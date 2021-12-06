Dear Friends

We are passing through difficult times. As sectarian nationalism is increasing its grip on the state and society intolerance is rising. The mainstream media has been taken over by the pro-state corporate sector. Its responsibility to audit the state policies has been replaced by media singing paeans to the rulers. It uncritically appreciates what the state is doing and bows to the ‘Great Leader’. At the same time it is criticizing the opposition, voices of dissent and those who stand for freedom, welfare, amity and friendship.

In these times what is important is that the views and expressions of those upholding pluralism, democracy and rights of downtrodden-marginalized are upheld. The silent majority has to be apprised of the issues at stake, issues which need to be highlighted. Voices which need to be given a space is an important task, done by few committed individuals and groups. These need our maximum support and encouragement. It is these voices which will keep alive the democratic aspirations and values alive. It is these efforts which will lit the spark for social change for a more equitable and just society, it will be these efforts which will keep the freedom alive.

Countercurrents is one such platform, which has been trying to give space to diverse views with values of democracy and pluralism. It has been constantly working with great dedication despite the hardships in running such a crucial platform. Its commendable job needs financial support to keep it alive. I urge upon all friends to wholeheartedly come forward to make generous donations to this effort. It will go a long way in preservation of the values which we cherish.

You can do so here

In Solidarity for a better Society

Ram Puniyani