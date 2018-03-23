Do You Love Your Gun?

Political language is designed to make lies sound truthful and murder respectable, and to give an appearance of solidity to pure wind. – George Orwell

In the USA, there are 357 million guns in civilian hands based on federal manufacturing tallies, from subtracting the number of firearm exports from the number of firearms imported to and remaining in the United States after manufacture. Now compare this to our population size, which is 325.7 million in 2017.

Lots of people here in the USA love their guns, which are part of our sense of power, control and domination at home in the USA and all across the globe through the USA military having even more guns and an inordinate number of other lethal arsenal types, such as nuclear weapons.

Check this song out if you can tolerate it. You’ll see about what the singer means in terms of our country’s true gun love. … It’s short. Just brace yourself since it is raw and to the point. It really brings the issue home and up front–about face.



Now we just had another shooting in a school in the USA. Apparently schools are favorite places to shoot up people. It happens again and again in this country, and all across the country (and abroad in our wars).

The latest event was in a Maryland high school (students aged 15-18 years) and more than 1,000 children are killed by guns per year in the USA. How tragic!

Now I see some correlations here. So let’s look at them without any fairy tales, lies and nonsensical views coloring the connections.

If you see the fusions, fine. If not, fine, too. People are entitled to their own interpretations of facts. Yet when there is duplication at home and abroad, watch out!

Nearly every member of Trump’s wildlife advisory board is a trophy hunter

https://www.sciencealert.com/wildlife-conservation-advisory-board-trump-trophy-hunter

“We’re in the midst of an elephant poaching crisis, losing an elephant in Africa about every 26 minutes. The response worldwide has been to shut down the trade in elephant parts, except in the United States.” – Director of Biological Diversity

“Today, we mourn the passing of Sudan, the world’s last male northern white rhino, at age 45.

Sudan symbolized humanity’s reverence for Africa’s majestic wildlife as well as its greed for illegal wildlife products. Visitors came to see Sudan every day. But he was also kept under 24-hour armed guard to protect him from vicious poachers.

Now that there are no more male northern white rhinos – and only 2 females – the fate of this species is in the hands of artificial reproductive techniques or it will face certain extinction. But just as important as continuing the species is addressing the scourge of poaching and the unsustainable demand for rhino horn.” – Director African Wildlife Foundation

Several species of rhinos have been hunted to extinction in recent years or simply declined radically in numbers due to lack of sufficient habitat and other man-made reasons.

Now white rhino species only has their two female members left. How can a species be built on that pitiful number of two?

Now look at what the damned ignorant fools are doing. Go get ‘um, Donald and pals, get the last ones of them, too! Boo-ya!

(And some people thought that Donald would change the deep state and rules governing our politics, along with corporation control of politics??? All that he did was try to replace some people with others, and some of the new replacements are monsters!)

The Trump son pictured below may have missed his calling in life. Maybe he should be employed in a slaughterhouse. Maybe he could even be allowed to have his special little sharp knife and on break times, he can cut off tails of cows and other animals that he killed. Then he can wave them around in the wind too!

African Elephant Numbers Plummet 30 Percent, Great Elephant …

https://news.nationalgeographic.com/…/wildlife-african-elephants-population-decrease...

Aug 31, 2016 – The worrying finding: Africa now has 352,271 savanna elephants left in 93 percent of the species’ range. The aerial survey covered 18 African countries. In 15 of those, where information on previous populations existed, 144,000 elephants were lost to ivory poaching and habitat destruction in less than a decade.

“This is Trump’s son with the tail of an elephant he killed. Months ago, Trump tried to give him a sick gift, changing the law to let bloodthirsty American hunters murder elephants and bring their heads home as trophies. ” – Avaaz

Oh. Trump’s sons love guns:



Check it out, I recommend. It is less than a minute long! …

Take ’em all down — the helpless people in the Middle East and the helpless wild animals! … You don’t think there is a connection between the two happenings? Hahahah, think again! … Power and control, domination. Yea!

Boo-ya, kill those wild sub-human civilian animals too:

Snopes:

On 13 March 2012, the web site Gothamist published an article titled “Photos: Donald Trump’s Sons Awesome At Killing Elephants And Other Wildlife.” It said:

Animal rights activists are revolted by a series of trophy photos that have emerged showing Eric and Donald Trump Jr. posing with a dead elephant, kudu, civet cat and waterbuck while on a big game safari in Zimbabwe last year. In one photo, Donald Jr. proudly holds a dead elephant tail in one hand and a knife in the other. In another, the brothers are seen standing beside a 12’8″ crocodile hanging from a noose off a tree. Activists obtained the photos and created [a] video montage of the Trumps’ big hunt[.]

If you can figure out a major difference between the two last short films other than the species involved, I’m glad for you. I. myself, see it all as part of the same trend and tendency to destroy life and feel superior to others. It is to be God-like in a fragile, finite world and to reap rewards through destroying the world for one’s own gain and sense of superiority.

Sally Dugman is a writer in MA, USA.