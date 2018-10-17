Pro-coal Australia & Trump America Reject Dire IPCC Report & Declare War on Terra

US President Donald Trump and his top economic adviser Larry Kudlow have effectively rejected the dire IPCC Report on 1.5C that warns that a disastrous exceedance of the Paris 1.5 degree Centigrade global warming limit is only 10 years away and that burning coal must be completely phased out by 2050. The pro-coal COALition Australian Government has been even more forceful in rejecting the IPCC recommendation. Trump America and Trumpist Australia are backed in their effective climate change denialism by the US Murdoch media empire and have declared war on the planet, a War on Terra. Humanity must protect itself and the Biosphere from these terracidal, neoliberal crazies.

The latest IPCC Report is entitled “Global warming of 1.5 °C” and details the numerous bad outcomes of a global +1.5 degree Centigrade (+1.5C) of warming versus the catastrophic outcomes from a +2C warming. Thus, for example, the IPCC Report indicates a further 70-90% decline of coral reefs at +1.5C versus a more than 99% loss at +2C. Critically, the IPCC Report says that for less than +1.5C coal burning must cease by 2050, The IPCC Report also indicates that the terminal CO2 pollution budget for a 66% chance of avoiding +1.5C is 420 Gt CO2 and that this will be used up in 10 years at the present rate of pollution of 42 Gt CO2 per year [1-3].

Importantly, the present global warming of 1.0-1.2C is already having a big effect around the world in terms of greater intensity forest fires in North America, Europe and Australia, drought throughout the world, exceptionally damaging high precipitation events, and devastating high energy hurricanes and associated storm surges impacting Island Nations and indeed coastal regions of the US [4, 5]. There is a worsening climate genocide – presently it is estimated that 0.4 million people die from the effects of climate change each year [6, 7]. However this may be an under-estimate because climate change disproportionately impacts Third World people in tropical and sub-tropical countries in which 16 million people die avoidably from deprivation each year [8]. Indeed 7 million people die each year from the effects of air pollution from burning carbon fuels [9]. However it gets worse. Thus several top climate scientists have estimated that only about 0.5 billion people will survive this century if climate change is not requisitely addressed, this translating to about 10 billion climate change-related premature deaths this century (at an average of 100 million per year) [5].

Now rational risk management that is crucial for societal and indeed global safety successively involves (a) accurate data, (b) science-based analysis involving the critical testing of potentially falsifiable hypotheses, and (c) informed, science-based systemic change to minimize risk [10]. However capitalism, and in particular its present terminal manifestation in remorseless neoliberalism, seeks to maximize the freedom of the smart and advantaged to exploit human and natural resources for private profit [11-14], and a crucial resource to be thus destroyed is truth. Truth is the first victim in the War on Terra, whether this is through lying by commission or lying by omission [15-17].

Put succinctly, Polya’s 3 Laws of Economics (that mirror the 3 Laws of Thermodynamics underlying chemistry and physics) state that (1) Price minus COP (Cost of Production) equals profit; (2) Deception about COP strives to a maximum; and (3) No work, price or profit on a dead planet. The corresponding 3 Laws of Thermodynamics state that (1) the energy of a system is constant, (2) the entropy (disorder, lack of information content) of the world inexorably increases, and (3) zero molecular motion at absolute zero (0) degrees Kelvin (minus 273.15 degrees Centigrade). Accordingly neoliberalism follows Polya’s Second Law of Economics in perverting the truth for private profit, and hence successively perverting rational risk management through (a) lies, deceit, spin, censorship and intimidation, (b) anti-science, spin-based analysis involving the selective use of asserted facts to support a partisan and profitable position, and (c) propaganda-based blame and shame that inhibits the primary accurate reportage required for science-based rational risk management [18].

Western democracies have become Kleptocracies, Plutocracies, Murdochracies, Lobbyocracies, Corporatocracies and Dollarocracies in which Big Money purchases people, politicians, parties, policies, public perception of reality, more power and more private profit. This positive feedback loop has led to huge, damaging and deadly wealth disparity with the One Percenters now owning half the wealth of the world [19-21 ]. This wealth disparity means that 16 million people die avoidably from deprivation each year on Spaceship Earth with One Percenters in charge of the flight deck [8]. The rejection of the latest expert IPCC Report and its dire, science-based warnings by the corrupt Lobbyocracies and Corportatocracies of Trump America and pro-coal Australia is a further example of this deadly perversion of rational risk management leading in this instance to a worsening climate genocide in which perhaps only 0.5 billion people will survive this century [5] and speciescide, ecocide, and ultimate omnicide and terracide in relation to the Biosphere [22, 23].

Set out below are (A) quotations from Trump America and Trumpist Australian figures who reject the IPCC Report, and (B) quotations from Australian, US and World figures who have recognized the seriousness of the IPCC Report.

(A) Bad guys – quotations from Trump American and Trumpist Australian figures who reject the IPCC Report.

America.

Donald Trump (US president) on the IPCC Report: “It was given to me and I want to look at who drew it, You know, which group drew it, because I can give you reports that are fabulous and I can give you reports that aren’t so good” [24].

Larry Kudlow (director of the National Economic Council and Trump’s top economic adviser): “Personally, I think the UN study is way, way too difficult. I won’t say it’s a scare tactic, but I think they overestimate. I don’t think we should panic. I don’t think there’s an imminent catastrophe coming. But I think we should look at this in a level-headed and analytic way” [25].

Australia.

Matt Canavan (Australian Coalition Government Resources Minister): “So many argue that coal markets are in structural decline when nothing could be further than the truth. Last year, coal-generated electricity grew by much more than any other energy source in our region. In effect, 33 Hazelwood power stations were brought on-line last year in the Asia-Pacific. Our coal is the envy of the world and we should promote it proudly – not only does it create less pollution in other countries, it supports the jobs of thousands of hard-working Australians” [26].

Josh Frydenberg (former Minister for Energy and the Environment and present Treasurer and Deputy Leader of the Liberal Party) : “If we take coal out of our energy system, the lights will go out on the east coast of Australia – it’s as simple as that” [27].

Scott Morrison (Australian Coalition Prime Minister in an interview with extremist shock-jock Alan Jones on 2GB Radio): “No we’re not held to any of them at all Alan, nor are we bound to go and tip money into that big climate fund, we’re not going to do that either. So, I’m not going to spend money on global climate conferences and all that sort of nonsense, I’m not going to get in there – […] So long as we’re not throwing money into some global climate fund and getting pulled around by the nose by all these international agencies when it comes to these other reports. I mean the same report that’s coming out today, said a year ago the policies were fine. You know, we’re investing in the Reef to ensure that’s secure. We’re taking the practical action that you need to take, but we don’t get led around by the nose by these organisations” [28].

Melissa Price (Australian Coalition Environment Minister, in an Interview with ABC): “[…] Coal does form a very important part of the Australian energy mix, and we make no apology for the fact that our focus at the moment is on getting electricity prices down. I just don’t know how you could say by 2050 that you not going to have technology that’s going to enable good, clean technology when it comes to coal. […] I mean, I just think that’s… You know, that would be irresponsible of us to be able to commit to that” [28, 29]. Melissa Price betrayed an extraordinary ignorance of basic high school science and mathematics by commenting on the IPCC Report thus: “They [the IPCC] have now published a report which outlines possible path, possible pathways – now this is not something that is proscriptive but it is possible pathways – to meet these targets – you know, what’s the feasibility of those targets, the costs and also the benefits of limiting global warming to 1.5 per cent Celsius compared to 2 per cent” [30].

Minerals Council of Australia on the IPCC Report and ongoing Australian coal exploitation: “New high-efficiency, low-emissions (HELE) coal-fired electricity generation plants will be a part of this mix. HELE technologies significantly reduce emissions from coal-fired electricity generation” [29].

Angus Taylor (Australian Coalition Government Energy Minister): “[the Government would] not be distracted from our goal of lowering power prices for Australian households and small businesses. A debate about climate change and generation technologies in 2050 won’t bring down current power prices for Australian households and small businesses” [29].

(B) Good guys – quotations from Australian, US and World figures who have recognized the seriousness of the IPCC Report.

America.

Hillary Clinton (former US Secretary of State and presidential candidate): “We have barely 10 years to ward off catastrophic warming with destabilizing effects for all of us. Our children and grandchildren deserve action, and action now” [28].

Al Gore (former US Vice President and presidential candidate): “The Paris Agreement was monumental, but we must now go further, ratchet up commitments and develop solutions that meet the scale of the climate crisis. The report will encourage the development of new technologies, which is important. However, time is running out, so we must capitalise and build upon the solutions available today. Solving the climate crisis requires vision and leadership. Unfortunately, the Trump administration has become a rogue outlier in its shortsighted attempt to prop up the dirty fossil fuel industries of the past. The administration is in direct conflict with American businesses, states, cities, and citizens leading the transformation” [28].

Bernie Sanders (US Democrat Senator for Vermont and unsuccessful candidate for being the Democratic Party presidential candidate in 2016): “What the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said is that we have 12 years—12 years to substantially cut the amount of carbon in our atmosphere or this planet, our country, the rest of the world, is going to suffer irreversible damage. We are in crisis mode and you have an administration that virtually does not even recognize the reality of climate change and their policies, working with the fossil fuel industry, are making a bad situation worse” [24].

Australia.

Adam Bandt (Australian Greens MP in the House of Representatives and Greens climate and energy spokesperson): “As people digest the IPCC report, the penny is dropping that 2030 is the real deadline, a mere 12 years away. The IPCC is telling us that of the 16 coal-fired power stations on the eastern seaboard, at least 10 need to go in the next 12 years. Currently only two are scheduled to go before 2030 and some people are even talking about extending those” [29]. In a press release Adam Bandt stated: “If we don’t quit coal, we are screwed. Business as usual under Liberal and Labor is a death sentence. 2030 is our new deadline. The report confirms we may hit 1.5 degrees as early as 2030, which could trigger multi-metre sea-level rises as the Greenland ice sheet collapses and parts of Antarctica are lost. The current drought should be enough to get us to act, but this report highlights that the extreme weather we’re experiencing now will only get worse. The report makes clear emissions need to peak now and that we need ‘rapid and far reaching transitions’ across the whole economy. In other words, we should be mobilising for war against climate change. We should be hitting the emergency button in Canberra. Instead, we have a coal-addled Prime Minister and a coal-conflicted Labor leader.” This report is extremely conservative in its assumptions about likely temperature rises, sea level rise and feedbacks that will drive further warming, which only further reinforces the need for emergency action” [31].

Mark Butler (Australian Labor Opposition Shadow Minister for Climate Change and Energy): “We think 50 per cent [renewable energy] by 2030 is the right thing to do and obviously things aren’t going to stop at 2030. Over the course of the 2030s there will be further transition in our energy sector, not through decisions made in 2018 but decisions that will be made over the course of the 2020s. We need a government that is serious about this challenge and puts in place policies across the economy to start reducing greenhouse gases” [26].

Bill Shorten (Labor Opposition Leader): “[Coalition is facing] an existential decision … do they accept that climate change needs to be dealt with or not? The idea that they are walking away from that is madness… We’ve got to end the climate change war. Unfortunately it’s not going to end with bipartisanship – it will come if and when we are elected” [32].

Penny Wong (Labor Opposition Acting Shadow Minister for Energy and Climate Change and Energy): “ Today’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) special report is a reality check for the Morrison Government about the real consequences of its continuing divisions over need for real action to tackle climate change. The report starkly and graphically outlines the world we face: the prospect of exceeding a 1.5 degree temperature rise by 2040.At 1.5C we lose 70-90% of the world’s warm coral reefs (on top of loss to date). There will be more extreme hot days, and more extreme droughts. At 1.5C we will see the consequences of climate-related risks to our health, our livelihoods, our food security, water supply, human security, and economic growth. This is a risk from which we cannot hide. And yet, Scott Morrison and his divided Liberals have absolved themselves from any responsibility in tackling climate change. The government’s own data shows they will fail to meet their already inadequate Paris targets with pollution rising all the way to 2030. The Liberal Party has capitulated to the hard-right and will continue to wage their anti-science, anti-renewables, anti-climate change agenda.While the Liberals have given up, Labor will not shirk our responsibility to future generations – we’re committed to 50 per cent renewables by 2030, a 45 per cent cut in emissions by 2030 (on 2005 levels), and net zero emissions by 2050. Labor’s targets will cut pollution; bring down power prices and transition Australia to a clean economy with good new jobs, innovative new industries and lower energy costs. It’s time Australians had a government that cares about the same issues they care about as well as our international climate obligations. That includes taking real action to combat climate change – a Shorten Labor Government will deliver on that promise” [33].

World.

Adnan Z. Amin (director-general of the International Renewable Energy Agency, IRENA): “IRENA’s analysis shows that renewable energy and energy efficiency represent the most cost-effective pathway for achieving 90% of the energy-related CO2 emission reductions needed to meet the ‘well below 2 degrees objective’ of the Paris Agreement. The world of energy is witnessing rapid and disruptive changes. Renewables already account for around a quarter of global electricity generation. In the last six years, renewable power capacity additions outpaced additions from fossil fuels and nuclear power combined. However, if we are to meet our climate goals, renewables deployment must accelerate six times faster than today” [28].

François de Rugy (French energy minister): “In France, the government has set an ambitious target to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. But we need more than ever to continue our efforts. At the end of the month, we will present our new low carbon strategy. Deployment of clean mobility, phasing out of fossil fuels, [decrease] our energy consumption and our waste production. We must not weaken now” [28].

Antonio Guterres (UN Secretary-General): “This report by the world’s leading climate scientists is an ear-splitting wake-up call to the world. It confirms that climate change is running faster than we are, and we are running out of time… I urge all countries to make the Katowice Climate Conference a success and heed the counsel of the world’s top scientists: raise ambition, rapidly strengthen their national climate action plans, and urgently accelerate implementation of the Paris Agreement… We must rise to the challenge of climate action and do what science demands before it is too late” [28].

Claire Perry (UK minister for energy): “I welcome the strong scientific analysis behind today’s IPCC report and its conclusions are stark and sober. As policymakers we need to work together to accelerate the low-carbon transition to minimise the costs and misery of a rapidly warming world” [27].

Svenja Schulze (German Federal Environment Minister): “Every tonne of CO2 avoided, every tenth of a degree of global warming avoided counts, and this transformation brings with it many changes and a great opportunity to make our economy more sustainable and make our society more liveable” [28].

Final comments.

The climate change denialist, climate criminal and fervently “America first” US Trump Administration has opted to pull out of the Paris Agreement and has now effectively rejected the IPCC Report. Similarly, a climate criminal Australia under a US lackey, neoliberal, pro-coal COALition Government is adamant that Australia will be involved in long term coal exploitation. The Liberal Party-National Party Coalition Australian Government has firmly rejected the IPCC Report. The explanation is simple: Australia is a Lobbyocracy, Murdochracy and Corporatocracy and has such huge coal, gas and iron ore reserves that if they were fully exploited would mean Australia exceeding the whole world’s 2009 terminal carbon pollution budget by a factor of 3 [34]. Indeed the effective climate change denialist, US Murdoch News Corp media empire has secured about 70% of Australian city daily newspaper readership and the Murdoch media have variously ignored or savaged the IPCC report [35].

America and Australia are among world leaders in annual per capita greenhouse gas (GHG) pollution, with America ranking 22nd and Australia 14th (or 4th taking its huge coal and gas exports into account) [36]. However some very poor countries also rate high on this scale and a fairer estimation of culpability is annual per capita GHG pollution weighted for per capita income. In relation to “income weighted annual per capita GHG pollution” America ranks 7th and Australia ranks 3rd (or 2nd if including its huge GHG-generating exports) [37].

While America leads the world in absolute GHG pollution (13.1 Gt CO2-e for the US versus 6.8 Gt CO2-e for China and 0.4 Gt CO2-e for India), Australia’s absolute GHG pollution is 1.3 Gt CO2-e (or 2.8 Gt CO2-e if including its huge GHG-generating exports) [36]. Under the, IPCC Report-rejecting, pro-coal COALition Government, Australia is among the world leaders for the following 14 climate criminal activities or parameters: (1) annual per capita greenhouse gas pollution, (2) live methanogenic livestock exports, (3) natural gas exports, (4) recoverable shale gas reserves that can be accessed by hydraulic fracturing (fracking), (5) coal exports, (6) land clearing and deforestation, (7) speciescide – species extinction, (8) coral reef destruction, (9) whale killing and extinction threat through global warming, (10) terminal carbon pollution budget exceedance, (11) per capita carbon debt, (12) GHG generating iron ore exports, (13) climate change inaction, and (14) being an accessory to climate genocide [3].

Existentially climate change-threatened Humanity must act firmly in the face of a worsening climate emergency and ongoing effective climate change denial by climate criminal countries exemplified by Trump America and Trumpist Australia. Decent Humanity must act by (a) informing everyone they can, (b) urging and applying Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against all disproportionately climate criminal politicians, parties, corporations and countries, and (c) unite under the banner of “punish climate criminals” to declare that the climate criminal political and corporate leaders of today will not be able to evade future arraignment and judicially-imposed draconian punishment for their greed-driven, depraved indifference to the warnings from the world’s scientists .

