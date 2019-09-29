War Criminal & Climate Criminal Australian Deception At UN General Assembly

Australia’s attempt to match US Trump and UK Johnson buffoonery, Coalition PM Scott Morrison, sabotaged and boycotted the UN Climate Action Summit in New York but later addressed the UN General Assembly (UNGA) with a rambling and outrageously dishonest speech that attempted to white-wash Australia’s continuing and appalling war criminal and climate criminal record, dishonestly slagging world heroine and climate activist Greta Thunberg, while not actually mentioning her name.

In short, a climate criminal Australia under pro-coal Coalition (COALition) Governments has been remorselessly increasing greenhouse gas (GHG) pollution for 5 years, and is among world leaders in 15 key areas of climate criminality but PM Scott “Scomo” Morrison painted an utterly false picture at the UNGA of Australia being a good global citizen and pulling its weight on climate change. Similarly, Australia has an appalling record of invading 85 countries as a UK or US lackey, has a critical role in US nuclear terrorism, and is presently assisting deadly and war criminal US military operations against 7 nations. However Morrison falsely portrayed Australia as committed to “rules-based order” and “peace”. Further, without explicitly naming them, Morrison slimily and falsely attacked peaceful Iran and peaceful China on behalf of the serial invader and serial war criminal US by referring to “freedom of navigation, be it in the Strait of Hormuz or closer to home”. Finally, Morrison launched a slimy, disgusting and patronizing attack on world heroine and teenage climate activist, Greta Thunberg, without explicitly naming her: “We must guard against others who would seek to compound or, worse, facelessly exploit their [children’s] anxiety for their own agendas” [1].

I have set out below the complete speech of PM Morrison at the UNGA (UN General Assembly) [1] in 12 successive sections with my carefully documented correcting and amplifying comments appended.

(1) Morrison, PM of serial war criminal and serial invader Australia, re “rules-based order” and “peace”: “Much has changed since the United Nations was established. Australia was there in the beginning. And we are here today because we continue to believe that differences can be resolved through dialogue and mutual respect. Because we believe that an international rules-based order is essential for global stability, security and prosperity. Because we know that you can’t have prosperity without peace” [1].

Comments: War is the penultimate crime and the penultimate in racism – genocide is the ultimate crime and the ultimate in racism. US lackey Australia has been involved in all post-1950 US Asian wars, atrocities associated with 40 million Asian deaths from violence or war-imposed deprivation [2]. Morrison’s right-wing Liberal party-National Party Coalition supported all of these atrocities but Labor – that is presently in Opposition – opposed the Vietnam War and the Iraq War. However both Coalition and Labor support the US War on Muslims (aka the US War on Terror) that so far has involved 32 million Muslim deaths from violence, 5 million, or deprivation, 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9/11 false flag atrocity (3,000 killed) [3, 4]. Through the Joint US-Australia spying base at Pine Gap Australia spies on the whole world (including Australians), and variously shares this intelligence with the White Anglosphere “5-Eyes Club” (the US, UK, Canada, New Zealand and Australia) and thence (via the US) with Apartheid Israel [5]. Pine Gap is critically involved in US nuclear terrorism, and Australia fervently opposes nuclear disarmament i.e. it supports horrendous mass murder of civilians as a military strategy [6]. Pine Gap targets illegal and war criminal US drone attacks in 7 countries, namely Libya, Somalia, Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Pakistan [7-9].

In the short history of White Australia since the British invasion in 1788, as UK or US lackeys Australians have invaded 85 countries with 30 of these invasions involving genocide [10, 11]. The Australian Aboriginal Genocide is qualitatively the worst in human history (of 350-750 unique languages and dialects before 1788 only 150 survive and of these all but 20 are endangered) [12]. The Australia-complicit Indian Holocaust is quantitatively the worst (1,800 million Indian avoidable deaths from egregious deprivation over 2 centuries and culminating in the WW2 Bengali Holocaust in which the British with Australian complicity deliberately starved 6-7 million Indians to death for strategic reasons) [13-16]. Australia has been egregiously spying on its neighbours (Indonesia and Timor Leste), covers up war crimes and extrajudicial killings, and assisted the US-backed overthrow of the democratically elected Chilean Government in 1973. Such gross violations of the “rules-based order” are no doubt continuing – thus any journalist now revealing such continuing criminal acts faces 10 years in prison in pre-police state Australia [17]. Horrendous Indigenous infant mortality and avoidable mortality from deprivation in Occupied Iraq, Occupied Somalia and Occupied Afghanistan evidences wealthy Australia’s gross and criminal violation of the UN Genocide Convention and of Articles 55 and 56 of the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War that demand that an Occupier must supply its conquered Subjects with life-sustaining food and medical requisites “to the fullest extent of the means available to it” [18- 25]. Trumpist Australia is second only to Trump America as a supporter of Apartheid Israel and hence of egregious Apartheid, an obscenity explicitly condemned by the UN as a crime against Humanity [26-32].

(2) Morrison, PM of US lackey Australia, re “polarised world” and “binary choices”: “The world today is complex and contested. Many fatalistically see a polarised world where countries feel pushed to make binary choices. Australia will continue to resist this path. Australia will continue to seek to honestly maintain our great alliances and comprehensive partnerships in good repair, from our great and powerful friends to our smallest Pacific Island family neighbours” [1].

Comments: Australia is a craven US lackey and loyally subscribes to an exceptionalist, “polarised’ and “binary” view of the world as the US versus the rest. Thus, for example, Australia has participated in all post-1950 US Asian wars. Australia has a difficulty at present that China is its biggest trading partner but the serial war criminal US is its military ally. Australia has sought to diplomatically straddle this “binary” difficulty . However buffoon Morrison departed from diplomatic script in this visit to the US by allowing himself to participate in what was effectively a Trump electioneering rally in Ohio and by offensively and stupidly arguing that China should be penalized by the WTO (World Trade Organization) as a “newly developed economy” rather than a “developing economy”. The reality ignored by Morrison is that the “per capita GPD” is $9,800 for “developing” China as compared to $57,,000 for “developed” Australia (2018) [21]. Indeed under the Coalition Government there has been a huge increase in Sinophobic, xenophobic and China-bashing rhetoric in Australia coupled with discriminatory actions against Chinese businesses (notably Huwai), Chinese investors and Chinese lobbyists [33-35]. In contrast, Australia is subject to a huge subversion and perversion by the UK, US and Apartheid Israel and their traitorous Australian lobbyists [36-39]. Evidently flattered by the attention lavished on him by Trump (who gave him a lavish state dinner and described him as a ”man of titanium”) , buffoon Morrison has stupidly joined the US Economic War on China – indeed The Age (centrist Melbourne quality newspaper ) had the following 25 September front-page headline : “Australia “leading attacks on China”” [40]. The Chinese have noted this major and crazy Australian policy shift. Thus Professor Wang Yiwei (Renmin University professor of international relations): “The timing and place where Morrison said it, maybe it is not Morrison’s view , it is President Trump’s view” [40].

(3) Morrison, PM of serial war criminal, US lackey Australia, re the UN , “settlement of disputes” and the “rules-based order”: “Approaching its 75th anniversary next year, the UN must reform and evolve to respond effectively to the challenges of the 21st Century. And to fulfil its core mandate, the UN must be ever mindful of the principles and values that have always been foundational to the UN’s efforts. Peaceful settlement of disputes in accordance with international law. Respect for the sovereignty and independence of all states. Open markets that facilitate the free flow of trade, capital and ideas. Freedom of faith, freedom of expression. Respect for human rights, and combatting disadvantage, discrimination and persecution based on disability, gender, religion, sexuality, age, race or ethnicity. These are the liberal democratic values which underpinned the UN at its inception. These are Australia’s values. We believe they should remain the guiding principles and values for the UN into the future. The alternate path of lowest common denominator transactionalism and relativism is a dead end. The UN is the prime custodian of the rules-based order. It is also the custodian of mechanisms for dialogue and adjudication which buttress them. It has a challenging task ahead of it” [1].

Comments. Under Morrison’s Coalition Government, US lackey, multi-faceted climate criminal, deeply racist and serial war criminal Australia is a serial and continuing violator of the “rules-based order” and of international law as and conventions e.g. the UN Charter (complicity in ongoing, war criminal US invasions of 7 countries) [41]; the UN Genocide Convention (complicity in the worsening Climate Genocide, the ongoing Palestinian Genocide, the ongoing Afghan Genocide and Afghan Holocaust) [18]; the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War (horrendous mass mortality in Occupied Iraq, Occupied Somalia, Occupied Yemen and Occupied Afghanistan) [19]; the Convention on the Rights of the Child ( indefinite mass imprisonment of refugee children in remote concentration camps without charge or trial, and horrendous mass infant mortality in the US War on Muslims) [42]; the International Criminal Court (Australia complicit in the Iraqi Genocide and Iraqi Holocaust, the ongoing Afghan Genocide and Afghan Holocaust, and the ongoing Muslim Genocide and Muslim Holocaust associated with 32 million Muslim deaths from violence, 5 million, or imposed deprivation, 27 million); the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People (ongoing Australian Aboriginal Genocide and Aboriginal Ethnocide) [43]; and the International Convention on the Suppression and Punishment of the Crime of Apartheid, (Trumpist Australia is second only to Trump America as a supporter of Apartheid Israel and hence of Apartheid that is regarded as a crime against Humanity – of the 6.9 million Indigenous Palestinians subjects of Apartheid Israel who represent about 50% of its subjects, 72% (the Occupied Palestinians) are excluded from all human rights and from voting for the government ruling them) [26]. The eminent scholar Professor Gillian Triggs (formerly President of the Australian Human Rights Commission and now Assistant Secretary-General of the UN, serving in this capacity as the Assistant High Commissioner for Protection in the team of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi) has commented that “The [Australian] Coalition is ideologically opposed to human rights’ [44]. Draconian anti-terrorism laws have turned Australia into a pre-police state [17].

(4) Morrison spin and lying by omission about Timor Leste: “For Australia’s part, we will continue to practice what we preach. Last month, Australia ratified a maritime treaty setting out a new sea boundary with Timor‑Leste. This followed the first-ever conciliation initiated under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. This demonstrates that the UN and its norms are central to a cooperative rules‑based approach to global challenges’ [1].

Comments. Australia was disgracefully involved in encouraging and recognizing the 1975 Indonesian invasion and occupation of East Timor that resulted in the genocidal mass murder of 200,000 East Timorese out of a population of 600,000 [4]. Rich Australia stole billions of dollars’ worth of fossil fuels from impoverished Timor Leste prior to settlement of the maritime boundary, and has not made restitution. Australian Intelligence spied on the Timor Leste Government during these negotiations – former Intelligence officer Witness K and his lawyer, former Attorney General of the Australian Capital Territory, have been prosecuted by the Australian Government for their roles in revealing this crime [17].

(5) Morrison spin on the impoverished and climate change-threatened Pacific Island Nations: “ In the Pacific, we are also stepping up. Australia is the single largest development partner for Pacific Island nations. This is an instinctive response for Australia, consistent with our clear national interest and our commitment to our Pacific family, our vuvale [“family” in Fijian], our whanau [“extended family” in Maori]. Our goal is simple – a Southwest Pacific that is secure strategically, stable economically, sovereign politically and sustainable environmentally. The UN’s work in partnership with Australia has also helped to build a more sustainable and resilient Pacific: to support local climate change actions and resilience, to strive for gender equality through the empowerment of women and girls, to support continuing improvement in health outcomes and to bolster regional peace, including through the Bougainville Referendum Support Project” [1].

Comments. The greenhouse gas (GHG) pollution policies of climate criminal Australia threaten the Pacific Island Nations. Australia sabotaged the 2019 Pacific Islands Forum by watering down its final communique and then boycotting the UN Climate Action Summit and contributing to its eventual ineffectiveness. Indeed some Pacific Island Nations suggested that Australia should be kicked out of the South Pacific Forum [45]. Morrison’s assertion of “our commitment to our Pacific family, our vuvale, our whanau” is utterly dishonest and disingenuous. In relation to Bougainville, Australia supplied the Papua New Guinea Government with Iroquois helicopters to further its genocidal campaign against the Bougainvilleans – not mentioned by Morrison of course.

(6) Morrison’s spin in reference to “Australia’s Indigenous peoples” and his US-inspired spin about “freedom of navigation”: “Today I want to take the opportunity to speak about Australia’s response to the great global environmental challenges. Firstly how Australia is acting to protect our oceans. Australia is an island continent. Australia has the world’s third largest maritime jurisdiction, stretching from the great Southern Ocean to the vast Pacific and Indian oceans. Over 85 per cent of Australia’s population lives within just 50 kilometres of the coast. Australia’s Indigenous peoples have been linked to the land and sea for more than 65,000 years. have been linked to the land and sea for more than 65,000 years. Our oceans connect Australia with the world. Ninety nine per cent of Australia’s trade by volume is carried by sea. By 2025, marine industries will contribute around $100 billion each year to our economy. Our prosperity and security rely on the established laws that govern freedom of navigation, be it in the Strait of Hormuz or closer to home” [1].

Comments: Morrison’s declaration that “Australia’s Indigenous peoples have been linked to the land and sea for more than 65,000 years” is correct but is utterly dishonest and disingenuous in view of the huge gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians in terms of hugely disparate life expectancy, health, housing, education and other social parameters (deaths in custody, forced removal of children, imprisonment) and an ongoing Australian Aboriginal Genocide and Aboriginal Ethnocide [12]. Coral reefs are complex ecosystems that are crucial for numerous fish species [46, 47]. However the ongoing destruction of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef is linked to Australia being among world leaders in 15 areas of climate criminality (as detailed below). Notwithstanding the 2015 Paris Agreement demand that GHG pollution must decrease, Australian GHG pollution has been remorselessly increasing over the last 5 years under the climate criminal Australian Coalition Government [46].

Morrison’s assertion “Freedom of navigation, be it in the Strait of Hormuz or closer to home” is simply the Australian Government echoing its [American] Master’s Voice. After the UK seized an Iranian oil tanker off Gibraltar, the Iranians did likewise to a UK tanker near the Straits of Hormuz, the US called for a naval coalition in the Persian Gulf, and US lackey Australia agreed to send a warship, an aircraft and some military while disingenuously emphasizing that this commitment was strictly confined to “freedom of navigation” and not part of the Trump-confected conflict with Iran. “Closer to home” refers to US lackey Australia-backed US objection to Chinese island building in the South China Sea that is named thus because it is off the coast of China and not off the coast of far distant California or Australia. Australia’s craven subjection to the US was exampled by a leading Labor figure, Senator Sam Dastyari, resigning from Parliament because of links to the Chinese (who like other lobbyists have given huge sums to both the Labor Opposition and the ruling Coalition) and because, shock and horror, he actually expressed sympathy for the Chinese position over the South China Sea. A huge amount of trade with China goes through the South China Sea and implicit in US lackey Australia’s “freedom of navigation” assertion is the US-derived absurdity that China would somehow block its own vital trading route.

Just before the UNGA meeting in New York, Morrison had echoed the Trump US position by asserting that that China should be penalized by the WTO (World Trade Organization) as a “newly developed economy” rather than being a “developing economy”. The reality ignored by Morrison and the Americans is that the “par capita GDP” is a mere $9,800 for “developing” China as compared to $57,000 for “developed” Australia and $63.000 for the “developed “ US (2018) [21].

(7) Morrison spoke at great length on “protecting our oceans [from] plastic pollution”, falsely minimizing the vastly more serious impact of GHG pollution: “Protecting our oceans is also one of the world’s more pressing environmental challenges. To protect our oceans, Australia is committed to leading urgent action to combat plastic pollution choking our oceans; tackle over-exploitation of our fisheries, prevent ocean habitat destruction and of course take action on climate change. Scientists estimate that in just 30 years’ time the weight of plastics in our oceans will exceed the weight of the fish in those oceans. Recently, I announced that Australia will ban exports of waste plastic, paper, glass and tyres, and we anticipate that starting in 2020. That’s about 1.4 million tonnes of potent recyclable material. Australia is also leading on practical research and development into recycling – turning recycled plastic and glass into roads, manufacturing 100% recycled PET bottles and capturing methane and waste to create energy. New technologies are coming on line with the potential to recycle used plastics into valuable new plastics – creating a circular plastics economy. These include innovations like ‘bioplastics’ – compostable plastic replacements and technologies like the ‘Catalytic Hydrothermal Reactor’ – an innovative Australian designed technology that converts end of life plastics into waxes, diesel and new plastics. These innovations show us a truly circular economy is not only possible, but is achievable. And it’s of course, essential. And Australia intends to do more. Australia will invest $167 million in an Australian Recycling Investment Plan. Our focus is to create the right investment environment so that new technologies are commercialised – preventing pollution from entering our oceans, and creating valuable new products. Australia supports the High Level Panel for a Sustainable Ocean Economy and we are working through the International Maritime Organization to address the way shipping contributes to plastics pollution in our oceans. Australia supports the G20 work on marine plastic debris and the Osaka Blue Ocean Vision led of course by Prime Minister Abe. We welcome the contributions and leadership from business and the private sector to address these challenges, including Australia’s own Minderoo Foundation. Industry led mechanisms for investing in new recycling technologies and mitigating plastic waste in rivers, beaches and oceans on a global scale is absolutely essential” [1].

Comments: The plastic pollution of the ocean is disgusting, deadly and appalling. However the existential threat to Humanity, ocean life and the Biosphere in general comes not from plastics but from man-made GHG pollution. Australia’s climate criminal Coalition Government is a disproportionately huge contributor to GHG pollution and Australia’ PM “Scomo” (aka Scum-o, Scam-o, Skim-o, Scheme-o) dishonestly used plastics in his UNGA speech to divert international attention away from its pro-fossil fuels, anti-science, anti-environment, and effective climate change denialism policies. Australia with 0.3% of the world’s population contributes a whopping 5% of the World’s GHG pollution (Australia’s huge fossil fuel exports included).

(8) Morrison deception on “sustainability of our fisheries” and “our great Barrier Reef”: “We must also act to safeguard the sustainability of our fisheries. This means cracking down on illegal fishing. There are too many nations standing by while their nationals are thieving the livelihoods of their neighbours. Australia is acting not only in our own interest but helping Pacific Island family to reduce illegal fishing which depletes the fish stocks Pacific Islanders rely on for jobs, revenue and their food security. We have also worked together with Indonesia, and I congratulate President Widodo, we have been co-committed to an action plan to combat illegal fishing in Southeast Asia and thank Indonesia for their regional leadership. And we are working with regional organisations to improve fisheries governance. As well, we are providing patrol boats to 13 countries supported by aerial surveillance through our Pacific Maritime Security Program in Pacific Island nations to help them police illegal fishing in their waters. We are leading efforts to preserve natural habitats and biodiversity, including through partnerships with other countries to protect migratory birds and their habitats. And we have worked hard to prevent commercial whaling and to end whaling in the Southern Ocean. Australia set up the International Partnership for Blue Carbon in 2015 with the aim of protecting and conserving mangroves, tidal marshes and seagrasses for climate change mitigation and adaptation. And our Great Barrier Reef remains one of the world’s most pristine areas of natural beauty. Feel free to visit it. Our reef is vibrant and resilient and protected under the world’s most comprehensive reef management plan. The UNESCO World Heritage Committee has found that Australia’s management of our reef is ‘highly sophisticated’ and is considered by many as the ‘gold standard’ for large scale marine protected areas. Australia’s $2 billion Reef 2050 Long Term Sustainability Plan is based on the best available science and draws on 40 years of analysis, underpinned by the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority. Australia’s continued support for reef, coral and water quality science will ensure that the Great Barrier Reef remains one of the best managed World Heritage sites in the world” [1].

Comments: The Coalition has cut back the marine sanctuaries set up by previous Labor governments. Not mentioned by spin-merchant PM Scott “Scomo” Morrison, according to a recent report written by the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority (GBRMPA) that used over 1,000 scientific papers as sources, the long-term outlook for Australia’s iconic and World Heritage-listed Great Barrier Reef is now “very poor” , with ocean warming the most important cause [46, 47]. The reef is already half dead and is also being damaged by ocean acidification (inimical to the formation of calcareous exoskeletons ), water turbidity (from agricultural run-off, port dredging and storms), and agricultural fertilizer run-off (leading to coral swamping algal growth, ecosystem disturbance and proliferation of the coral-eating crown of thorns starfish [46, 47]. Under successive climate criminal Coalition governments Australian GHG emissions have increased for five years in a row, notwithstanding the calls from scientists and the 2015 Paris Agreement to decrease GHG emissions [46, 48].

(9) Morrison falsely claiming “real action on climate change” despite Australia’s huge GHG emissions increasing 5 years in a row : “Now, Australia is also taking real action on climate change and we are getting results. We are successfully balancing our global responsibilities with sensible and practical policies to secure our environmental and our economic future. Australia’s internal and global critics on climate change willingly overlook or perhaps ignore our achievements, as the facts simply don’t fit the narrative they wish to project about our contribution. Australia is responsible for just 1.3 per cent of global emissions. Australia is doing our bit on climate change and we reject any suggestion to the contrary. By 2020 Australia will have overachieved on our Kyoto commitments, reducing our greenhouse gas emissions by 367 million tonnes more than required to meet our 2020 Kyoto target. Now there are few member countries, whether at this forum or the OECD who can make this claim. Our latest estimates show both emissions per person and the emissions intensity of the economy are at their lowest levels in 29 years. In 2012, it was estimated Australia would release some 693 million tonnes of emissions in 2020. As of 2018, this estimate has fallen to 540 million tonnes. Australia’s electricity sector is producing less emissions. In the year to March 2019, emissions from Australia’s electricity sector were 15.7 per cent lower than the peak recorded in the year to June 2009.While we are a resource rich country, it is important to note that Australia only accounts for around 5.5 per cent of the world’s coal production. Having met and we will exceed our Kyoto targets, Australia will meet our Paris commitments as well and we stand by them. We are committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 26 to 28 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030. This is a credible, fair, responsible and achievable contribution to global climate change action. It represents a halving of our emissions per person in Australia, or a two thirds reduction in emissions per unit of GDP. At the centre of our domestic efforts is a $3.5 billion Climate Solutions Plan that I successfully took to our recent national election – supporting practical projects like capturing methane from waste, revegetation of degraded land and soil carbon. Through our Climate Solutions Plan, we are supporting the transition to renewable energy – with projects such as Snowy 2.0, the largest pumped hydro station project in the Southern Hemisphere. And we are investing significantly in research and development to use the best science and business expertise to commercialise new renewable technologies and integrate renewables into our electricity grid. Australia now has the highest per capita investment in clean energy technologies of anywhere in the world and one in five Australian households has rooftop solar systems. In 2018, $13.2 billion was invested in clean energy technologies in Australia. This builds on the estimated $10 billion invested in 2017” [1].

Comments: Under successive climate criminal Coalition governments Australian GHG emissions have increased for 5 years in a row, notwithstanding the calls from scientists and the 2015 Paris Agreement for countries to decrease GHG emissions [46]. In terms of annual per capita GHG pollution Australia ranks 4th in the world (taking exported GHG pollution into account). Thus here is the “revised annual per capita greenhouse gas (GHG) pollution” for some countries, taking land use into account (in tonnes CO2-e per person per year; the world average being 63.80 billion tonnes CO2-e / 7.137 billion people in 2013 = 8.9 tonnes CO2-e per person per year): Belize (366.9), Guyana (203.1), Malaysia (126.0), Papua New Guinea (114.7), Qatar (101.8), Zambia (97.5), Antigua & Barbuda (85.6), United Arab Emirates (82.4), Panama (68.0), Botswana (64.9), Liberia (55.0), Indonesia (53.6), New Zealand (53.2), Australia (52.9; 116 if including its huge GHG-generating exports)… US (41.0), China (7.4), Bangladesh (2.7), Egypt (2.6), Pakistan (2.5), India (2.1) [49]. Australia ranks second after Qatar in terms of “per capita GDP-weighted annual per capita greenhouse gas pollution score” when one includes its exported GHG pollution: Qatar (924.3), United Arab Emirates (337.0), Australia (306.8; if including its huge GHG-generating exports, 672.8), US (207.1)… China (5.2), Bangladesh (0.3), Pakistan (0.3), and India (0.3) [50].

In stark contrast to PM Morrison’s outrageous spin, the harsh reality is that a climate criminal Australia is among world leaders in 15 areas relating to GHG pollution and hence climate criminality. As confirmed by the results of the recent Australian Federal election (that returned an anti-science, climate criminal Coalition Government) , a rich, greedy and anti-science Australia is mindlessly committed to coal and gas exploitation. Thanks to the homicidal greed of climate criminal countries such as Australia, the present plus 1.1C temperature rise is already devastating Island Nations, and a catastrophic plus 2C warming is now effectively unavoidable on present trends. Climate criminal Australia is among world leaders for the following 15 climate criminal activities or parameters: (1) annual per capita greenhouse gas pollution [49, 50], (2) live methanogenic livestock exports [51-59], (3) natural gas exports [60-62], (4) recoverable shale gas reserves that can be accessed by hydraulic fracturing (fracking) [63], (5) coal exports [64-68], (6) land clearing, deforestation and ecocide [69, 70], (7) speciescide or species extinction [71], (8) coral reef destruction [72-78], (9) whale killing and extinction threat through global warming impacting on krill stocks [79], (10) terminal carbon pollution budget exceedance [80-89], (11) per capita Carbon Debt [80-89], (12) ultimately GHG generating iron ore exports [90, 91], (13) climate change inaction [92], (14) climate genocide and approach towards omnicide and terracide [6, 93-95], and (15) increasing GHG pollution despite Paris commitments to lower GHG pollution [46, 48, 96, 97].

(10) More Morrison spin, describing climate criminal Australia as “doing the right thing by our neighbours”: “ We are also doing the right thing by our neighbours. We recently committed to invest a further 500 million Australian dollars over five years from 2020 for renewable energy, climate change and resilience in the Pacific. We have decided to invest this directly from within our international overseas development programme, rather than through additional budget commitments to the Global Green Climate Fund. This enables us to target our support directly to Pacific Island nations, ensuring they receive this support more directly, in a more timely and targeted fashion. At the same time, it provides greater transparency, fairness and accountability to Australian taxpayers who rightly demand attention and support from Government to address challenges at home, in particular bosting drought resilience through our investment in our national water grid infrastructure. Australia is also committed with other countries to the Montreal Protocol, an agreement that will help protect the world from ozone depletion and combat climate change. Under the Montreal Protocol, Australia will further accelerate its efforts and will use 60 per cent less HCFCs than permitted. I can proudly inform you that Australia is on track to fulfil our commitments and I urge all other countries to fulfil their commitments. All of this adds up to significant and comprehensive action by Australia in response to the world’s greatest environmental challenges” [1].

Comments. The A$500 million Australia recently promised the Pacific Island Nations was actually removed from Australia’s outrageously small Aid budget and rebadged as for climate adaptation. “Australia is on track to fulfil our commitments” is a monstrous lie. Thus German and Australian scientists have separately estimated a “Terminal Carbon Pollution Budget” of 600 Gt CO2 for a 75% chance of avoiding a catastrophic plus 2C between 2010 and zero emissions in 2050 [80, 98]. However Australia used up its “fair share” of this terminal carbon pollution budget in 2015. Indeed as of 2019 this Terminal Carbon Pollution Budget has now effectively been exceeded by the world as a whole if one considers revised global GHG pollution taking land use into account and considering a Global Warming Potential of methane relative to the same mass of CO2 as 105 on a 20 year time frame [99-102]. Climate criminal Australia’s terracidal commitment to endless fossil fuel exploitation means that Australia is set to exceed the whole world’s 2009 Terminal Carbon Pollution Budget by a factor of 3 [100]. The huge cost of the required draw-down of atmospheric CO2 to a safe and sustainable level of circa 300 ppm CO2 leaves an immense and inescapable Carbon Debt for future generations to pay. Assuming a damage-related Carbon Price of $200 per tonne CO2-e, the World has a Carbon Debt of about $200 trillion that is increasing at about $10 trillion per year. By way of example, Scott Morrison’s Australia has a Carbon Debt (in US dollars) of about $5 trillion that is increasing at $400 billion per year and at $40,000 per head per year for under-30 year old Australians [88, 90, 104].

Australia’s Coalition Government headed by PM Scott Morrison is totally opposed to a Carbon Tax that puts a price on carbon pollution, and is thus imposing an inescapable Carbon Debt of about $400 billion annually on all countries of the world, rich and poor – egregious Carbon Theft and climate criminality. Air pollution kilsl about 7 million people each year, and pollutants from the burning of Australia’s world-leading coal exports ultimately kills about 75,000 people each year [67] – deadly climate terrorism by a climate criminal and climate terrorist Australia [105-108].

(11) More Morrison spin whitewashing a war criminal and climate criminal Australia: “Australia is under no illusions about the challenges the global community confronts in the years ahead. Today I want to reassure all members that Australia is carrying its own weight and more, just as we always have. We are a generous nation playing our part in securing our shared future. Reforming the rules of global governance, setting common standards to ensure global connectivity in the future, preventing conflict, building the capacity of developing nations, supporting essential health projects, protecting our oceans and taking action on climate change and getting results” [1].

Comments: War is the penultimate expression of racism, with genocide being the ultimate in racism. A war criminal, racist and US lackey Australia is presently assisting the foreign occupation and devastation of 4 countries, assists illegal US drone attacks on 7 countries, and is among world leaders in climate criminality in 15 climate-related areas. Thinking the best of Pentecostal Christian Scott “Scomo” Morrison, he lives in an exceptionalist, US-centric, neoliberal bubble and may actually believe the egregious falsehoods he is uttering.

(12) Morrison on the anxiety of children over the climate change (an offensive patronizing and dishonest attack on Greta Thunberg without naming her): “Like many leaders here, I get many letters from children in Australia concerned about their future. I take them very seriously and I deeply respect their concerns and indeed I welcome their passion, especially when it comes to the environment .My impulse is always to seek to respond positively and to encourage them. To provide context, perspective and particularly to generate hope. To focus their minds and direct their energies to practical solutions and positive behaviour that will deliver enduring results for them. To encourage them to learn more about science, technology, engineering and maths – because it’s through research, innovation and enterprise that the practical work of successfully managing our very real environmental challenges is achieved. We must respect and harness the passion and aspiration of our younger generations, we must guard against others who would seek to compound or, worse, facelessly exploit their anxiety for their own agendas. We must similarly not allow their concerns to be dismissed or diminished as this can also increase their anxiety. What parent could do otherwise? Our children have a right not just to their future but to their optimism. Above all, we should let our children be children, let our kids be kids, let our teenagers be teenagers – while we work positively together to deliver the practical solutions for them and their future. I am confident, once again, that Australia stands with you and together we have the wit and the capacity to surmount the challenges that come our way. Just as those who have come before us in this place have done, consistent with the values that have made that possible. I thank you for your attention” [1].

Comments: This was an offensive attack by Scott “Scomo” Morrison on the intelligence and sensibility of children, and in harsh reality a cowardly swipe at teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg (who he does not explicitly name): “We must guard against others who would seek to compound or, worse, facelessly exploit their anxiety for their own agendas.” If the circa 3 million children who demonstrated around the world in the great School Climate Strike on 22 September suffer from “anxiety” then it is the climate criminals running our world who are responsible. Morrison wants “them to learn more about science, technology, engineering and maths” but it is he and his outright climate change denialist or effective climate change denialist colleagues who need to brush up on high school science. A year ago after the big School Climate Strike, Morrison and his pro-coal Coalition (COALition) colleagues declared that the striking children should go back to school, to which the children replied that it is the anti-science politicians who need to go back to school. This year one of numerous placards at the 150,000-strong Climate Strike rally in my city of Melbourne (I was there, of course) said it all: “We are missing our lessons to teach you” [104].

Before his disgraceful speech at the UN General Assembly that made climate criminal Australia a global laughing stock, Morrison responded thus to GretaThunberg’s passionate address to the UN Climate Change Summit [109] (that Morrison sabotaged and boycotted): “I do understand that people feel strongly about this, but I think we also have to take stock, we have to ensure we get a proper context and perspective. I want children growing up in Australia to feel positive about their future, and I think it is important we give them that confidence that they will not only have a wonderful country and pristine environment to live in, that they will also have an economy to live in as well. I don’t want our children to have anxieties about these issues” [110]. It is Scomo (aka Scum-o, Skim-o, Scam-o, Scheme-o) and his ilk who are creating anxiety among children (and adults) by effective climate change denialism through climate change inaction. In 2018 climate criminal Australia ranked third worst country in the world for climate action (ranking 57th out of 60 with Saudi Arabia being the worst ) [82].

Final comments.

Australian Coalition PM Scott “Scomo” Morrison boycotted and helped sabotage the UN Climate Action Summit in New York, and his subsequent speech the UN General Assembly was an outrageous concoction of falsehood, lying by omission, spin and obfuscation. Scomo is a fervent and very public Pentecostal Christian but from a generalized, universalist , interfaith (atheist to theist), most broadly interpreted and humanitarian view of the Ten Commandments [111] it can be plausibly argued that the Australian Coalition Government is violating all of them, most notably #6 “Thou shalt not commit adultery”, interpreted more generally as don’t violate or pollute ( there is no Planet B and climate criminal neoliberals are fouling the environmental nest, with Australia’s Great Barrier Reef essentially doomed because of neoliberal greed), and #8 “Thou shalt not bear false witness” (i.e. thou shalt not lie or deceive). Unfortunately all this is lost on the variously Stupid, Ignorant and Egregiously Greedy (SIEG as in Dr Strangelove and “Sieg Heil!”) half of Australian voters who returned the climate criminal Australian Coalition Government in 2019 and may well do so again in 2022.

Australian Coalition PM Scott “Scomo” Morrison has made his bed and can lie in it (pun intended) but what can decent people do around the world? On current trends it is now too late to avoid a catastrophic plus 2C temperature rise but we are obliged to do everything we can to make the future “less bad” for future generations. Decent people who care for children and future generations must (a) inform everyone they can, and (b) urge punishment of war criminal and climate criminal people, politicians, parties, companies, corporations, and countries variously through Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS), Green Tariffs, Carbon Debt-recovering retrospective Carbon Taxes and Wealth Taxes, International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutions, International Court of Justice (ICJ) litigation and resolute “calling out”.

As Greta Thunberg stated in her marvellous speech to the UN Climate Action Summit: “How dare you! For more than 30 years, the science has been crystal clear. How dare you continue to look away and come here saying that you’re doing enough, when the politics and solutions needed are still nowhere in sight… And you are still not mature enough to tell it like it is. You are failing us. But the young people are starting to understand your betrayal. The eyes of all future generations are upon you. And if you choose to fail us, I say: We will never forgive you. We will not let you get away with this. Right here, right now is where we draw the line. The world is waking up. And change is coming, whether you like it or not” [109].

References.

Dr Gideon Polya taught science students at a major Australian university for 4 decades. He published some 130 works in a 5 decade scientific career, most recently a huge pharmacological reference text “Biochemical Targets of Plant Bioactive Compounds” (CRC Press/Taylor & Francis, New York & London , 2003). He has published “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950” (G.M. Polya, Melbourne, 2007: http://globalbodycount.blogspot.com/ ); see also his contributions “Australian complicity in Iraq mass mortality” in “Lies, Deep Fries & Statistics” (edited by Robyn Williams, ABC Books, Sydney, 2007: http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/ockhamsrazor/australian-complicity-in-iraq-mass-mortality/3369002#transcript ) and “Ongoing Palestinian Genocide” in “The Plight of the Palestinians (edited by William Cook, Palgrave Macmillan, London, 2010: http://mwcnews.net/focus/analysis/4047-the-plight-of-the-palestinians.html ). He has published a revised and updated 2008 version of his 1998 book “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History” (see: http://janeaustenand.blogspot.com/ ) as biofuel-, globalization- and climate-driven global food price increases threaten a greater famine catastrophe than the man-made famine in British-ruled India that killed 6-7 million Indians in the “forgotten” World War 2 Bengal Famine (see recent BBC broadcast involving Dr Polya, Economics Nobel Laureate Professor Amartya Sen and others: http://www.open.edu/openlearn/history-the-arts/history/social-economic-history/listen-the-bengal-famine ; Gideon Polya: https://sites.google.com/site/drgideonpolya/home ; Gideon Polya Writing: https://sites.google.com/site/gideonpolyawriting/ ; Gideon Polya, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gideon_Polya ) . When words fail one can say it in pictures – for images of Gideon Polya’s huge paintings for the Planet, Peace, Mother and Child see: http://sites.google.com/site/artforpeaceplanetmotherchild/ and http://www.flickr.com/photos/gideonpolya/ .

