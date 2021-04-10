We, the People, the Humanity and Our Entangled Future in Global COVID-19 Pandemic

“He who does not bellow the truth when he knows the truth makes himself the accomplice of liars and forgers.” CHARLES PEGUY – French Author (1873-1914).

Looking Beyond the Erroneous Logic of Contemporary Professional Intellect and Political Leaderships

Are we living in an era of false truth, feigned piety and alternate transient facts of human affairs? To answer a rational question, we need to look for critical thinking of our own lives being managed by distorted narratives coming from those who cannot even think for themselves in political governance. Those occupying positions of influence generate ideas and narratives which are often drawn from people who are ideologue of self-interest, contradictions and misrepresentations across global landscape. The COVID-19 pandemic surge has depleted our inner thoughts, souls and outlook for change and adaptability to the making of the future. At the outset, political leaders appear to be leading the movement for human survival, often abridged by medical scientists and experts in determining which vaccinations – be it European, Russian, Chinese or American should be used to treat people of ethnic, social, moral and intellectual and political diversities. Do they pretend that vaccines or the pandemic knows nationalities or political ideologies separating the human intellect? Ostensibly, human faculties of thinking and choices are being used for divisions and political indoctrinations not for specialized human unity to cope with the emerging crises of COVID-pandemic and its aftermath impacting the masses across the world.

Truth is ONE, it cannot be divided into numbers of votaries, that is, We are One People, We are One humanity under the dreadful impacts and consequences of an invisible enemy set to dehumanize all the mankind on this planet. We should be looking for an informed conscience not default of an enlightened conscience to restore trust and societal confidence that COVID-19 pandemic is medically and spiritually treatable and could be diagnosed by century’s evolved medical science complemented by human genius and technological know-how of the 21st century information age. If our leaders are bent on following self-geared national interests and not the interest of one global humanity, consequently our fate, our future are at great risk of dissolution and annihilation by sheer perpetuated ignorance. We are facing many adversaries both in our own minds (the self) and subdued minds which control our thoughts and propagated minds setting in a given societal culture. This trend has evolved a new tyranny of political and medical obsessions to make us powerless and indifferent while we continued to be the victims of this seamless pandemic raging across our lives. We must be looking for truth to necessitate rethinking in our minds and souls for change and universal sense of humanity as being One and unshakeable by geography, politics and ethnicity and sentiments of political nationalities and persecution. We can do it, we are One People and One Humanity impacted by unknown motives of the few lacking knowledge and wisdom to unite the mankind in situations of crises often engineered by ignorance missing divine knowledge of truth and human origin. We cannot be divided into segments of geography and history as numbers. We the People, We the Humanity are connected to all other things within the God-given Universe to serve the mankind. This gives soundness and power to reason and forbidden truth in the current global affairs.

Global Mankind Looks for Peace, Unity of the People and a Sustainable Future

Jerry Alatalo THE ONENESS of HUMANITY For Global Truth, Justice, Peace (11/03/2015) describes “Empire, Spiritual Evolution, World Peace” in the following context:

“The first peace, which is most important, is that which is found within the souls of men when they realize their relationship, their oneness with the universe and all its powers, and when they realize that at the center of the universe dwells the Great Spirit, and that this center is really everywhere, it is within each of us.” (BLACK ELK).

Our common sense of One Humanity must inspire new thinking and complements the essence and spirit of the 18th century German philosopher Immanuel Kant’s vision of “Perpetual Peace” as ‘cities of peace’ do not wage war against mankind. We must connect people to people across the globe to be active participants in delivering a new and more viable common future of unity, happiness and future-making. They used to export weapons to wage wars, now exporting wars and media propaganda and are profiteering from the emerging crises in the Middle East. Replacing human consciousness of peace and security by repulsive ideas of despotism, the warlords are corrupting the human values, new-age visions and concepts of healthy standards of peaceful co-existence as they see it a threat to their plans. In the 21st century of changing global culture of new and critical thinking of globalization, we must pioneer new vision of participatory global humanity and critical insights of the stagnated international affairs. The global mankind never consented to any superpowers, the UNO or the Nation State to represent its interests and priorities.

Agreeably, in the 21st century knowledge-based political affairs require true and effective leadership having a comprehensive sense of human rights, dignity, kindness towards fellow human beings and versatile understanding of navigational change when facts of political life warrant a change. Most contemporary leaders of the world appear to rejoice self-centered evil-mongering, not wisdom and truth of people-oriented political systems of governance. Ideas and ideals that defy reasoning and truth are gushingly operative in aerial bombing of the innocents in Syria and inhuman displacement of civilians, killings of people in Iraq, forced confinement and torture of masses in Kashmir by Indian occupied forces, Palestinians under Israeli occupation, Saudi Arabian-UAE led war against the people of Yemen, not to mention of the large scale Syrian civilian displacements of refugees sheltered in Western European nations, and almost a million forcibly evicted Rohinga Muslims from Mynamar (Burma). The UNO is just a symbolic title, not a force to transform conflicts into peacemaking optimism. We, the People of the globe ask all nations on Earth to recognize our strengths and weaknesses for unity of minds for change and adaptability to the making of a people-oriented future in peace and living together as people of reasoned conscience.

We must reasoned for an instinctive recognition of social, economic and political injustice across the globe and logically try to transform the world of political wickedness, disharmony, socio-economic and political deprivation and exploitation into a world of moral, intellectual and spiritual reasoning and be passionate and hopeful for constructive changes in thoughts and behaviors – be it the policing or the masses march on streets and halls of fame, our aim and wisdom must be focused on purpose – a different and a better world of tomorrow and continuous change to be monitored and assessed by the people of knowledge and reason to ensure that we do not cross-over the limits of the Laws of Nature deserving punishment from God – the Creator and Sustainer of all the lives, the Earth and the Universe that matter to us all as human beings. The aggressive violations of human rights, dignity and equal participation should not lead to a Third World War against us by us. Its consequences will be unthinkable and catastrophic for the human civilizations claiming to be intelligent and just as it happened during the 2nd WW. The warmongers and their cruelty were not punished in its entirety against the fellow human beings.

(Dr. Mahboob A. Khawaja specializes in international affairs – global security, peace and conflict resolution with keen interests in Islamic-Western comparative cultures and civilizations, and author of several publications including the latest: One Humanity and the Remaking of Global Peace, Security and Conflict Resolution. Lambert Academic Publishing, Germany, 12/2019).

GET COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWSLETTER STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX