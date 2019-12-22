Modi Lies To The Nation On NRC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lied to the nation claiming that there never was a pan India National Register of Citizens (NRC). Launching BJP’s election campaign in Delhi he said, “Has anything happened with the NRC yet? Lies are being spread. After my government came to power, from 2014 to now, let me tell the 130 crore citizens of this country, nowhere has the NRC word been discussed, been talked about. Only when the Supreme Court said, then we had to do it for Assam. What are they talking about? Spreading lies.”

This is a lie. Home Minister Amit Shah, who is also the president of the BJP, has spent the last year promising over and over that India will carry out an all India NRC, going so far as to make it one of the central promises of the electoral campaign ahead of Lok Sabha polls earlier this year.

Millions of people have taken to the streets across India over the last two weeks after Parliament passed the Citizenship Amendment Act, a piece of legislation that – when coupled with the NRC, as Amit Shah promised it would be – could become a tool to harass Indian Muslims.

Home Minister Amit Shah’s verified Twitter account carrying a campaign speech from May this year, in which he says, “first we will pass the Citizenship Amendment bill… after that NRC will be made and we will detect and deport every infiltrator from our motherland.”

First we will pass the Citizenship Amendment bill and ensure that all the refugees from the neighbouring nations get the Indian citizenship. After that NRC will be made and we will detect and deport every infiltrator from our motherland. pic.twitter.com/oB2SlBaQ0j — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 1, 2019

On December 1, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “we will implement NRC across all states of the country.”

More than 20 people were killed in the anti-CAA protest across India in the past two weeks, of these 16 were killed in the BJP ruled Uttar Pradesh alone.

When an NRC was held in the state of Assam 1.9 million people were found to be non citizens of India. Detention centres are being built across the state to accomodate the stateless people found in the NRC.

