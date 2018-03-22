Bastar Solidarity Literary Festival, Kolkata

The two day People’s Literary Festival, organised by the Kolkata Chapter of the Bastar Solidarity Network, is all set to roll. Very rarely do we come across a literature festival dedicated exclusively towards upholding and portraying narratives of people’s struggles and resistances against various oppressions. This politics of direct celebration of dialectical materialism through such a literature festival, of course, does not sit well with corporate sponsors and big publishing houses. So, unlike the lavish shows of opulence that the Tatas, Zees and Vedantas host and call ‘literature festival’s, the People’s Literature Festival is entirely crowdfunded. Thus, from its roots, is devoid entirely of corporate and partisan banners. It belongs to you and me, to all of us who ‘tremble with indignation against every injustice’

Many writers, poets, singers, performers and musicians shall be present and there will be discussions and counter-cultural performances. With books on people’s resistances abound and on sale, the two day festival, slated to be held all day on the 24th and 25th of March, being the coming Saturday and Sunday, from 12:00 noon to 08:00 PM, at Sukanta Mancha, Phoolbagan, Kolkata, promises to be a hopeful and worthwhile experience. Come, immerse in this experience. As a writer, as a journalist, as a reader, as a mobiliser, as a life-enthusiast, as someone who seeks to stand with the oppressed in their struggle against the ruling castes, classes, gender, as anyone who celebrates life over death and love over hatred, come to the People’s Literary Festival.