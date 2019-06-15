Media Lying, Media Censorship & Australian Federal Police Raids On Media In Pre-Police State Australia

Recent Australian Federal Police (AFP) raids on News Corp and the taxpayer-funded Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) over leaks from Government about spying plans and Australian war crimes in Afghanistan, respectively, has led to legitimate expressions of outrage in Australia and around the world on this blatant attack on press freedom, truth-telling and freedom of speech. However this huge Mainstream media, politician and commentariat indignation hides a vastly greater crime of massive Mainstream Media and ABC lying by omission in a US-, UK- , Zionist- and Intelligence-subverted pre-Police State Australia.

“Leaking” secret Government information has been a crime in Australia under the Australian Crimes Act for decades before the post-9-11 terror hysteria regime saw enactment of draconian anti-terrorism laws that for, example, provide for imprisonment for up to 5 years for revealing a secret Security or Intelligence operation and for up to 10 years if the life a Security or Intelligence operative were conceivably endangered. The AFP argued that they were acting on a “leaking” complaint from the Australian Government under the pre-9-11 Australian Crimes Act, and not on the draconian post-9-11 laws about revealing a secret Security or Intelligence operation.

Now all governments everywhere declare that they must have secrets in the national interest (notably to preserve the anonymity of their agents) and Australia is no exception. However lying by omission is lying and this secrecy merely goes to prove the assertion to American journalism students by famed anti-racist Jewish American writer I.F. Stone (Isidor Feinstein Stone, an outstanding US journalist, publisher of the newsletter “I. F. Stone’s Weekly” and author of numerous books, including “The Hidden History of the Korean War, 1950-1951”), to whit: “Among all the things I’m going to tell you today about being a journalist, all you have to remember is two words: governments lie” [1, 2].

More specifically, in relation to American mendacity, Gore Vidal (a great American writer, in interview by Melvyn Bragg) (2008): “Unlike most Americans who lie all the time, I hate lying. And here I am surrounded with these hills [in Hollywood] full of liars — some very talented… Yeah, [lying] about themselves, about their beliefs, about their histories. Degrees, from universities — this is piled up lies. Americans are not interested in the truth about anything. They assume everybody is lying because they go out and lie everyday about the automobile they are trying to sell you…This is a country of hoax. P.T. Barnum is the god of this republic, which is no longer a republic alas. It is an oligarchy and a rather vicious one [3].

US-, UK- , Zionist- and Intelligence-subverted Western Mainstream media have an appalling record of censorship and lying [4-13]. Lying occurs through lying by commission and lying by omission. However lying by omission is far, far worse than lying by commission because the latter at least permits public refutation and public debate [9]. Lying by omission is entrenched in the UK-, US- and Zionist-subverted Western Mainstream media, Australian Mainstream media and the ABC. The ABC is Australia’s taxpayer-funded equivalent of the mendacious UK BBC and endlessly boasts in taxpayer-funded TV and radio advertisements that it is the most trusted news medium in Australia. With the notable exception of the ABC’s excellent Science Unit, the ABC has an appalling record of fake news through lying by omission [8]. Poor fellow my country.

Of course government lying by omission (official secrecy) is justified on the basis of “national interest”, and especially so since the 9-11 atrocity (3,000 killed) that numerous science, engineering, architecture, aviation, military, and intelligence experts have concluded was perpetrated against the American people by their own government as a false flag operation with likely Israeli and Saudi complicity to justify US Alliance invasion of the Muslim world from West Africa to South East Asia [14]. Indeed Muslim deaths from violence or deprivation in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since 9-11 now total 32 million, with 16% of the deaths being violent [15].

The post-9-11, US- and Zionist-promoted terror hysteria in the West has been hugely exaggerated. Thus since 9-11 only about 60 Americans have been killed in America by jihadis as compared to a total of 275,000 American deaths in America from homicide and 31 million preventable American deaths from “life-style” or “political choice” reasons in the same period [16-18]. Similarly, since 9-11 only 3 Australian have been killed in Australia by jihadi psychopaths as compared to a total of 5,500 Australian deaths from homicide in Australia and 1.6 million preventable Australian deaths from “life-style’ or “political choice” reasons in the same period [19-22]. The post-9-11 culture of government secrecy and lying by omission has been enormously deadly by short-circuiting rational risk management that is crucial for societal security, and successively involves (a) accurate information, (b) science-based analysis involving critically testing potentially falsifiable hypotheses , and (c) science-informed systemic change to minimize risk from inevitable and deadly accidental or malicious events [23].

Andrew Wilkie (Independent Federal Member for the Tasmanian House of Representatives seat of Denison) resigned from his position as a Lieutenant Colonel seconded to the Australian Intelligence’s Office of National Assessment (ONA) just before the illegal Australian invasion of Iraq based on utterly false American claims of Iraqi possession of Weapons of Mass Destructions (WMD). After his resignation he stated: “Iraq’s weapons of mass destruction program is very disjointed and contained by the regime that’s been in place since the last Gulf War. And there is no hard intelligence linking the Iraqi regime to al-Qaeda in any substantial or worrisome way” [24, 25]. Andrew Wilkie: “Forget dirty bombs, homegrown terrorists and death cults, the greatest terror-related threat is the Liberal [Government] and Labor [Opposition] parties turning Australia into a police state. Australia’s Human Rights Commission president Gillian Triggs was right when she warned that over the past 14 years Australian parliaments have passed “scores of laws” that threaten fundamental rights and freedoms. The shift began after the 2001 terrorist attacks in the US and recently accelerated, putting Australia on a cusp of becoming such a police state… The major parties are in lock-step over war powers. Most democracies require their parliament to authorise deployment of military force. Not Australia, where the Government can declare war. Liberal and Labor agree on indefinite detention without charge in some circumstances. Consider this country’s shameful treatment of asylum seekers including the locking up of babies and children in appalling conditions. I’m so concerned about this I asked the International Criminal Court to look into the actions of the Government as possible crimes against humanity… What makes Australia’s march to a police state more concerning is the Liberal and the Labor parties agree on much of this nonsense. In other words, most politicians in Canberra think our pre-police state is OK and are not about to do anything about it” [26].

Under Australia’s draconian anti-terrorism laws, a spouse can be imprisoned for 5 years for revealing the arrest and detention without trial of a spouse. A journalist revealing a special Intelligence operation can be jailed for 5 years and can face up to 10 years in prison if it were deemed that the safety of an Intelligence operative had been compromised [27]. Indeed former Australian Intelligence agent Witness K and his lawyer (a former Attorney General of the Australian Capital Territory) are on trial over revelation that Australian Intelligence spied on the East Timorese Cabinet to the benefit of a huge Australian petroleum company with a stake in the sea boundary between Australia and East Timor (Timor Leste) [28].

The Australian Government with Labor Opposition support passed laws allowing the gathering of all telecommunications metadata i.e. data on who speaks to whom. However the actual details of the conversations can thence be accessed by Australian Intelligence via judicially-delivered warrants. Further, Australia belongs to the White Anglosphere 5-Eyes Club which involves sharing of intelligence between the US, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. However Zionist subversion means that the US shares such routine bulk metadata intelligence on Australians (and also on Americans) with nuclear terrorist, racist Zionist-run, genocidally racist, democracy-by-genocide Apartheid Israel [29-31] . Further dangerous and stupid Australian legislation (backed by cowardly Labor) forces all Australian organizations to permit “back door” Intelligence surmounting of encryption, this making Australian companies, organizations and individuals insecure and susceptible to invasion, privacy violation and hacking [32].

Of course this spying on Australians is variously damaging to Australians, but this is largely ignored by Mainstream Media and the ABC in a US-, UK- , Zionist- and Intelligence-subverted pre-Police State Australia. Indeed the actual consequences are hidden. Thus Jeff Sparrow (2014): “Throughout the entirety of the Cold War, ASIO [Australian Security and Intelligence Organization] directed its efforts both against foreign spies and against local activists – indeed, it regarded the two categories as synonymous. If you look at any of the histories of ASIO, or peruse the declassified files available at the National Archives, you’ll see that almost anyone active in, say, the struggle against apartheid, the campaign against the Vietnam War, the movement for women’s liberation or any other progressive cause of note became a target of surveillance. For decades, ASIO ruined lives in Australia, ensuring that leftwingers were denied jobs or promotions, often without even knowing why. It took decades of campaigning to push the organisation back” [33].

In my own case, after I published a huge scientific book and retired from my laboratory (if not from researching, writing and part-time university teaching) I decided to use my scientific background to research and document the horrendous human cost of wars and occupations that is scrupulously ignored by US-, UK- and Zionist-subverted Mainstream media. The ABC had permitted me to make nation-wide broadcasts in 1999-2005 on the shocking realities of the “forgotten” WW2 Bengal Famine (4 million Bengalis killed by the British) [34], the parlous state of our universities [35] and Australian complicity in Iraq mass mortality [36, 37]. However in about 2012 I became “invisible” in Australia though I have continued to publish circa 5,000 words each week in hard-hitting, well-researched articles about shocking, Mainstream-ignored, Elephant in the Room matters and published in overseas progressive web journals [23]. I don’t know how exactly I became censored, “invisible”, “unpublishable” and “unreportable” , whether through secret ASIO defamation, media self-censorship through secret, media censorship-demanding government “D-notices”, cowardly Mainstream media self-censorship, or through false public defamation by Zionists (of which there has been a lot on the record of which I have become aware).

Although “the search for truth” and “free speech” are at the core of the academic ethos, there is massive self-censorship and censorship applying in Australian universities for reasons ranging from cowardice to restrictive institutional “Codes of Conduct” (for a cogent and detailed analysis see [38]). The biggest lie of omission by Australia’s universities (and thence by Mainstream Australian media, politician, commentariat and academic presstitutes) relates to the unreported reality that university education can and should be free. In short, every country needs a complement of scientists, technologist and scholars, variously for health, economic and national prestige reasons – but why should impoverished teenagers gave to pay for it? Indeed free university education is available in 24 countries, is espoused by Bernie Sanders (US) and Jeremy Corbyn (UK), and was once available in Australia – it was introduced in 1974 by the progressive Whitlam Labor Government (before it was removed in a CIA-linked coup in 1975) but was abolished in 1989 by the fervently pro-US and neoliberal Hawke Labor Government) [39, 40].

Australia’s taxpayer-funded Australian Broadcasting Corporation (the ABC, Australia’s equivalent of the UK BBC) has quite rightly kicked up an enormous fuss about the ABC and Rupert Murdoch’s NewsCorp being raided by the Australian Federal Police at the instigation of the Coalition Federal Government and the implicit threat to free speech and free journalism in Australia. Rupert Murdoch’s NewsCorp was raided over “leaks” concerning proposed expansion of Intelligence domestic surveillance capabilities and published in 2014. The ABC was raided because of “leaks” concerning Australian war crimes in Afghanistan and published in 2017 [41].

However a US-, UK- and Zionist-subverted ABC resolutely fails to report massive life-and-death matters for whatever reasons ranging from obscene ideological commitment to racism, war and genocide to craven fear of negative consequences of such ethical reportage. Fortunately for the grossly deceived consumers of ABC lying by omission, the ABC has a Search device that allows us to examine ABC coverage of any matter as set out below[42].

Searches of the ABC reveal extraordinary censorship by the ABC of huge Elephant in the Room matters as set out below.

Avoidable mortality, preventable deaths and the Geneva Convention.

Whether a child dies from bashing, bombs or bullets, the death is just as final and the culpability just as great for those responsible. Avoidable mortality (avoidable death, excess death, excess mortality, untimely death, premature death or deaths that should not have happened) can be determined as the difference between the actual deaths in a country and those expected for a peaceful, decently-run country with the same demographics. For peaceful, well-governed but impoverished and high birth rate countries the avoidable mortality can be determined (a) from the difference between the actual death rate and an expected death rate of about 4 deaths per thousand of population per year, and (b) as 1.4 times the under-5 infant death rate. The avoidable mortality as a percentage of population is about 0.0 % for North America, Western Europe, Australia New Zealand, Apartheid Israel, rich Gulf States and China and other prosperous East Asian countries, but in sharp contrast is 0.35% for India and South Asia , 1.0% for non-Arab Africa, and 0.4% for Indigenous Australians on this global comparative basis. In an ongoing atrocity, 15 million people die avoidably from deprivation each year in the Global Avoidable Mortality Holocaust, overwhelmingly in the global South [43].

ABC Searches for the terms “avoidable mortality”, “excess death”, “under-5 infant” and “avoidable mortality holocaust” all yield zero (0) results.

ABC Search results for the following terms are given in brackets: “excess mortality” (2), “avoidable death” (9), “premature death” (81), and “untimely death” (64). One notes that these terms are also used in a domestic medical epidemiological context e.g. in relation to the consequences of obesity , alcohol use or smoking.

War, holocaust, genocide, the Geneva Convention and Australian war crimes.

War is the penultimate in racism, and genocide the ultimate in racism. Under the UN Charter a country can only invade another if the invading country has been (a) invaded, (b) has been invited to invade by the invaded country’s government or (c) has been permitted to invade by the UN Security Council. A holocaust involves a huge number of deaths, whereas “genocide” is defined by Article 2 of the UN Genocide Convention as “acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group” [44].

An Occupier commits war crimes by violently killing its Occupied Subjects. However the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Person in Time of War forbids the passive killing of Occupied subjects through deprivation – Articles 55 and 56 unequivocally state than an Occupier must provide the Occupied Subjects with life-sustaining food and medical requisites “to the fullest extent of the means available to it” [45]. While according to media reports (e.g. from leaks such as that which is the subject of this recent Australian Federal Police raid on the ABC) some Australian soldiers in the heat of battle may gave committed some small-scale crimes involving the collateral deaths of several Afghan civilians, fighters or prisoners or the mutilation of bodies, it is the politicians who sent these soldiers to war who are complicit in large-scale war crimes involving the passive murder of literally millions of Occupied Afghans and Occupied Iraqis (half of them children) through Occupier non-provision of life-sustaining food and medical requisites “to the fullest extent of the means available to it” as demanded by the Geneva Convention [45].

I have been endlessly demanding US Alliance observance of the Geneva Convention back to the start of these atrocities at the beginning of this century but to no avail. Thus China (per capita GDP $9,000 ) has been hugely successful in radically reducing infant mortality and maternal mortality in Tibet and in China as a whole. In stark contrast, the war criminal US Alliance’s occupation of neighbouring Afghanistan continues to be associated with an under-1 infant mortality and maternal mortality incidence that is 7 times higher and 4-12 times higher, respectively, than that in Tibet – evidence of gross violation of the Geneva Convention and the UN Genocide Convention by the hugely wealthy US Alliance (US, Australian and UK per capita GDP is $60,000, $58,000 and $40,000, respectively) [46, 47]. Perhaps this endless insistence by me that Australia observe the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Person in Time of War was responsible for my being made “invisible” in look-the-other-way, child mass murdering, serial war criminal Australia

Deaths in holocausts and genocides derive from actual violence or from imposed deprivation and have been assessed as follows for the following atrocities: 1788 onwards Aboriginal Genocide and Aboriginal Ethnocide (2 million), 21st century Afghan Genocide and Afghan Holocaust (7 million), WW1 Armenian Genocide (1.5 million), post-1950 Asian Holocaust due to Australia-complicit US Asian Wars (40 million), WW2 Bengali Holocaust, WW2 Bengal Famine and WW2 Indian Holocaust (6-7 million), 1971-1972 Bengali Holocaust (3.0 million), 1990s Bosnian Genocide (circa 0.1 million), 1969-1998 Cambodian Genocide (6.0 million), WW2 Chinese Holocaust (35 million), 1958-1961 Great Leap Forward Chinese Holocaust (20-30 million), 1960 onwards Congolese Genocide and Congolese Holocaust (20 million), WW2 European Holocaust (30 million Slavs, Jews and Roma killed), 1941-1950 German Genocide and German Holocaust (9 million), 1757-1947 Indian Holocaust (1,800 million), 1947 Indian Holocaust due to Partition (1.0 million), 21st century Iraqi Genocide and Iraqi Holocaust (2.7 million), 1990-2011 Iraqi Genocide and Iraqi Holocaust (4.6 million), WW2 Jewish Holocaust, Shoa (5-6 million), 1950-1953 Korean Genocide and Korean Holocaust (5.2 million), 1955-1975 Laotian Genocide (1.2 million), 2011 Libyan Genocide (0.2 million), 21st century Muslim Genocide and Muslim Holocaust (32 million), 1900s Namibian Genocide (0.1 million), WW1 onwards Palestinian Genocide and Palestinian Holocaust (2.2 million), WW2 Polish Genocide and Polish Holocaust (6 million), 21st century Rohingya Genocide (circa 0.1 million), 1930-1953 Russian Holocaust under Stalin (20 million), 1994 Rwandan Genocide (0.9 million), 1992 onwards Somali Genocide and Somali Holocaust (2.2 million), 1930-1953 Soviet Holocaust under Stalin (20 million), 1955-2018 Sudan Genocide and Sudan Holocaust (13 million), 2011 onwards Syrian Genocide (1.0 million), 1975-1999 East Timorese Genocide (0.3 million), 1930s Ukrainian Famine, Holodomor (7 million), 1945-1975 Vietnamese Genocide and Vietnamese Holocaust (15.3 million), 2015 onwards Yemeni Genocide (circa 0.1 million) [15, 43, 48-56].

ABC Searches for the key terms “protection of civilian persons”, “fullest extent of the means available”, “passive mass murder” all yield zero (0) results. However an ABC Search for “Australian war crimes” yields 5 results (4 concerned with Australian soldiers in Afghanistan) and an ABC Search for “Australian complicity” yields 1 result (this relating to the controversial AFP role in the arrest of Australian drug smugglers in Bali that led to their eventual execution).

ABC Searches revealed zero (0) results for the following key terms relating to horrendous mass murder: Aboriginal Ethnocide, Afghan Genocide, Afghan Holocaust, Asian Holocaust, Bengali Holocaust, Bengal Famine, Chinese Holocaust, Congolese Genocide, Congolese Holocaust, German Genocide, German Holocaust, Indian Holocaust, Iraqi Genocide, Iraqi Holocaust, Korean Genocide, Korean Holocaust, Laotian Genocide, Libyan Genocide, Muslim Genocide, Muslim Holocaust, Namibian Genocide, Palestinian Genocide, Palestinian Holocaust, Polish Genocide, Polish Holocaust, Somali Genocide, Somali Holocaust, Soviet Holocaust, Russian Holocaust, Sudan Genocide, Sudan Holocaust, Syrian Genocide, Timorese Genocide, Holodomor, US Asian Wars, Vietnamese Genocide, Vietnamese Holocaust, and Yemeni Genocide.

However ABC Searches for the following genocide and holocaust terms revealed the number of results given in brackets: Aboriginal Genocide (2), Armenian Genocide (41), Bosnian Genocide (2), Cambodian Genocide (2), European Holocaust (1, referring only to the WW2 Jewish Holocaust), Jewish Genocide (1), Jewish Holocaust (19), Rohingya Genocide (39), Rwandan Genocide (29), Shoa (1), The Holocaust (351, overwhelmingly referring to the WW2 Jewish Holocaust), and Ukrainian Famine (1).

This appalling record of racist Australian and Australian ABC genocide complicity, holocaust complicity, genocide ignoring, holocaust ignoring, genocide denial and holocaust denial did not require “leaks” of secret information requiring AFP raids to intimidate truth-tellers nor “the rule of law” to imprison the truth tellers. The big items of this extremely limited ABC genocide and /or holocaust recognition as determined from ABC Searches (results in brackets) are the WW2 Jewish Holocaust i.e. European Holocaust , Jewish Genocide, Jewish Holocaust, Shoa, and The Holocaust (373 references in total), Armenian Genocide (41), Rohingya Genocide (39), and Rwandan Genocide (29), with minor recognitions being for the Aboriginal Genocide (2), Bosnian Genocide (2), and Cambodian Genocide (2).

The ABC is a quantum jump above the yellow press of the US Murdoch media empire that has about 70% of city daily readers in Australia [58] and one can safely assume that the yellow press are far, far worse than the ABC when it comes to genocide complicity, holocaust complicity, genocide ignoring, holocaust ignoring, genocide denial and holocaust denial. This extraordinary record of Australian Mainstream media and ABC genocide ignoring is in accord with the findings of “The Politics of Genocide” by Edward S. Herman and David Peterson in relation to Western Mainstream media [59, 60] (Professor Edward Herman and Professor Noam Chomsky co-authored the seminal book on Mainstream media lying entitled “Manufacturing Consent. The political economy of the mass media” [61, 62]). In essence, the US-dominated Mainstream media position is that there has only ever been 1 holocaust (“The Holocaust”, the WW2 Jewish Holocaust), and that since WW2 genocide has only been committed by Serbs and non-Europeans the US doesn’t like. Actually, the first WW2 atrocity to have been described as a “holocaust” was the WW2 Bengali Holocaust by N.G. Jog in a 1944 book entitled “Churchill’s Blind-Spot: India” [62].

The ABC correctly refers to the Rohingya catastrophe as the Rohingya Genocide (39 references) but the 0.9 million Rohingyan refugees violently forced out of Rakhine State by the war criminal Myanmar Government of Aung San Suu Kyi and the Burmese military compares with the 800,000 Palestinians exiled by the Zionists in 1948 and a further 400,000 Arab inhabitants forced out in 1967 [52, 56]. The ABC-ignored Palestinian Genocide and Palestinian Holocaust (2.2 million Palestinian deaths from violence, 0.1 million, or from imposed deprivation, 2.1 million, and 14 million Exiled Palestinians) [52, 56] must be compared with the tiny list of ABC-recognized atrocities of the last circa 100 years (deaths from violence or imposed deprivation in brackets), namely the WW2 Jewish Holocaust (5-6 million), Armenian Genocide ( 1.5 million), Rohingya Genocide (circa 0.1 million), Rwandan Genocide (0.9 million), Aboriginal Genocide (2.0 million), Bosnian Genocide (circa 0.1 million) and the Cambodian Genocide under Pol Pot (1.5 million killed).

As a UK or US lackey Australia has invaded 85 countries as compared to the British 193, France 82, the US 72 (52 after WW2), Germany 39, Japan 30, Russia 25, Canada 25, Apartheid Israel 12, China 2 and North Korea arguably none [43, 54, 55, 63-67]. 30 of these 85 Australian invasions involved genocide as defined by the UN Genocide Convention [67] but of course this is utterly ignored by the Australian Mainstream media and the ABC. From a quantitative perspective White Australia’s worst genocidal atrocity was the WW2 Bengali Holocaust (6-7 million Indians deliberately starved to death by the British in 1942-1945, with White Australia complicit by withholding food from starving India – it released as little as 0.4 million tonnes of grain for India from its huge war-time 24 million tonne grain production) [68-70]. From a qualitative perspective, White Australia’s worst genocidal atrocity is the ongoing Aboriginal Genocide and Aboriginal Ethnocide (2.1 million Aboriginal deaths from violence , 0.1 million, or from imposed deprivation and disease, 2 million, but of 350-750 different languages and dialects in 1788 only 150 survive today and of these all but about 20 are endangered) [53].

However ABC Searches yield zero (0) results for the terms “Australia has invaded”, “Britain has invaded”, “UK has invaded”, “America has invaded”, “US has invaded”, “Canada has invaded”, “New Zealand has invaded”, “NZ has invaded”, “Israel has invaded” and “France has invaded”. In the 21st century alone the US Alliance has invaded 20 countries with an associated 32 million Muslim deaths from violence, 5 million, or from deprivation, 27 million, with Libya (once the richest country in Africa), starving Somalia, starving Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Palestine, and Afghanistan being utterly devastated. Australian armed forces are presently involved in Occupied Somalia, Iraq and Occupied Afghanistan, and illegal and war criminal US drone strikes in Libya, Somalia, Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Pakistan are targeted by the Australia-US joint electronic spying base at Pine Gap in Central Australia which also plays a key role in US nuclear terrorism [71-74].

All terrorism – whether non-state terrorism (e.g. jihadi non-state terrorism) or state terrorism (e.g. US state terrorism, UK state terrorism, French state terrorism, Israeli state terrorism, Australian state terrorism, Canadian state terrorism, and German state terrorism – is evil and repugnant. The deadly consequences of evil jihadi non-state terrorism are vastly smaller than the consequences of US Alliance state terrorism (notably 32 million Muslim deaths from violence, 5 million, and from deprivation, 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity that killed 3,000 people, mostly Americans – a 10,000-fold body count disparity [14, 15]). Indeed jihadi non-state terrorism (whether not US-backed or US-backed as in Syria, Yemen and in Russian-occupied Afghanistan) is of the greatest assistance to US state terrorism because any jihadi atrocity provides the excuse for disproportionately greater US Alliance violence (bombing, invasion, genocide). These Elephant in the Room realities are remorselessly ignored by Mainstream media, politician, commentariat and academic presstitutes, including those broadcast by the ABC.

Zionism, Apartheid Israel, Palestinian Genocide, anti-Arab anti-Semitism and anti-Jewish anti-Semitism.

Like the US-, UK- and Zionist-subverted Mainstream media in general, ABC has swallowed racist Zionist hasbara (propaganda) holus bolus and treats racist Zionists and Apartheid Israel with kid gloves. Every so often the ABC will present assertedly “balanced” reportage on the latest Israeli Gaza Massacre (a total of 10,000 Palestinians killed and scores of thousands of thousands wounded in the remorselessly repeated Gaza Massacres versus 32 Israeli deaths from Gaza rockets in the period 2004-2014 [52, 75]) to convince its significantly “progressive” consumers of the ABC’s self-asserted courage, decency and honesty.

One is reminded of a powerful passage from progressive US writer Barbara Kingsolver’s great novel “The Lacuna” which has Russian Communist revolutionary and theorist Leon Trotsky (Lev) and his assistant Van having the following discussion about media: “”But newspapers have a duty to truth”, Van said. Lev [Trotsky] clicked his tongue. “They tell the truth only as the exception. Zola [French novelist of “J’accuse” fame] wrote that the mendacity of the press could be could be divided into two groups: the yellow press lies every day without hesitating. But others, like the Times , speak the truth on all inconsequential occasions, so they can deceive the public with the requisite authority when it becomes necessary.” Van got up from his chair to gather the cast-off newspapers. Lev took off his glasses and rubbed his eyes. ” I don’t mean to offend the journalists; they aren’t any different from other people. They’re merely the megaphones of other people” … [Trotsky observes to his assistant Shepherd] “Soli, let me tell you. The most important thing about a person is always the thing you don’t know”” [76].

The horrible reality skirted by the cowardly and craven ABC is that of a Palestinian Genocide and indeed a Palestinian Holocaust in which 2.2 million Palestinian have died from violence, 0.1 million, or from imposed deprivation, 2.1 million, since the British invasion of the Ottoman Empire in 1914 in WW1 [56]. In 1880 there were about 500,000 Arab Palestinians and about 25,000 Jews living in Palestine (of whom half were Jewish immigrants) [77, 78 12, 13]. The genocidally racist British invaders and genocidally racist Zionist colonizers have been variously responsible for a Palestinian Genocide involving a WW1 Palestinian Famine (0.1 million deaths), successive mass expulsions (800,000 in 1948 and 400,00 Arabs in 1967) , ethnic cleansing of 90% of the land of Palestine, and an estimated 2.2 million Palestinian deaths since 1914 from violence (0.1 million) or from violently-imposed deprivation (2.1 million) [56, 79-82].

There are now 7 million Palestinian refugees, and of 14 million Palestinians (half of them children, three quarters women and children) about 50% are forbidden to even step foot in their own country on pain of death, only 1.9 million Palestinian Israelis are permitted to vote for the government ruling all of the former Mandated Palestine, and 5 million Palestinians have zero human rights [84] as Occupied Palestinians in West Bank ghettoes (3 million) or in the Gaza Concentration Camp (2.0 million). However the “lucky” Israeli Palestinians are Third Class citizens subject to over 60 Nazi-style, race-based laws [85, 86]. The land of Palestine has now been 90% ethnically cleansed [56, 79-82]. While Indigenous Palestinians represent 50% of Apartheid Israeli subjects, nearly three quarters cannot vote for the government ruling them – egregious Apartheid that is declared by the UN to be a crime against Humanity [87]. The GDP per capita is a deadly $3,000 for Occupied Palestinians versus $40,000 for Israelis [47].

Apartheid Israel deliberately kills about 5,000 Palestinians each year with an average of 550 being killed violently and the remainder dying avoidably from imposed deprivation [88]. Apartheid South Africa killed 69 Africans in the 1960 Sharpeville Massacre and this consequently galvanized the decent world to apply ultimately successful boycotts and sanctions to bring down apartheid by 1993. This success has driven an international movement for Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against Apartheid Israel and its racist supporters [43, 89]. While 2.2 million Palestinians have died in the 100-year Palestinian Genocide and Palestinian Holocaust [52, 56], 4,000 invading Zionists have been killed by Indigenous Palestinians over the same period [90, 91]. Notwithstanding protests by anti-racist Jewish and non-Jewish humanitarians [92- 96], the suffering and killing continues. Occupied Palestinian children in Gaza are traumatized by Israeli bombing. However 50% of Israeli children suffer physical, psychological or sexual abuse [97, 98] and Jewish Israeli children also suffer from immense intellectual child abuse from genocidally racist Zionist indoctrination and anti-Arab anti-Semitism. The “two-state solution” has been a convenient fig-leaf for pro-Apartheid Western dishonesty and inaction over Palestine. The ethnic cleansing of 90% of the land of Palestine by a nuclear terrorist, racist Zionist-run, genocidally racist, democracy by genocide, Apartheid Israel has rendered the “two-state solution” dead. A clear, humane solution to the continuing human rights catastrophe in Palestine is a unitary state (a “one state solution”) as in post-Apartheid South Africa, that would involve return of all refugees, zero tolerance for racism, equal rights for all, all human rights for all, one-person-one-vote, justice, goodwill, reconciliation, airport-level security, nuclear weapons removal, internationally-guaranteed national security initially based on the present armed forces, and untrammelled access for all citizens to all of Palestine. It can and should happen tomorrow [99, 100].

How do the US-, UK- and Zionist-subverted Mainstream media and the ABC report this ongoing atrocity? ABC Searches for the following key terms elicit zero (0) results: “anti-Arab anti-Semitism”, “anti-racist Jew”, “anti-racist Jews”, “anti-racist Jewish”, “Apartheid Israel”, “democracy by genocide”, “Gaza Concentration Camp”, “intellectual child abuse”, “Palestinian Genocide”, “Palestinian Holocaust”.

However ABC Searches come up with the following result (in brackets) for the following terms: “anti-Semite” (38), “anti-Semitism” (173), “anti-Semitic” (207), “Apartheid South Africa” (24), “Boycott Divestment and Sanctions” (15), “BDS” (47), “Jewish state” (77), and “self-hating Jew” (1). “Self-hating Jew” is a false and defamatory epithet applied by racist Zionists to anti-racist Jews critical of Apartheid Israel. The false descriptive “Jewish state” applied to a nuclear terrorist, racist Zionist-run, democracy by genocide, Apartheid rogue state in which Jews are actually a minority 47% of the population, is also a gross and false defamation of a large body of anti-racist Jews.

Horrendous Australian and Anglosphere preventable deaths from life-style and political choices.

One can understand that over 230 years of entrenched racism in Australia would tend to make Mainstream media and the ABC much less empathic about the Global South, Palestinians, victims of US imperialism, and indeed the 15 million annual victims of the Global Avoidable Mortality Holocaust [43]. However notwithstanding the dominant neoliberal ideology and 3 million Australians living in poverty each year in rich Australia, one might suppose that Australians would have significant empathy for fellow Australians. Thus each year about 85,000 Australians die preventably from “life style choices” and “political choices”, the breakdown (including some overlaps) being as follows: (1) 26,000 annual Australian deaths from adverse hospital events, (2) 17,000 obesity-related Australian deaths, (3) 15,500 smoking-related Australian deaths, (4) 10,000 carbon burning pollution-derived Australian deaths, (5). 4,000 avoidable Indigenous Australian deaths, (6). 5,600 Australians die alcohol-related deaths, (7) 2,900 Australian suicides (circa 80 being veterans) , (8) 1,400 Australian road deaths, (9) 630 Australian opiate drug-related deaths with 570 linked to US restoration of the Taliban-destroyed Afghan opium industry, and (10) 300 Australian homicides (80 being of women killed domestically) [101-103]. Look-the-other-way, US lackey Australia commits about $11 billion each year in terms of long-term accrual cost to the US War on Terror and the present cumulative active and passive killing of over 30 million Muslims instead of trying to save the lives of the 85,000 Australians who die preventably each year (1.6 million preventable Australian deaths since 9-11)) [101].

Annual preventable deaths from such “life style choice” and “political choice” causes in the rich countries of New Zealand , Australia, Canada, the UK, the US (the members of the Anglosphere 5-eyes intelligence club) total 16,000, 85,000, 101,000, 150,000, and 1.7 million, respectively, and total preventable deaths in these countries since 9-11 total 0.3 million, 1.5 million, 1.8 million, 2.7 million and 30.2 million, respectively [104-109]. Just to take 1 item from this list of preventable deaths, one can readily estimate that 1,400 Australian veterans and 130,000 US veterans have suicided since 9-11 (in which 3,000 civilians died) as compared to about 41 Australian war deaths and 7,000 US war deaths since 9-11 [110]. Yet for all the Mainstream terror hysteria, jingoism, faux patriotism, and Anglosphere fraternity, this carnage is largely ignored by Mainstream media and the ABC.

There are zero (0) results from ABC Searches for the terms “New Zealand preventable deaths”, “Australian preventable deaths”, “Canadian preventable deaths”, and “UK preventable deaths”, with just 1 result for “US preventable deaths” (relating only to the preventable deaths of people with intellectual disabilities).

Climate emergency, climate genocide and carbon debt.

Eminent climate scientist Professor James Hansen (from NASA and 96 Nobel Laureate Columbia University) has published a must-read, 55-page summary of the worsening climate emergency that states, in short, that to correct the Earth’s presently disastrous energy imbalance we must urgently reduce the atmospheric CO2 to 342-373 ppm CO2 from the present disastrous 410 ppm CO2. The cost of extracting 1 ppm of CO2 from the atmosphere is $878-1803 billion but continuing inaction is not an option – the Paris commitments mean a 3C temperature rise and eventual inundation of coastal areas by a 15-25 meters sea level rise [111].

Indeed while scientists are overwhelmingly concerned about the worsening climate emergency as evidenced by a 2017 letter signed by over 15,000 scientists [112, 113], and the 2018 IPCC Report on plus 1.5C [114, 115], industrial carbon pollution and atmospheric CO2 continue to rise inexorably [111- 123]. Many scientists and science-informed activists argue for a return to the pre-Industrial Revolution level of 300 parts per million CO2 (300 ppm CO2) in the atmosphere from the present damaging and dangerous 410 ppm CO2 [124, 125], but at a cost of $878-1803 billion per ppm of CO2 the prospect is daunting.

Australia is among world leaders for the following 14 climate criminal activities or parameters: (1) annual per capita greenhouse gas pollution, (2) live methanogenic livestock exports, (3) natural gas exports, (4) recoverable shale gas reserves that can be accessed by hydraulic fracturing (fracking), (5) coal exports, (6) land clearing, deforestation and ecocide, (7) speciescide or species extinction, (8) coral reef destruction, (9) whale killing and extinction threat through global warming impacting on krill stocks, (10) terminal carbon pollution budget exceedance, (11) per capita Carbon Debt, (12) ultimately GHG generating iron ore exports, (13) climate change inaction, and (14) climate genocide and approach towards omnicide and terracide [126].

The damage-related cost of carbon pollution has been variously estimated at $US200 per tonne CO2, this enabling calculation of the inescapable Carbon Debt we are leaving to be paid by future generations. A climate criminal Australia is among world leaders in 14 key areas relating to greenhouse gas (GHG) pollution, and with a population (25 million) that is only 0.3% of the world’s, Australia has an annual increase in Carbon Debt that is 6% of that of the world. For every US$30 per tonne CO2 released that is received by the Australian coal industry – by tax-minimizing Australian and foreign corporations and an ever-decreasing, automation-impacted and variously tax-minimizing workforce – there is a huge carbon pollution subsidy in the form of an inescapable Carbon Debt of US200 per tonne CO2-equivalent released that will have to be paid by future generations [126].

One can calculate an inescapable Carbon Debt for the world that is US$200 trillion and increasing by $8.4 trillion each year, assuming an annual global GHG pollution of 41.8 Gt CO2-e]. At an annual Domestic GHG pollution (621 Mt CO2-e) and Exported GHG pollution (1,950 Mt CO2-e) totalling 2,571 Mt CO2-e (CO2-equivalent) Australia has a Carbon Debt of US$5 trillion that is increasing at US$0.51 trillion per year and at US$40,000 per head per year for under-30 year old Australians. Australia has 0.3% of the world’s population but contributes 6.0% of the world’s annual increase in Carbon Debt [126, 127].

With GHG pollution steadily increasing it is now very unlikely that we will avoid exceeding a catastrophic plus 2C of warming. Several leading climate scientists have estimated that only 0.5 billion people will survive this century if climate change is not requisitely tackled, this translating to 10 billion climate change-related deaths this century in a worsening climate genocide [128]. Already 7 million people die from air pollution each year, this including 10,000 Australians and the 75,000 people who die globally from the effects of pollutants from the burning of Australia’s world-leading coal exports. Already 1 million die from climate change each year in a worsening climate crisis and climate emergency [129, 130]. Following the re-election of the climate criminal Coalition Government in the recent Australian Federal election, the gigantic Adani Carmichael coal mine in Queensland has been rapidly approved. The original proposal (60 Mt coal per year for 60 years) was estimated to kill 1.4 million Indians over the life-time of the project [129]. Already Adani is suggesting production of 27 Mt coal per year and other companies are seeking coal mining in the same Galilee Basin in Queensland.

The young and future generations will have to pay for the horrendous climate crimes of the present-day climate criminals [131-133]. The world’s terminal carbon pollution budget in 2010 for a 50% probability of not exceeding a catastrophic plus 2C has now been exceeded. However methane (CH4) has a global warming potential 105 times greater than that of CO2 on a 20 year time frame with aerosol impacts considered, and the Methane Bomb – the predicted leakage of 50 Gt methane from the warming Arctic in coming decades – will exceed that terminal carbon budget by a factor of 9 [131-133].

These days Australia’s taxpayer-funded ABC recognizes the global warming threat, but nevertheless for reasons of “balance” it gives huge, uncontested air time to the Liberal Party-National Party Coalition and to other right to far right climate change deniers and effective climate change deniers that through their ignorance and anti-science, neoliberal ideology threaten Australians and Humanity.

Final comments.

The above analysis reveals huge ABC lying by omission in relation to all kinds of Elephant in the Room matters variously impacting the individual and collective security of Australians and indeed of all Humanity. Western Mainstream media including Australia’s ABC are dangerously purveying fake news through lying by omission. Huge Mainstream media, politician and commentariat indignation over Australian Federal Police raids on NewsCorp and the ABC hides a vastly greater crime of massive Mainstream Media and ABC lying by omission in a US-, UK- , Zionist- and Intelligence-subverted pre-Police State Australia.

Climate change aside, the most important things are the matters that the ABC and Mainstream media do not report. Famed Australian novelist Peter Carey described the situation thus: “I keep on thinking about the role of the medial generally in this and how the media is always so continually hysterical about people lying and not telling the truth. And if I really think there’s a big problem in our society today, it’s that the media is not telling the truth to people and they know what it is. If you really want to know what’s happening [in] the world, you go out and get drunk with journalists and they will tell you what isn’t in the papers. So they’re living – these guys are living every day with the reality of a proprietor, say, or a corporation who owns them will not permit them to tell what they know to be true. So, okay, this guy lied. He’s not a good person because he did it but I think the hysteria is about a bigger, bigger issue, which is we are not being honestly reported to” [5].

In 2017 on Australia’s war dead memorial day, Anzac Day (25 April), Muslim, feminist social advocate and humanitarian journalist Yassmin Abdel-Magied (who worked for the ABC) simply posted the following 7 words on her Facebook page: “Lest we forget (Manus, Nauru, Syria, Palestine)”. Savaged by public outcry, Ms Abdel-Magied rapidly deleted the post and apologized, as did the ABC. The post was correct and her silencing by rabid jingoists remains a stain on Australia and an attack on free speech. A month later the ABC stopped her TV program and Yassmin Abdel-Magied left Australia for London. I published a detailed account of the huge truths behind those 7 words that was entitled “Yassmin Abdel-Magied censored on Anzac Day – jingoists trash Australian free speech” [134] that can be summarized by the following 7 phrases “Syrian Genocide”, “Syrian Holocaust”, “Palestine Genocide” , “Palestinian Holocaust”, “Muslim Genocide” , “Muslim Holocaust”, and “Gaza concentration camp”, phrases eliciting zero results on an ABC Search. One could offer the suggestion that the ABC might make an extremely modest annual advance on truth-telling by minimizing lying by omission on the “One Day of the Year”, Anzac Day.

Dr Gideon Polya taught science students at a major Australian university for 4 decades. He published some 130 works in a 5 decade scientific career, most recently a huge pharmacological reference text “Biochemical Targets of Plant Bioactive Compounds” (CRC Press/Taylor & Francis, New York & London , 2003). He has published “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950” (G.M. Polya, Melbourne, 2007: http://globalbodycount.blogspot.com/ ); see also his contributions “Australian complicity in Iraq mass mortality” in “Lies, Deep Fries & Statistics” (edited by Robyn Williams, ABC Books, Sydney, 2007: http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/ockhamsrazor/australian-complicity-in-iraq-mass-mortality/3369002#transcript

) and “Ongoing Palestinian Genocide” in “The Plight of the Palestinians (edited by William Cook, Palgrave Macmillan, London, 2010: http://mwcnews.net/focus/analysis/4047-the-plight-of-the-palestinians.html ). He has published a revised and updated 2008 version of his 1998 book “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History” (see: http://janeaustenand.blogspot.com/ ) as biofuel-, globalization- and climate-driven global food price increases threaten a greater famine catastrophe than the man-made famine in British-ruled India that killed 6-7 million Indians in the “forgotten” World War 2 Bengal Famine (see recent BBC broadcast involving Dr Polya, Economics Nobel Laureate Professor Amartya Sen and others: http://www.open.edu/openlearn/history-the-arts/history/social-economic-history/listen-the-bengal-famine ; Gideon Polya: https://sites.google.com/site/drgideonpolya/home ; Gideon Polya Writing: https://sites.google.com/site/gideonpolyawriting/ ; Gideon Polya, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gideon_Polya ) . When words fail one can say it in pictures – for images of Gideon Polya’s huge paintings for the Planet, Peace, Mother and Child see: http://sites.google.com/site/artforpeaceplanetmotherchild/ and http://www.flickr.com/photos/gideonpolya/ .

