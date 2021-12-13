Why Readers Should Support Countercurrents

Today the mass media are controlled by powerholders and corporate oligarchs. And therefore to obtain a true picture of what is going on in the world, readers must turn to the alternative media. Citizens need the knowledge they obtain from the alternative media because, without it, a true democracy cannot function. Among the alternative media, Countercurrents is one of the best and most famous.

Countercurrents fearlessly publishes reports on the true state of the world, on topics ranging from the climate crisis to issues involving the need for social reform and peace between nations, and it does so every single day. However, it will be impossible for Editor Binu Mathew and the Countercurrents collective to continue this heroic work without financial support from readers.

Therefore I urge readers to contribute generously to Countercurrents’ fundraising appeal. They should do so for the sake of democratic government, for the sake of avoiding catastrophic climate change, for the sake of social and political reform, and for the sake of the future.

We give our children loving care, but it makes no sense to do so if we fail to make every effort to create a future in which they and their descendents can survive. Supporting the alternative media, and in particular, Countercurrents, is part of the effort that we need to make to save the future.

John Scales Avery is a theoretical chemist at the University of Copenhagen. He is noted for his books and research publications in quantum chemistry, thermodynamics, evolution, and history of science. His 2003 book Information Theory and Evolution set forth the view that the phenomenon of life, including its origin, evolution, as well as human cultural evolution, has its background situated in the fields of thermodynamics, statistical mechanics, and information theory. Since 1990 he has been the Chairman of the Danish National Group of Pugwash Conferences on Science and World Affairs. Between 2004 and 2015 he also served as Chairman of the Danish Peace Academy. He founded the Journal of Bioenergetics and Biomembranes, and was for many years its Managing Editor. He also served as Technical Advisor to the World Health Organization, Regional Office for Europe (19881997).

http://www.fredsakademiet.dk/ordbog/aord/a220.htm. He can be reached at avery.john.s@gmail.com. To know more about his works visit this link. https://www.johnavery.info/