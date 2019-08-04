Neoliberalism, Neofascism  & Trumpism – Racist Alliance Of Mob & Capital

Philosopher Hannah Arendt found common causes of genocidal Western European imperialism on 5 continents and genocidal 20th century fascism as an alliance between the mob and capital, with a commonality in this union of extreme nationalism, lying, rapacity, atrocity-justifying racism and anti-humanism. Today American Trumpism is ferociously anti-intellectual, anti-humanist, nationalist and racist, with genocidal Trump threats to “totally destroy” or “obliterate”. Rampant US Trumpism is paralleled by UK Brexiteers, and by burgeoning Central European, Brazilian and Australian neo-fascists and Trumpists.

Just as the capitalist Establishment used jingoism, nationalism and egregious racism to enthusiastically involve “the mob” in the genocidal crimes of Western European imperialism on 5 continents, so the same device enabled popular support for genocidal Nazi German crimes against Europeans in Europe in WW2, for genocidal crimes of fascist Italy against Libyans and Ethiopians and no doubt for the genocidal crimes of Imperial Japan against China. War is the penultimate in racism and genocide the ultimate in racism.

Hannah Arendt, Sven Lindqvist and the “mob and capital” in imperialist and fascist mass murder.

Famed anti-racist Jewish German American philosopher Hannah Arendt In her seminal book “The Origins of Totalitarianism” [1] describes how genocidal European imperialism around the world provided an extremely profitable means of employing superfluous capital and superfluous labour from the Industrial Revolution, with racism and nationalism diverting the potentially dangerous mob from their real enemy, their capitalist rulers. Thus Hannah Arendt (1951): “Older than the superfluous wealth was another by-product of capitalist production: the human debris of every crisis, following invariably upon each period of industrial growth, eliminated permanently from producing society. Men who had become permanently idle were as superfluous to the community as the owners of superfluous wealth. That they were an actual menace to society had been recognized throughout the nineteenth century and their export to populate the dominions of Canada and Australia as well as the United States. The new fact in the imperialist era is that these two superfluous forces, superfluous capital and superfluous working power, joined hands and left the country together. The concept of expansion, the export of government power and annexation of every territory in which nationals had invested either their wealth or their work, seemed the only alternative to increasing losses in wealth and population. Imperialism and its idea of unlimited expansion seemed to offer a permanent remedy for a permanent evil” (page 150 [1]).

In a subsection of her book entitled “The Alliance Between Mob and Capital” (pages 123-155 [2]), Hannah Arendt describes the global operation of this union by Western imperialists: “When imperialism entered the scene of politics with the scramble for Africa in the eighties [1880s] , it was promoted by businessmen, opposed fiercely by the governments in power, and welcomed by a surprisingly large section of the educated classes. To the last it seemed to be God-sent, a cure for all evils, an -easy panacea for all conflicts. And it is true that imperialism in a sense did not disappoint these hopes. It gave a new lease on life to political and social structures which were quite obviously threatened by new social and political forces and which, under other circumstances without the interference of imperialist developments, would hardly have needed two world wars to disappear.. . As matters stood, imperialism spirited away all troubles and produced that deceptive feeling of security, so universal in pre-war Europe, which deceived all but the most sensitive minds… Innocently enough, expansion appeared first as the outlet for excess cap1tal production and offered a remedy, capital export. The tremendously increased wealth produced by capitalist production under a social system based on maldistribution had resulted in “oversaving” – that is, the accumulation of capital which was condemned to idleness within the existing national capacity for production and consumption” [2].

Hannah Arendt pointed to the potential dangers to Europeans (and horribly realized in post-WW1 fascism and Nazism) of this subdivision of humanity into “master races and slave races”: “Occasional warnings against the Lumpenproletariat, and the possible bribing of sections of the working class with crumbs from the imperialist table, did not lead to a deeper understanding of the great appeal which the imperialist programs had to the rank and file of the party. In Marxist terms the new phenomenon of an alliance between mob and capital seemed so unnatural, so obviously in conflict with the doctrine of class struggle, that the actual dangers of the imperialist attempt-to divide mankind into master races and slave races, into higher and lower breeds, into colored peoples and white men, all of which were attempts to unify the people on the basis of the mob-were completely overlooked. Even the breakdown of international solidarity at the outbreak of the first World War did not disturb the complacency of the socialists and their faith in the proletariat as such…

The alliance between capital and mob is to be found at the genesis of every consistently imperialist policy. In some countries, particularly in Great Britain, this new alliance between the much-too-rich and the much-too-poor was and remained confined to overseas possessions. The so-called hypocrisy of British policies was the result of the good sense of English statesmen who drew a sharp line between colonial methods and normal domestic policies, thereby avoiding with considerable success the feared boomerang effect of imperialism upon the homeland. In other countries particularly in Germany and Austria, the alliance took effect at home in the form of pan-movements, and to a lesser extent in France, in a so-called colonial policy. The aim of these “movements” was, so to speak, to imperialize the whole nation (and not only the “superfluous” part of it), to combine domestic and foreign policy in such a way as to organize the nation for the looting of foreign territories and the permanent degradation of alien peoples” [2].

Anti-racist Jewish German American philosopher Hannah Arendt got to the racist ‘heart of darkness” of the genocidally racist “mob and capital” transaction thus: “Racism may indeed carry out the doom of the Western world and, for that matter, of the whole of human civilization. When Russians have become Slavs, when Frenchmen have assumed the role of commanders of a force noire, when Englishmen have turned into “white men,” as already for a disastrous spell all Germans became Aryans, then this change will itself signify the end of Western man. For no matter what learned scientists may say, race is, politically speaking, not the beginning of humanity but its end, not the origin of peoples but their decay, not the natural birth of man but his unnatural death”[2].

Indeed Sven Lindqvist perceived the same ideological connection between genocidal Western European colonialism and the latter genocidal German imperialism in Europe in his book “Exterminate All the Brutes” [3] that used Joseph Conrad’s novel “Heart of Darkness” [4] as a vehicle for exposing the evils of Western imperialism (1992): “Behind the “black shadows of disease and starvation” in the Grove of Death [in the Congo of Joseph Conrad’s “Heart of Darkness”] I saw in my mind’s eye the emaciated survivors of the German death camps, which had been liberated only a few years earlier. I read Conrad as a prophetic author who had foreseen all the horrors that were to come. Hannah Arendt knew better . She saw that Conrad was writing about the genocides of his own time. In her first book, “The Origins of Totalitarians”(1951) , she showed how imperialism necessitated racism as the only possible excuse for its deeds. “Lying under anybody’s nose were many of the elements which gathered together could create a totalitarian government on the basis of racism.” Her thesis that Nazism and Communism were of the same stock has been well remembered . However, many forget that she also held the “terrible massacres’ and ”wild murdering” of European imperialists responsible for the “the triumphant introduction of such means of pacification into ordinary, respectable foreign policies”, thereby fathering totalitarianism and its genocides… My desert traveller [in his “Exterminate All the Brutes”], employing a paradigm of similarity, finds that Europe’s destruction of the “inferior races” of four continents prepared the ground for Hitler’s destruction of six million Jews in Europe” (Preface [3]).

Sven Lindqvist cogently concludes his “Exterminate All the Brutes” thus: “Imperialism is a biologically necessary process that, according to the laws of nature, leads to the inevitable destruction of the lower races. Things of that kind could be said . But the way it actually happened, what it really did to the exterminators and the exterminated, that was at most only implied. And when what had been done in the heart of darkness was repeated in the heart of Europe, no one recognized it. No one wished to admit what everyone knew. Everywhere in the world where knowledge is being suppressed, knowledge that, if it were made known, would shatter our image of the world and force us to question ourselves – everywhere there, Heart of Darkness is being enacted. You already know that. So do I. It is not knowledge that we lack. What is missing is the courage to understand what we know and draw conclusions” (page 172 [3]).

Racism, jingoism and nationalism are powerful but are not enough to whitewash the horrendous crimes of imperialism – there must also be (and is) massive lying about such atrocities to ensure continued mob support for deadly imperial agendas [5-10]. Humans love their fellow man, but the intensity and practical expression of this love diminishes as one moves further away from immediate family, to suburb, to city, to nation, and thence to “the Other” in remote, foreign lands.

Racism, “Mob and capital”, and American Trumpism .

Mohamad G. Alkadry and Brandi Bresset , informed by Hannah Arendt’s analysis, have considered the “alliance of mob and capital” in the suppression of both colonial subjects and African –Americans by the racist White political establishments (2010): “This article takes a critical look at the actions of American public administrators affecting African Americans in inner cities in the mid-twentieth century. It compares these actions to those of British imperialist functionaries in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries. We argue that domestic American administrators and imperialist functionaries shared an ethos of serving expansion and capital, sometimes as a means to achieve what they deemed to be the public interest. They also shared the use of race as a weapon in their drive to suppress the masses of what they viewed as superfluous expendable subject races—imperialized natives by British administrators or African Americans by U.S. administrators. Using Hannah Arendt’s The Origins of Totalitarianism, this article traces the role of administrators in the alliance between mob and capital that resulted in the resegregation and dispossession of African-American communities in much of urban America. This article argues that the combination of racism and public administration was used to subjugate and control subject races in British imperialized territories and in urban America” [11].

The World is well aware of centuries of White American subjugation of African-Americans that continues today notwithstanding the end of slavery in 1865 and the civil rights victories of the 1960s. Thus 27% of African-Americans live in poverty, Black wealth is 5 times lower than that of Whites, and millions of African-Americans are excluded from voting because of felony laws [12-14]. Before the late 1960s laws explicitly discriminated against African –Americans but today such overt legal discrimination has been removed but massive discrimination remains on the basis of differential wealth. Thus massive Segregation in American schools has returned to blight lives under a new American educational Apartheid – but now ostensibly on the basis of wealth, not race [15]. Massive wealth discrepancies mean that the White majority “mob” no longer has to resort to overt racism, violence and overt discrimination but simply leaves it up to “market forces” (similarly in post-Apartheid South Africa massive differentials remain but Apartheid per se has been legislatively abolished).

Notwithstanding massive disinformation by the Establishments and Establishment-beholden Mainstream media , the “mass democratic publics” still exert some pressure on government economic policy. Thus, for example, Rodney Bruce Hall (American professor of International relations, University of Macau, Macau (S.A.R.), China) has applied an Arendt-style “mob and capital” analysis to understand periodic destructive bubbles in democratic economies (2009): “I employ the metaphor, with apologies to Hannah Arendt, of a “new alliance between the mob and capital (and the state)” in order to explain how private global governance of systemic financial risk went so wrong and created a global financial crisis with ruinous effects on the global real economy. Few parties are found blameless in this evaluation: the cupidity and stupidity of private financial actors in creating complex structured investment vehicles (SIVs) and Collateralized Debt Obligations (CDOs); the highly leveraged, yield-hungry global investors who bought them; and the inadequacy of state regulatory agencies in responding to this leverage have all contributed to this crisis. In addition, the insistence by mass democratic publics that the state attempt to abolish the business cycle (through the constant application of Keynesian demand management) is also at fault, because it results in chronically asymmetric monetary policy. Credit is quickly and violently loosened at the hint of an economic downturn, but only belatedly and insufficiently tightened as asset bubbles build. This hyperresponsiveness of monetary institutions to public demands for loose credit conditions may lie at the heart of the waves of excessive credit creation that generate destructive asset bubbles” [16].

However the election of a blustering, mendacious, racist and populist Donald Trump as US president has impacted American public life for the worse. As clearly stated by outstanding US journalist I.F. Stone: “Governments lie” [7]. Leading US writer Gore Vidal referred to “most Americans who lie all the time” [7]. Indeed the American Center for Public Integrity found that the George W. Bush Administration lied 935 times between 9-11 and the war criminal invasion of Iraq [17]. Americans probably expect their governments to lie about secret military or strategic matters – after all, D-Day in 1944 was won because of massive deception of the Germans. However so many of Trump’s endless flood of Tweeted assertions about non-security domestic issues are variously untrue, offensive and contradictory (for a huge catalogue of these Trump falsehoods see [18]). Failure to be believed on such a large number of non-security matters leaves resort to the racism, bigotry and jingoism of the mob as the best option for this tawdry populist president.

However Trump’s assertions to the “mob” relating to racism, bigotry and jingoism range are utterly unacceptable, and some are downright scary. Thus Trump said of Mexican immigrants: “They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people” [19]; Trump banned entry to the US of citizens of a number of Muslim-majority countries, namely the grossly US-violated countries of Iran, Libya, Syria, Somalia and Yemen (after initially trying to block entry of all Muslims)[20]; and Trump has implemented an unspeakably appalling policy of forcibly separating Central American immigrant children from their mothers. Trump referred to El Salvador, Haiti, and African countries as “shitholes”, and most recently referred to the substantially Black city of Baltimore thus: “Rep, Elijah Cummings has been a brutal bully, shouting and screaming at the great men & women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border, when actually his Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous. His district is considered the Worst in the USA… As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place” [21].

Racist and sexist Donald Trump may finally have met his match in offensively Tweeting about four Democratic congresswomen of colour, namely Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (New York-born, Hispanic American) , Ayanna Pressley (Cincinnati, Ohio-born African-American) , Ilhan Omar (Muslim US citizen, Mogadishu, Occupied Somalia-born) and Rashida Tlaib (Detroit, Michigan-born, Muslim Palestinian American), these women being known collectively as the Squad: “So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!” [21].

However it is Trump’s dangerous and deadly actions in the international sphere that have horrified people around the world. Thus under Trump the US continued its support of the jihadi-led rebellion against the secular Assad Government of Syria. Based on premature assumptions about alleged Syrian use of poison gas, Trump launched a massive missile attack on Syria in 2018. Uninvited US troops remain in Syria. In 2019 Trump apparently ordered an attack on peaceful Iran in revenge for the downing of an unmanned drone but cancelled the attack because he was told that 150 Iranians might be killed. However Trump has threatened to “obliterate “ parts of Iran (an ancient nation that has not invaded another country for about 1,500 years [22, 23], and has threatened to “totally destroy” North Korea [24] (noting that US bombing killed 28% of the North Korean population during the Korean War [25]). Appallingly, Trump has recently asserted: “We’re like policemen. We’re not fighting a war. If we wanted to fight a war in Afghanistan and win it, I could win that war in a week. But I don’t want to kill 10 million people. Afghanistan could be wiped off the face of the Earth. I don’t want to go that route” [26].

It gets worse. Except for the genocidal Myanmar military dictatorship, democracy-by-genocide Apartheid Israel, and the pro-Apartheid Israel and hence pro-Apartheid US Alliance led by Trump America, the world is united in utterly opposing the evil of Apartheid that has been formally condemned by the UN as a crime against Humanity [27]. My own country, US lackey, increasingly Trumpist and pro-Apartheid Australia, is second only to Trump America as a supporter of nuclear terrorist, racist Zionist-run, genocidally racist, democracy-by-genocide Apartheid Israel [28]. Trump has supported the war criminal Israeli annexation of Jerusalem and the Golan Heights of Syria, fervently supports Apartheid Israel in everything, is committed to 10 years of $3.8 billion per year in military aid to serial war criminal Apartheid Israel [29], has rejected UN Security Council Resolution 2334 (that unanimously, except for Obama America abstention, condemned Israeli war crimes in the Occupied Palestinian Territories ), and has ceased contributing to UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) support for 7 million Palestinian refugees [30].

Free trade helps the global economy and that includes the 5 billion people of the Developing World (minus China) of whom 15 million die avoidably from deprivation each year [22]. Trump has now determined that the US will apply tariffs to all goods entering the US from China. Former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan has called Trump’s Tariff War policies “insane”: “There are victors and there are losers in a tariff fight. But that doesn’t say that a more important issue is both are losing, it’s just the winner loses less” [31].

The world is now existentially threatened by nuclear weapons (a nuclear winter from a nuclear exchange would wipe out most of Humanity and the Biosphere [32]) and by man-made climate change (realistically a catastrophic plus 2C temperature rise is now effectively unavoidable and the direst expert estimates are that only 0.5 billion people will survive this century in the absence of requisite action i.e. 10 billion people will perish thus this century at an average rate of 100 million per year [33]). Outstanding physicist Stephen Hawking has repeatedly stated the essence of the existential threats from nuclear weapons and climate change (2007, 2018): “We see great peril if governments and societies do not take action now to render nuclear weapons obsolete and to prevent further climate change” [34, 35].

However an effective climate change denialist , pro-fossil fuels Trump America has unilaterally rejected the 2015 Paris Climate Change Agreement. Further, Trump America and its craven allies reject the nuclear weapons ban (that has been endorsed by most other countries including New Zealand). Trump America fervently supports nuclear terrorist Apartheid Israel (that has up to 400 nuclear warheads as compared to the upper estimates of stored nuclear weapons of 8 other countries: the US (7,315), Russia (8,000), France (300), UK (250), China (250), Pakistan (120), India (100), and North Korea (about 10)) [32]. Trump has walked away from key nuclear weapons agreements with Russia (most recently the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Agreement with Russia ), and Trump has unilaterally walked away from the multi-national nuclear non-proliferation treaty with Iran, a country that has no nuclear weapons, has not invaded any other country for1,500 years, and has been subject to deadly US sanctions over the deadly 4-decade US War on Iran (1 million Iranians killed in the US-backed Iran-Iraq War and 3 million Iranian avoidable deaths from imposed deprivation) [22, 36, 37].

Pre- and post-election application of Arendt’s analysis to American Trumpism.

Pre-election. During the 2016 US Presidential Election, Ingrid Burrington (US writer, author of “Networks of New York: An Illustrated Field Guide to Urban Internet Infrastructure” and an artist in residence at Data and Society Research Institute) considered Donald Trump’s extremism in the light of Dr Hannah Arendt’s “The Alliance of the Mob and Capital” (2016): “As far as election companions go, one could do worse than a dead, chain-smoking German political theorist who, in 1951, published “The Origins of Totalitarianism”, an incisive and copiously footnoted history of the rise of Nazism and Stalinism. Considered one of the most important works of political philosophy of its time, today “Origins” reads more like a contemporary analysis of this election cycle’s post-fact landscape—the one driven, mostly, by Donald Trump’s candidacy. While we don’t have the horrors of concentration camps and gulags yet, the political propagandizing and systematic organizing behind the genocidal totalitarian regimes that Origins describes could have been ripped from this year’s election headlines… [key quotes from Hannah Arendt’s “Origins”] “Totalitarian movements are possible wherever there are masses who for one reason or another have acquired the appetite for political organization. Masses are not held together by a consciousness of common interest and they lack that specific class articulateness which is expressed in determined, limited, and obtainable goals… Potentially, they exist in every country and form the majority of those large numbers of neutral, politically indifferent people who never join a party and hardly ever go to the polls” [and] “In Marxist terms the new phenomenon of an alliance between the mob and capital seemed so unnatural, so obviously in conflict with the doctrine of class struggle, that the actual dangers of the imperialist attempt—to divide mankind into master races and slave races, into higher and lower breeds, into colored peoples and white men, all of which were attempts to unify the people on the basis of the mob—were completely overlooked”” [38].

Post-election. Thomas Coombes extensively quoted Hannah Arendt’s “The Origins of Totalitarianism” to make the connection of Western European imperialist subjugations and Nazi German totalitarianism with the present violation of the human rights of refugees (now totalling 70 million) , US imperial wars and populist demagoguery scapegoating minorities (Trumpism). “The moment human beings lacked their own government and had to fall back upon their minimum rights, no authority was left to protect them and no institution was willing to guarantee them … It is quite conceivable, and even within the realm of practical political possibilities, that one fine day a highly organised and mechanised humanity will conclude quite democratically — namely by majority decision — that for humanity as a whole it would be better to liquidate certain parts thereof … The point is that a condition of complete rightlessness was created before the right to live was challenged… Two new devices for political organisation and rule over foreign peoples were discovered during the first decades of imperialism. One was race as a principle of the body politic, and the other bureaucracy as a principle of foreign domination… The temporary alliance between the elite and the mob rested largely on this genuine delight with which the former watched the latter destroy respectability … The chief characteristic of the mass man is not brutality and backwardness, but his isolation and lack of normal social relationships… What prepares men for totalitarian domination in the non-totalitarian world is the fact that loneliness, once a borderline experience usually suffered in certain marginal conditions like old age, has become an everyday experience of the ever-growing masses of our century””[39].

Neoliberalism, neofascism and Trumpism in the US, UK, Europe, Australia, Brazil and Apartheid Israel.

At the heart of Trumpism in the US and around the world is the ruthless ideology of neoliberalism that has come to dominate the world in the last 3 decades. Neoliberalism demands maximal freedom for the smart and advantaged to exploit the natural and human resources of the world for private profit. The consequence of this single-minded drive for individual profit is that presently the 8 richest men in the world have as much wealth as the poorest half of Humanity [40] and that the top One Percent own half the wealth of the world [41]. This defies human nature that has evolved over the last half million years towards life in small cooperative, sharing groups [42-46].

The neoliberal obscenity also defies the need for biological sustainability. Thus we now live in an Anthropocene Era of mass species extinction – the extinction rate for animal species is presently 100-1,000 greater than normal. A worsening climate emergency means that the direst estimates are for a mere 0.5 billion people surviving this century if climate change is not requisitely addressed [33, 47-55]. Using coral reefs as a “canary in the mine”, it has been determined that world coral started dying when the world population was 3.3 billion and the atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) had increased to 320 parts per million from the pre-Industrial Revolution level of 280 ppm CO2 i.e. world population needs to be halved and economic activity needs to be halved (with the First World countries bearing most of the burden) [56]. Indeed Professor Dabo Guan (School of International Development, University of East Anglia, UK) (2016) has commented thus on the inescapable limits to growth: “For everyone in the world to have an American lifestyle, we would need seven planets, and three to live as Europeans” [57]. At the level of the environmental impact likely by 2100 the surviving sustainable world population remnant would be as low as 0.5 billion [33].

The neoliberal imperative for endless exploitation means (a) violently acquiring and defending resources, with the ultimate in violence being mass murder as in high technology war and nuclear war as a near- terminal extreme, and (b) inequitable and deadly resource use, and in the context of a carbon economy, unlimited carbon pollution leading to a worsening and ultimately near-terminal Climate Genocide. In our present interim stage of approaching an unavoidable and catastrophic +2C temperature rise, whether intra-nationally or internationally violence is simply unacceptable. Inequity is bad for democracy (Big Money buys votes) and for the economy (the poor cannot afford to purchase the goods and services they produce [58, 59]. However the solutions to inequity involving international transparency about wealth and wealth taxes are utterly unacceptable to endlessly greedy neoliberalism and the dominant One Percenters.

For decent Humanity the clear solution is social humanism (socialism, democratic socialism, eco-socialism, the welfare state) which aims to sustainably maximize human happiness, opportunity and dignity through evolving and science-informed international and intra-national social contracts [60, 61]. Polya’s Second Law of Economics states that Deception about the Cost of Production relentlessly increases [62], as exampled by resolute neoliberal opposition to any Carbon Tax or to scientific analysis of sustainability – with this fatal flaw presently driving Humanity and the Biosphere towards destruction (speciescide and ecocide heading towards omnicide and terracide).

The “mob” could be brought on board by a jingoistic and nationalist alliance with “capital” as in the imperialism and colonialism of the Western quasi-democracies in the 19th to 20th centuries. However mass education, mass literacy and mass media progressively made this “mob and capital” alliance less reliable from the perspective of “capital” which then opted for totalitarianism e.g. the workers and other social elements patriotically united in the imperialistic state “fasces” (bundle) as in fascist Italy and other fascist dictatorships (Spain, Hungary); the glue of racism and race pride that united an eventually genocidal Nazi Germany (that indeed was backed by elements of American “capital”) [63, 64]; and the ideology- and fear-sustained Stalinist “dictatorship of the proletariat” that killed 20 million Soviet subjects [65]. Once installed, these dictatorships maintained a powerful grip through propaganda, fear, and deadly violence.

The “mob and capital” were united in the desire for territorial expansion e.g. global empires (the quasi-democratic Western imperialists) , Libya, Somalia and Ethiopia (the Italian fascists), and lebensraum (living room) in Eastern Europe (the German Nazis ). Racism, jingoism, nationalism and imperialist propaganda solidified popular support. However post-WW2 decolonization (in the1960s) required a different tack. The British and French Empires rapidly contracted with limited if bloody last ditch violence in Malaysia, Kenya, Egypt, and Rhodesia (the UK) and Algeria, Indochina, Egypt and West Africa (France). The UK and France went in for profitable neo-colonial hegemony, accompanied by massive lying about colonial crimes that enabled the “mob” to transition from imperial racism and jingoism to non-racism (actually, a sneaky politically correct racism or PC racism) and more restrained, PC national pride (except at fanatical sporting events), that continues to this day.

The Americans inherited global hegemony from the financially constrained former British and French empires, and the American Empire has variously maintained its global grip with violent subversion, crippling economic sanctions, and a succession of bloody invasions in Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, South East Asia and East Asia – and all of this racist and variously genocidal carnage in the name of “freedom” and ”democracy”. Thus post-1950 US Asian wars have been associated with 40 million Asian deaths from violence or imposed deprivation [22]. 32 million Muslims have died from violence, 5 million, or from deprivation , 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity [66, 67]. American Governments subvert and pervert all countries in the world (including the US), and America has invaded 52 countries since WW2 [68-70]. The US has over 700 military bases in over 70 countries [71] – indeed my own country , Australia , has just learned from a draft US Congressional budget bill and not from our own government, that the US is to build a huge naval base near Darwin in northern Australia [72]. If the US succeeds in overthrowing the Venezuelan Government then this will be the 68th government (many of them democratically elected) overthrown by the US [73]. For all its endlessly dishonest excuses of spreading ”freedom”, “human rights” and “democracy”, the US has been a major backer of jihadi violence (in Afghanistan, Kosovo, Syria and the Yemen), and has trashed secular governance, modernity, democracy, women’s rights and Children’s Rights in the Muslim World” – indeed jihadis (whether US backed or not) represent a major asset of US imperialism because every jihadi atrocity provides an “excuse” for disproportionate US aggression against Muslim countries.

And all of this post-WW2 carnage is sustained by massive lying by commission and omission by endlessly mendacious Mainstream journalist, politician, academic and commentariat presstitutes who obsess about the political incorrectness or sexual misbehaviour of particular public figures but utterly ignore, for example, 1950-2005 avoidable deaths from deprivation in countries occupied in the post-WW2 which are as follows for these US Alliance countries: 727 million (the UK), 142 million (France), 82 million (the US) and 24 million (Apartheid Israel) [22]. This carnage is not reported by the mendacious, Zionist-subverted Western Mainstream media who, while fervently and obscenely justifying genocidally racist, democracy-by-genocide Apartheid Israel on the basis of the horrendous WW2 Jewish Holocaust (5-6 million Jews killed by the Nazis), resolutely ignore the Elephants in the Room realities of the 15 million people in the global South who presently die avoidably from deprivation each year on Spaceship Earth with America in charge of the flight deck; the 1,500 million people who have died thus since 1950 in an ongoing Global Avoidable Mortality Holocaust; 30 million Slavs, Jews and Gypsies killed in the WW2 European Holocaust; 35 million Chinese dying in the Japan-imposed 1937-1945 WW2 Chinese Holocaust; 32 million Muslim deaths from violence or deprivation in the US War on Terror; 6-7 million Indians dying in the British-imposed and Australia-complicit WW2 Bengali Holocaust; 2.2 million Palestinians dying from violence or deprivation since the British invasion of Palestine in WW2; and the direst estimates of 10,000 million people dying this century in an already happening and worsening Climate Genocide [22, 33, 75].

Until recently mendacious “capital” has not needed to whip up “mob” racism and jingoism as it did in the past in support of genocidal imperialism and colonialism, whether in Europe or in the non-European world. However the World is now in an all too limited era between rampant neoliberalism and now unavoidable climate catastrophe. While ignored by mendacious Mainstream journalist, politician, commentariat and academic presstitutes, the world has already surpassed the limits to growth on Planet Earth, a reality about which that the children of the School Striker movement are well aware [76]. Further, workers of the West are well aware of accelerating advances in Artificial Intelligence (robotics) and the shift of manufacturing industry to China and even lower wage countries.

Capitalist billionaire Trump has responded to this new political challenge and has successfully galvanized the threatened workers of America with a combination of traditional racism, nationalism, sexism and jingoism that was so successful in the past eras of European colonialism and fascist totalitarianism. The “Make America great again” slogan has worked in the US and now a UK version is rampant with the inherently racist, nationalist and “Make Britain great again ” British Brexiteers. The “mob” is similarly on the march in Europe with the massive increase in support for far-right extremists in France, Germany, Austria and Hungary who have variously already almost achieved or exceeded the electoral support for the Nazis in Germany in 1933.

Brazil has recently joined this neo-fascist race the bottom. Thus Frederico Freitas on how neo-fascism now threatens Brazil and the World (2018): “ Jair Bolsonaro, the neo-fascist president-elect of Brazil and one the most extreme politicians in liberal democracies today, threatens a return to a time when the Brazilian Amazon was seen as wasteland to be exploited and settled. As I’ve written for Current Affairs, Bolsonaro’s specific style of fascism is based on nostalgia for the military dictatorship that ruled Brazil for 21 years between the 1960s and the 1980s. In fact, much of his agenda is a revival of the National Security Doctrine – the Cold War ideology of exterminating internal communist threats popular in Latin America. As the former Army captain made clear in a rally a week before his electoral victory, under his leadership, the “reds” will be put in jail or forced into exile. But this is not all. Another essential feature of the Brazilian military regime that Bolsonaro mimics is the desire to “conquer” the Amazon region” [77].

In US lackey and climate criminal Australia, an anti-science, anti-environment, pro-coal, climate criminal, pro-militarization and Trumpist Coalition (COALition) Government has been returned to office with the crucial help of the far-right , racist, anti-Indigenous, anti-Asian and anti-Muslim One Nation Party , the United Australia Party of pro-coal mining billionaire Clive Palmer, and the effective climate change denialist, US Murdoch media empire [78]. Both the Coalition Government and the Labor Opposition have a common neoliberal policy of unlimited exports of coal, gas and methanogenically-derived meat. A climate criminal Australia is among the world leaders in 14 areas of climate criminality, to whit (1) annual per capita greenhouse gas (GHG) pollution, (2) live methanogenic livestock exports, (3) natural gas exports, (4) actual or adumbrated exploitation of recoverable shale gas reserves that can be accessed by hydraulic fracturing (fracking), (5) coal exports, (6) land clearing, deforestation and ecocide, (7) speciescide – species extinction, (8) coral reef destruction, (9) whale killing and extinction threat through global warming, (10) terminal carbon pollution budget exceedance, (11) per capita carbon debt, (12) greenhouse gas (GHG)- generating iron ore exports, (13) climate change inaction and (14) climate genocide and approaches towards omnicide and terracide [79].

An unavoidable and catastrophic plus 2C temperature rise globally is indicated by a huge and hugely increasing Carbon Debt (an inescapable $200-$250 trillion of global Carbon Debt that is increasing by $16 trillion per year) [80], the predicted release of catastrophic amounts of methane (CH4) from the Arctic in coming decades [81], and climate criminal business as usual (BAU) by the dominant neoliberals, and particularly by the Trumpists.

Final comments.

Since the commencement of the Agrarian Revolution in about 10,000 BCE, Humanity increasingly gave up life in small, cooperative groups involved in the sustainable co- existence with nature in favour of large, significantly urbanised and highly militarized societies. The success of the Enlightenment and the Industrial Revolution in Europe led to superfluous capital and superfluous labour. As described by Hannah Arendt in 1951, a fear- and greed-driven “alliance between the mob and capital” was able via racist nationalism to achieve genocidal Western European imperialism in the South and eventually totalitarian fascism and the Nazi industrial genocide in WW2 Europe.

Today the World is at a cusp between immense, neoliberalism-driven economic growth and a likely new Dark Age marked by decimation of Humanity and the Biosphere if man-made climate change is not requisitely addressed. An unavoidable and catastrophic plus 2C is indicated by a huge and hugely increasing Carbon Debt but US president Donald Trump has chosen a political course of anti-science denial that, as in the imperialist and fascist eras, involves an alliance of the mob and capital with a politically successful concoction of mendacity, fear, racism, sexism, nationalism, jingoism, militarism, and endless greed. The mendacious, anti-science, racist , nationalist, and ends-justifies-the means Trumpist populism is proving be massively attractive in Europe, Brazil and Australia, as well as in America, as Humanity moves inexorably towards the precipice.

Trumpist stupidity, ignorance and egregious greed (stupidity, ignorance and evil greed or SIEG as in Dr Strangelove and “Sieg heil!”) existentially threaten Humanity but are perpetuated by pro-One Percenter Mainstream media censorship. Humanity must oppose this neo-fascist Trumpism with zero tolerance for lying, ecocide, speciescide, racism, genocidal violence and terracidal greed.

References.

[1]. Hannah Arendt, “The Origins of Totalitarianism”, Shocken, New York, 1951.

[2]. Hannah Arendt, “The Origins of Totalitarianism”, Part 2, subsection III, “The Alliance Between Mob and Capital”, pages 123-155.

[3]. Sven Lindqvist , “Exterminate All the Brutes”, 1992; English translation, Granta Books, 2002.

[4]. Joseph Conrad, Heart of Darkness”.

[5]. Gideon Polya, “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History. Colonial rapacity, holocaust denial and the crisis in biological sustainability”, G.M. Polya, 1998, 2008, and available for free perusal on the Web: https://janeaustenand.blogspot.com/ .

[6]. “Mainstream media censorship”: https://sites.google.com/site/mainstreammediacensorship/home .

[7]. “Mainstream media lying”: https://sites.google.com/site/mainstreammedialying/.

[8]. Gideon Polya, “Fake news: “fake realities” and “lying by omission””, Global Research, 18 April 2018: https://www.globalresearch.ca/mainstream-media-fake-news-through-lying-by-omission/5582944 .

[9]. “Lying by omission”: https://sites.google.com/site/mainstreammedialying/lying-by-omission .

[10]. “Stupidity, ignorance and greed existentially threaten Humanity but are perpetuated by pro-One Percenter Mainstream media censorship”, Mainstream media censorship: https://sites.google.com/site/mainstreammediacensorship/stupidity-ignorance-and-greed-1 .

[11]. Mohamad G. Alkadry and Brandi Bresset, “Aloofness or dirty hands”, Administrative Theory & Praxis, 32, issue 4, 2010: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.2753/ATP1084-1806320403

[12]. Gideon Polya, “Truth & Boycotts, Divestment & Sanctions (BDS) Can Overcome Huge Inequities Suffered By African Americans Under American Apartheid”, Countercurrents, 29 September, 2014: https://countercurrents.org/polya290914.htm .

[13]. Michelle Alexander, “The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness”, The New Press, 2010.

[14]. Michelle Alexander, “The war on drugs and the New Jim Crow”, Race, Poverty, Environment, Vol. 17, No. 1 | Spring 2010: http://reimaginerpe.org/20years/alexander .

[15]. “Educational Apartheid”: https://sites.google.com/site/educationalapartheid/ .

[16]. Rodney Bruce Hall, “The New Alliance Between the Mob and Capital (and the State)” St Antony’s International Review (STAIR) 5 (1) (April 2009): 11-26: https://www.jstor.org/stable/26227136?seq=1#page_scan_tab_contents .

[17]. Charles Lewis, “935 lies: the future of truth and the decline of America’s moral integrity”, Public Affairs, 2014.

[18]. “All False statements by Donald Trump”, Politifact, 2019: https://www.politifact.com/personalities/donald-trump/statements/byruling/false/ .

[19]. Emily Mahoney, “Donald Trump in full 2020 mode in Panama City Beach”, Tampa Bay Times, 9 May 2019: https://www.tampabay.com/florida-politics/buzz/2019/05/09/donald-trump-in-full-2020-campaign-mode-in-panama-city-beach/ .

[20]. Sabrina Siddiqui, “Trump’s travel ban: what does the Supreme Court ruling mean?”, Guardian, 27 June 2018: https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2018/jun/26/trump-travel-ban-supreme-court-ruling-explained .

[21]. “Racial views of Donald Trump”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Racial_views_of_Donald_Trump .

[22]. Gideon Polya, “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950”, that includes a succinct history of every country and is now available for free perusal on the web: http://globalbodycount.blogspot.com/

[23]. Gideon Polya, “4 Decade US War On Iran – Opiate Holocaust & 4 Million Iranian Deaths From Violence & Imposed Deprivation”, Stop state terrorism, 21 July 2019: https://sites.google.com/site/stopstateterrorism/2019-07-21 .

[24]. Julian Borger, “Trump threatens to “totally destroy” North Korea in UN speech”, Guardian, 20 September 2017: https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/sep/19/donald-trump-threatens-totally-destroy-north-korea-un-speech .

[25]. Michel Chossudovsky, “Know the facts: North Korea lost nearly 30% of its population as a result of US bombing in the 1950s”, Global Research, 27 November 2010: http://www.globalresearch.ca/know-the-facts-north-korea-lost-close-to-30-of-its-population-as-a-result-of-us-bombings-in-the-1950s/22131 .

[26]. Pepe Escobar, “Trump’s demented foreign policy: how to kill 10 million Afghans and not win… ”, Global Research, 23 July 2019: https://www.globalresearch.ca/trumps-demented-foreign-policy-how-to-kill-ten-million-afghans-and-not-win/5684477 .

[27]. John Dugard, “International Convention on the Suppression and Punishment of the crime of Apartheid”, Audiovisual Library of International Law: http://untreaty.un.org/cod/avl/ha/cspca/cspca.html .

[28]. Gideon Polya, “ABC & Mainstream media lying by omission enabled Trumpist & climate criminal Australian Coalition victory”, Countercurrents, 28 May 2019: https://countercurrents.org/2019/05/abc-mainstream-media-lying-by-omission-enabled-trumpist-climate-criminal-australian-coalition-victory .

[29]. Gideon Polya, “Over 14 million Americans will die preventably under a 2-term Trump presidency”, Countercurrents, 22 March 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/03/over-14-million-americans-will-die-preventably-under-a-2-term-trump-administration .

[30]. [30]. Yara Hawari, “Do not punish Palestinian refugees for UNRWA dysfunction”, Al Jazeera, ”, 31 July 2019: https://www.aljazeera.com/indepth/opinion/punish-palestinian-refugees-unrwa-dysfunction-190731134611877.html .

[31]. Ivan Levingston, “Greenspan calls Trump tariff policies “Insane””, Bloomberg, 15 November 2018: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-11-15/greenspan-calls-trump-tariff-policies-insane-both-sides-lose .

[32]. “Nuclear weapons ban, end poverty & reverse climate change”: https://sites.google.com/site/300orgsite/nuclear-weapons-ban .

[33]. “Climate Genocide”: https://sites.google.com/site/climategenocide/ .

[34]. Professor Stephen Hawking quoted in Will Dunham, “Nuclear, climate perils push Doomsday Clock ahead”, Reuters, 22 January 2007: https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSN17314370 .

[35]. Stephen Hawking, “Brief Answers to the Big Questions”, John Murray, 2018, Chapter 7.

[36]. Patrick Wintour, “Iran says it will never build a nuclear weapon”, Guardian, 26 June 2019: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/jun/25/iran-says-us-sanctions-on-supreme-leader-means-permanent-closure-of-diplomacy .

[37]. Gideon Polya, “4 Decade US War On Iran – Opiate Holocaust & 4 Million Iranian Deaths From Violence & Imposed Deprivation”, Stop state terrorism, 21 July 2019: https://sites.google.com/site/stopstateterrorism/2019-07-21 .

[38]. Ingrid Burrington, “How a dead, WWII-era philosopher understands Donald Trump better than CNN”, Splinter, 28 October 2016: https://splinternews.com/how-a-dead-wwii-era-philosopher-understands-donald-trum-1793863264 .

[39]. Thomas Coombes, “Why we all need to read “The Origins of Totalitarianism”, Medium, 13 February 2017: https://medium.com/@T_Coombes/6-vital-lessons-for-our-time-people-are-missing-from-hannah-arendt-482fb3081c4d .

[40]. Aimee Picchi, “World’s 8 richest men are worth as much as 3.6 billion people”, CBS News, 16 january 2017: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/worlds-8-richest-men-are-worth-as-much-as-3-6-billion-people-davos-world-economic-forum/ .

[41]. “Global wealth rises over decade, but rich-poor gap grows: report”, XinhuaNet, 14 November 2017: http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/2017-11/14/c_136752369.htm .

[42]. Colin White, “A History of the Global Economy. The Inevitable Accident”, Edward Elgar Publishing, UK, 2018.

[43]. Gideon Polya, “Review: “A History of the Global Economy” – Indian Holocaust & Genocide Ignored”, Countercurrents, 17 February 2019: https://countercurrents.org/2019/02/17/review-a-history-of-the-global-economy-indian-holocaust-genocide-ignored/ .

[44]. Jared Diamond, “The worst mistake in the history of the human race”, Discover, 1 May 1999: http://discovermagazine.com/1987/may/02-the-worst-mistake-in-the-history-of-the-human-race .

[45]. Gideon Polya, “Review: [1]. Yuval Noah Harari , “Sapiens. A brief history of humankind” – Palestinian Genocide, Muslim Holocaust & Climate Genocide ignored”, Countercurrents, 19 March 2019: https://countercurrents.org/2019/03/review-sapiens-a-brief-history-of-humankind-palestinian-genocide-muslim-holocaust-climate-genocide-ignored

[46]. Yuval Noah Harari , “Sapiens. A brief history of humankind”, Vintage 2011.

[47]. 300.org: . https://sites.google.com/site/300orgsite/300-org .

[48]. “300.org – return atmosphere CO2 to 300 ppm CO2”: https://sites.google.com/site/300orgsite/300-org—return-atmosphere-co2-to-300-ppm .

[49]. James Hansen, “Climate change in a nutshell: the gathering storm”, Columbia University, 18 December 2018: http://www.columbia.edu/~jeh1/mailings/2018/20181206_Nutshell.pdf .

[50]. William J. Ripple et al., 15,364 signatories from 184 countries, “World scientists’ warning to Humanity: a second notice”, Bioscience, 13 November 2017: https://academic.oup.com/bioscience/advance-article/doi/10.1093/biosci/bix125/4605229 .

[51]. Gideon Polya, “Over 15,000 scientists issue dire warning to humanity on catastrophic climate change and biodiversity loss” ”, Countercurrents, 20 November 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/11/20/over-15000-scientists-issue-dire-warning-to-humanity-on-catastrophic-climate-change-and-biodiversity-loss/ .

[52]. IPCC, “Global warming of 1.5 °C”, 8 October 2018: http://www.ipcc.ch/report/sr15/ .

[53]. IPCC, “Global warming of 1.5 °C. Summary for Policymakers”, 8 October 2018: http://report.ipcc.ch/sr15/pdf/sr15_spm_final.pdf .

[54]. Gideon Polya, “IPCC +1.5C avoidance report – effectively too late but stop coal burning for “less bad” catastrophes”, Countercurrents, 12 October 2018: https://countercurrents.org/2018/10/12/ipcc-1-5c-avoidance-report-effectively-too-late-but-stop-coal-burning-for-less-bad-catastrophes/ ,

[55]. Andrew Glikson, “The IPCC’s final warnings of extreme global warming”, Countercurrents, 10 October 2018: https://countercurrents.org/2018/10/10/the-ipccs-final-warnings-of-extreme-global-warming/ .

[56]. Gideon Polya, “How much negative carbon emissions, negative population growth & negative economic growth is needed to save planet?”, Countercurrents, 28 Novemeber 2018: https://countercurrents.org/2018/11/28/how-much-negative-carbon-emissions-negative-population-growth-negative-economic-growth-is-needed-to-save-planet/ .

[57]. Irene Banos Ruiz , “China’s new love affair with dogs – as pets, not food – presents environmental problems”, DW, 21 June 2016: https://www.dw.com/en/chinas-new-love-affair-with-dogs-as-pets-not-food-presents-environmental-problems/a-19197523 .

[58]. Thomas Piketty, “Capital in the Twenty-First Century”, Belknap, 2014.

[59]. Gideon Polya, “Key Book Review: “Capital In The Twenty-First Century” By Thomas Piketty”, Countercurrents, 01 July, 2014: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya010714.htm .

[60]. Brian Ellis, ”Social Humanism. A New Metaphysics”, Routledge , UK , 2012.

[61]. Gideon Polya, ’Book Review: “Social Humanism. A New Metaphysics” By Brian Ellis – Last Chance To Save Planet?”, Countercurrents, 19 August, 2012: https://www.countercurrents.org/polya190812.htm .

[62]. Gideon Polya, “Polya’s 3 Laws Of Economics Expose Deadly, Dishonest And Terminal Neoliberal Capitalism”, Countercurrents, 17 October, 2015: https://countercurrents.org/polya171015.htm .

[63]. Ben Aris and Duncan Campbell, “How Bush’s grandfather helped Hitler’s rise to power”, Guardian, 26 September 2004: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2004/sep/25/usa.secondworldwar

[64]. Michel Chossudovsky, “Bush family links t Nazi German: “a famous American family” made its fortune from the Nazis”, Global Research, 6 March 2016: https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-bush-familys-links-to-nazi-germany-a-famous-american-family-made-its-fortune-from-the-nazis/5512243 .

[65]. “The USSR under Stalin”, pages 290-322, in Frank Chalk and Kurt Jonassohn, “The History and Sociology of Genocide. Analyses and Case Studies”, Yale University Press, New Haven, 1990.

[66]. Gideon Polya, “Paris Atrocity Context: 27 Million Muslim Avoidable Deaths From Imposed Deprivation In 20 Countries Violated By US Alliance Since 9-11”, Countercurrents, 22 November, 2015: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya221115.htm .

[67]. “Experts: US did 9-11”: https://sites.google.com/site/expertsusdid911/ .

[68]. “Stop state terrorism”: https://sites.google.com/site/stopstateterrorism/ .

[69]. Gideon Polya, “The US Has Invaded 70 Nations Since 1776 – Make 4 July Independence From America Day”, Countercurrents, 5 July, 2013: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya050713.htm .

[70]. William Blum, “Rogue State: A Guide to the World’s Only Superpower”, Common Courage, 2005.

[71]. David Vine, “Where in the World is the U.S. military?”, Politico, July/August 2015: https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2015/06/us-military-bases-around-the-world-119321 .

[72]. “Darwin’s US naval base advances”, Macrobusiness, 29 July 2019: https://www.macrobusiness.com.au/2019/07/darwins-us-naval-base-advances/ .

[73]. John Pilger, “John Pilger: the war on Venezuela is built on lies”, Green Left Weekly, 1 March 2019: https://www.greenleft.org.au/content/john-pilger-war-venezuela-built-lies .

[74]. Gideon Polya, “ Fundamentalist America Has Trashed Secular Governance, Modernity, Democracy, Women’s Rights And Children’s Rights In The Muslim World”, Countercurrents, 21 May, 2015: https://www.countercurrents.org/polya210515.htm .

[75]. Gideon Polya, “ Review: “This Land Is Our Land. An Immigrant’s Manifesto ” By Suketu Mehta – Trumpism Trumped”, Countercurrents, 26 July 2019: https://countercurrents.org/2019/07/review-this-land-is-our-land-an-immigrants-manifesto-by-suketu-mehta-trumping-trumpism .

[76]. “Climate Revolution Now”: https://sites.google.com/site/300orgsite/climate-revolution .

[77]. Frederico Freitas, “How Brazil’s neofascism threatens the planet”, Current Affairs, 18 November 2018: https://www.currentaffairs.org/2018/11/how-brazils-neo-fascism-threatens-the-amazon-rainforest-and-the-planet .

[78]. Gideon Polya, “ABC and Mainstream media lying by omission enabled Trumpist and climate criminal Australian Coalition victory”, Countercurrents, 28 May 2019: https://countercurrents.org/2019/05/abc-mainstream-media-lying-by-omission-enabled-trumpist-climate-criminal-australian-coalition-victory .

[79]. Gideon Polya, “Offences of Pentecostal Christian Scott Morrison, PM after Australia’s fourth PM-removing coup in 5 years”, Countercurrents, 18 September 2018: https://countercurrents.org/2018/09/18/offences-of-pentecostal-christian-scott-morrison-pm-after-australias-fourth-pm-removing-coup-in-8-years/ .

[80]. Gideon Polya, “Inescapable $200-$250 trillion Carbon Debt increasing by $16 trillion per year”, Countercurrents, 27 April 2019: https://countercurrents.org/2019/04/inescapable-200-250-trillion-global-carbon-debt-increasing-by-16-trillion-annually-gideon-polya .

[81]. “Methane Bomb Threat”: https://sites.google.com/site/methanebombthreat/ .

Dr Gideon Polya taught science students at a major Australian university for 4 decades. He published some 130 works in a 5 decade scientific career, most recently a huge pharmacological reference text “Biochemical Targets of Plant Bioactive Compounds” (CRC Press/Taylor & Francis, New York & London , 2003). He has published “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950” (G.M. Polya, Melbourne, 2007: http://globalbodycount.blogspot.com/ ); see also his contributions “Australian complicity in Iraq mass mortality” in “Lies, Deep Fries & Statistics” (edited by Robyn Williams, ABC Books, Sydney, 2007: http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/ockhamsrazor/australian-complicity-in-iraq-mass-mortality/3369002#transcript

) and “Ongoing Palestinian Genocide” in “The Plight of the Palestinians (edited by William Cook, Palgrave Macmillan, London, 2010: http://mwcnews.net/focus/analysis/4047-the-plight-of-the-palestinians.html ). He has published a revised and updated 2008 version of his 1998 book “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History” (see: http://janeaustenand.blogspot.com/ ) as biofuel-, globalization- and climate-driven global food price increases threaten a greater famine catastrophe than the man-made famine in British-ruled India that killed 6-7 million Indians in the “forgotten” World War 2 Bengal Famine (see recent BBC broadcast involving Dr Polya, Economics Nobel Laureate Professor Amartya Sen and others: http://www.open.edu/openlearn/history-the-arts/history/social-economic-history/listen-the-bengal-famine ; Gideon Polya: https://sites.google.com/site/drgideonpolya/home ; Gideon Polya Writing: https://sites.google.com/site/gideonpolyawriting/ ; Gideon Polya, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gideon_Polya ) . When words fail one can say it in pictures – for images of Gideon Polya’s huge paintings for the Planet, Peace, Mother and Child see: http://sites.google.com/site/artforpeaceplanetmotherchild/ and http://www.flickr.com/photos/gideonpolya/ .

SIGN UP FOR COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWS LETTER