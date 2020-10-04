Dalit lives matter

For generations have we suffered

Without any meaningful change in our lives

Humiliation and oppression

Which has seen no end

The world has changed

And adopted equality as its universal value

Yet a world divided on caste

Continues to be the world determined by you

An oppressed population rising up

Is the thing you do not want

A population living in the bondage forever

Is what you ever want

Violence taking its many forms

Killings, Murders, Exploitation, Oppression, Rapes

Untouchability, Caste occupations, Discrimination

Are things you still find legitimate

Suffering your day to day humiliation for generations

Yet you cannot tolerate our daily forms of resistance

Through our agency when we try to rise up

You crush it to see that your domination only continues

Despite your attempts in maintaining inequality forever

The forces of equality would only rise

For humans are fundamentally created equal

And in only realising it would the world find a social balance

T Navin is an independent writer

