Dalit lives matter

in Arts/Literature by October 4, 2020

Share:

WhatsAppTelegramReddit

For generations have we suffered
Without any meaningful change in our lives
Humiliation and oppression
Which has seen no end

The world has changed
And adopted equality as its universal value
Yet a world divided on caste
Continues to be the world determined by you

An oppressed population rising up
Is the thing you do not want
A population living in the bondage forever
Is what you ever want

Violence taking its many forms
Killings, Murders, Exploitation, Oppression, Rapes
Untouchability, Caste occupations, Discrimination
Are things you still find legitimate

Suffering your day to day humiliation for generations
Yet you cannot tolerate our daily forms of resistance
Through our agency when we try to rise up
You crush it to see that your domination only continues

Despite your attempts in maintaining inequality forever
The forces of equality would only rise
For humans are fundamentally created equal
And in only realising it would the world find a social balance

T Navin is an independent writer

SIGN UP FOR COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWSLETTER

 

Related posts:

Rape Culture: Where Do We Stand?
How far is Hathras from your home?
 Hathras Horror: NAPM Condemns the Rising Caste and Gender-based Violence in  BJP ruled Uttar Prades...
Open Letter to the Chief Minister Of Uttar Pradesh
Candlelight vigil for Hadras rape victim held outside Indian passport and visa office in Surrey
Let the country awake from enemies
Exiled: A Prose-poem
Rape of Hathras

Share:

WhatsAppTelegramReddit
Tags: ,
Avatar Author:

en English
af Afrikaanssq Shqipam አማርኛar العربيةhy Հայերենaz Azərbaycan dilieu Euskarabe Беларуская моваbn বাংলাbs Bosanskibg Българскиca Catalàceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN 简体中文zh-TW 繁體中文co Corsuhr Hrvatskics Čeština‎da Dansknl Nederlandsen Englisheo Esperantoet Eestitl Filipinofi Suomifr Françaisfy Fryskgl Galegoka ქართულიde Deutschel Ελληνικάgu ગુજરાતીht Kreyol ayisyenha Harshen Hausahaw Ōlelo Hawaiʻiiw עִבְרִיתhi हिन्दीhmn Hmonghu Magyaris Íslenskaig Igboid Bahasa Indonesiaga Gaeligeit Italianoja 日本語jw Basa Jawakn ಕನ್ನಡkk Қазақ тіліkm ភាសាខ្មែរko 한국어ku كوردی‎ky Кыргызчаlo ພາສາລາວla Latinlv Latviešu valodalt Lietuvių kalbalb Lëtzebuergeschmk Македонски јазикmg Malagasyms Bahasa Melayuml മലയാളംmt Maltesemi Te Reo Māorimr मराठीmn Монголmy ဗမာစာne नेपालीno Norsk bokmålps پښتوfa فارسیpl Polskipt Portuguêspa ਪੰਜਾਬੀro Românăru Русскийsm Samoangd Gàidhligsr Српски језикst Sesothosn Shonasd سنڌيsi සිංහලsk Slovenčinasl Slovenščinaso Afsoomaalies Españolsu Basa Sundasw Kiswahilisv Svenskatg Тоҷикӣta தமிழ்te తెలుగుth ไทยtr Türkçeuk Українськаur اردوuz O‘zbekchavi Tiếng Việtcy Cymraegxh isiXhosayi יידישyo Yorùbázu Zulu