The water level in the Narmada Valley is increasing every second

On 9 September 2019, the Narmada Bachao Andolan and Madhya Pradesh government, discussed during a full day meeting many issues related to rehabilitation and all the people affected by Sardar Sarovar Dam were assured immediate rehabilitation.

Today, the condition of the surface is frightening and painful. Villages, houses, goods, crops, cattle are still drowned but the sown crops are also starting to rot due to the Narmada water entering the villages. There is no drinking water nor electricity and people are trapped in islands. The status of some such villages is as follows: –

1. Village- Katnera, District Dhar

Katnera village of Kukshi Tehsil was included in the survey conducted in 2000 but not included in the 2005 survey. Today the situation, is that the land of the people of Katnera village has become an island and all paths and roads to their fields have been drowned. There is no arrangement for fodder for 10 days for all the cattle in the village. The power of the village has been cut and due to the rising water levels, there has been dirty water in the wells and drains, due to which the problem of clean drinking water has arisen.

The people of the village tried to speak to many officials but no one is ready to come to their village. In such a situation, the people of the village blocked the Khandwa Baroda State Highway today. The dharna included people from Chikhalda, Bhavaria, Raswa, Rekhti, Kadmal, Nisarpur, Bhilsur, Kharajna, Malwadi, Mulkad villages as well as cattle and bullock carts. After running the dharna for 2 hours, SDM Kukshi reached the dharna site and visited the village after hearing the problems of the people of Katnera. He also visited the roads leading to the fields which were drowned. After the tour, SDM Kukshi promised to send water tankers to the people as soon as possible to solve the problem of drinking water and assured to take immediate action on all other problems.

2. Village- Rajghat, District Barwani

Rajghat village is a village of religious importance situated on the banks of the river Narmada. More than 10 temples have been drowned. Rajghat village became an island when the water reached 133 meters. On September 10, the SDM along with the entire police team, the team of Patwaris and the team of NDRF reached Rajghat by boat and asked all the families to evacuate their houses and be moved to a safer location. NBA workers were also present on the occasion, who, citing discussions held during the agitation in Indore, asked authorities to make a panchnama and video of the families being evacuated by the police administration.

The police were not ready for this and there was a long debate with the people of the village. Finally the Barwani collector reached Rajghat and ordered the police administration to make a panchnama. The evacuation work began as soon as 40 families filed the Panchnama and some 7 families were relocated along with their household items. The administration entrusted these responsibilities to only 2 people, who were unable to move the families trapped on the island and more than 80 cattle to the tin shed. In some places, the cattle have destroyed crops in the fields. Due to such carelessness in moving the cattle, one cow was found dead today and 18 cattle ran back from the tin shed to Rajghat. After all the goods were transferred, some 7 to 8 families are still living in Rajghat.

3. Village- Kadmal, District Dhar

On September 11, people of Kadmal village came to meet SDM Kukshi and appealed to him for various problems related to rehabilitation. Whether it is the application to include 13 families out of drowning in the survey list, the grant amount of 5.80 lakhs and the list of people not getting house plots, SDM Kukshi responded positively on all such applications and villagers were assured that action would be taken soon.

4. Village- Chikhalda, District Dhar

On September 11, SDM Kukshi sent a team to Chikhalda village to conduct the survey. But the people there say that the team members surveyed only 90 people and went without surveying the remaining 100 people. These remaining people come from the Dalit and Muslim community and live at a lower level than the people who were earlier surveyed.