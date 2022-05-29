 Supreme  Court  of  India  –  from  ambivalence  to  ambiguity  through  procrastination

Justice  D. Y.  Chandrachud,  heading  a  Supreme  Court  vacation  bench,  while  hearing  an  appeal  by  a  lawyer  on  May  23,  flared  up  in  an  outburst  of  anger  saying  that  it  had  become  a  “fashion”  to  make  allegations against  the  judiciary.  He  added:  “The  stronger  the  judge,  the  worse  the  allegations.”  (THE  HINDU,  May  24).  Why  is  the  honourable  Justice  Chandrachud  getting  so  prickly  ?   Judges  after  all  are  not  above  the  law  –  and  citizens  have  the  right  to  make  allegations  against  them  and  their  verdicts,  which they  may  consider  wrong.  Let  the  judges  face  the  allegations  and  prove  their  non-partisanship  in  delivering  judgments,  as  well  as  in their  occasional knee-jerk  utterances  in  the  courts.  They  are  also  required  to  adhere  to  moral  probity  in  their  personal  habits,  and  cannot  seek  protection  on  the  plea  that  these  habits  belong  to  their  private  domain.

May  I  remind  Justice  Chandrachud  that  one  of  his  colleagues,  who  during  his  tenure  as  the  Chief  Justice  of  the  Supreme  Court  was  accused  by  a  junior  female  employee  of  sexual  harassment  ?   Till now,  the  allegation –  well  publicized  at  that  time  –  has  not  yet  been  probed  into  adequately  to  clear  up  the  mess  involving  a  former  CJI.

Supreme  Court’s  recent  record 

As  for  the  claim  about  `stronger  judges,’  let  us  see  how  strong  the  judges  of  the  Supreme  Court  have    been  during  the  recent  times. We  can  begin  with  the  Supreme  Court’s  latest  May  11  order  suspending  the  operation  of   Section 124-A  of  the  Indian  Penal  Code  –  a  legacy  from  British  colonial  era.   The  order  has  been  welcomed  by  all  those  who  had  been  fighting  for  its  abrogation.  Leading  among  them  is  the  Editors  Guild  of  India,  one  of  the  petitioners  which challenged  the  validity  of  the  law  in  the  Supreme  Court.  Among  others  welcoming  the  verdict,  are  the  Indian  chapter  of  Amnesty  International,  leaders  of  political  parties  ranging  from  the  Congress  spokesman  Randeep  Surjewala  and  Trinamul  Congress  MP  Mohua  Moitra  (another  petitioner who  opposed  the  law  at  the   Supreme  Court)  from  one  spectrum,  to  the  other  spectrum  of  the  Left  represented  by   Sitaram  Yechury  of  the  CPI(M)  and  Raja   of  the  CPI ,                                       who  have  taken  a  step  forward  by  demanding  that  the  apex  court  must  scrap   Section  124-A  straightaway –  which  it  has  the  right  to  do –  instead  of  merely  suspending  it.

The   Supreme  Court  order  surely  gives  anticipatory   protection  to  those  who  might  be  targeted  by  vindictive  ruling  powers  which are  notorious  for  misusing  this  law.   Almost  all  ruling  parties,  whether  at  the  Centre,  or  the  States,  irrespective  of  their  political  hues,  have  at  one  time  or  another,  used  the  sedition  law –  mainly  against   political  dissidents,  social  activists,  journalists,  among  others,  just  because  they  dared  to  express  views  critical  of  the  ruling  parties.  The  Supreme  Court  order  offers  some  relief to  these  victims  of   the  law   who  are  languishing  in  jails.  They  can  now   seek  bail.

Need  for  caution 

But  let  us  not  be  over  optimistic  about  the  outcome  of  the  May  11  order  –  which  is  being  hyped  by  some  sections  of  the  media  and  the  legal  community  as  `historical,’  `unprecedented,’  etc. etc.  If  we  read  between  the  lines  of  the  Supreme  Court  order,  we   can  find   enough  loopholes  that  provide  the  ruling   powers   with  lots  of  opportunities  to  continue  its  persecution  of  political  dissidents.  To  start  with,  the  Supreme  Court  bench  instead  of  giving  a  firm  directive  to   the  state  to  follow  its  order,  has  come  out  with  this  namby-pamby  request:  “We   hope  and  expect  that  the  state  and  central  governments  will  restrain  from  registering  any  FIR,  continuing  any  investigation  or  taking  any  coercive  measures  by  invoking  Section  124-A….”   What  is  the  guarantee  that  the  state  and  central  governments  will  meet  the  `hope and  expectation’  that  are  being  prayed  for  by  the  Supreme  Court  ?

The  affidavit  submitted  by  the  government  to  the  Supreme  Court  says  that   it  will  “re-examine  and  re-consider”  Section  124-A.  It   has  not  given  any  time  frame,  and  has  added  the  proviso  that  such  a process  can  only  be  undertaken  “before  the  competent  forum,”  without  specifying  what  can  be such  a  forum.  When  hearing  the  case,  the  Supreme  Court  bench  also  did  not  order  any  deadline  for  the   reconsideration  exercise.  Given  the  Indian  state’s  proclivity  towards  procrastination  over  deciding  on  issues  relating  to  civil  liberties  –  a  habit  shared   by  the   legislature,  the  executive  and  the  judiciary (the  latter   fond  of  adjourning  of  hearings  and  reserving  its  judgments),  we   may  never  know  when  or  whether  this  law  will  be  scrapped.

The  wording  of  the  apex  court’s  May  11  order  sounds  like  an  ambiguous  half-way-house judgment.  It  is  the   familiar  style  of  delaying  that  had  been  followed  by  the  judges  during  the  last  several  years.  The  ambiguity  stems  from  a  sense  of  ambivalence which  is  often  shared  by  the  judges  sitting  on  the  benches,  who  are  required  to  deliver  judgments  on  controversial  issues  involving  religious  conflicts  as  well  as  civil  liberties  of  citizens. The  latter  in  particular   are   being  increasingly  threatened  by  the  present  regime  through  newly  enacted  draconian  laws (e.g. UAPA)  and  discriminatory  laws  (e.g.  CAA).

Background  to  the  present  case

An  examination  of  the  sequence  of  events leading  to  the  Supreme  Court  order  reveals  a   tendency  towards    dilly-dallying  and  taking  U-turns  in  policies –  a  habit followed  in  equal  measure  by  the  three  pillars,    legislature,  executive  and  judiciary.

To  begin  with  the  legislature,  during  all  the  past  seven  decades  since  Independence,  our  elected  representatives  in  Parliament,  irrespective  of  their  political  hues,  refrained  from  enacting  a  legislation to  remove  the  colonial  sedition  law  from  the  Indian  Penal  Code.  Instead,  their  parties  when in  power  in  states,  have  had   no  scruples  in  using  this  notorious law  to  stifle  opposition.   They  have  employed  the  executive  –  the   second  pillar of  our  democracy –  to  carry  out  their  objectives, by   unleashing  the  police  on  their  opponents  on  the  plea  of  suppressing  sedition.

The   number  of  sedition  cases  and  individuals implicated in  them has  gone  up  since  2014,  when  the  BJP  came  to  power  at  the  Centre  and  several  states.  According  to  the  data  released  by  the  NCRB  (National  Crime  Records  Bureau),  from  2016  to  2019  sedition  cases increased  by  160%,  while  the  rate  of  conviction  in  these  cases   fell  from  33.3%   to  3.3%  –  thus  indicating  how  flimsy  and  untenable  the  grounds  were  on  the  basis  of  which  thousands  were kept  incarcerated  all  those  years  by  the  administration,  and  the  majority  of  whom  were  finally acquitted.

Meanwhile,  the  Law  Commission  of  India  in  August  2018   came  up  with  a  paper  saying:  “…the  global  trend  has  largely  been against  sedition  (laws) and  in  favour  of  free  speech.”  But  the  Law  Commission  did  not  follow  it  up  with  a  full-fledged  report  to  recommend  the  abolition  of  the law  –    another  instance  of  procrastination.  Since   the  retirement  of  the  last  Law  Commission  chairman  Justice  B.S.  Chauhan,  the  present  NDA   government has  been  postponing  the  appointment  of  his  successor  –  thus  rendering  the  headless  Law  Commission  into  a  dysfunctional  body.  Yet  another  instance  of  deliberate dilly-dallying  !

Following  wide-spread  protests  against  the  operation  of  this  colonial  law,  and  a  number  of  petitions  by  several  civil  society  activists  demanding  its  abolition  that  were  submitted  to  the  Supreme  Court,  the  latter  demanded a  response  from  the  BJP  government.  Initially,  its  Attorney  General  K. K. Venugopal   sounded  insouciant,  claiming  that  there  was  no  need  to  scrap  the  sedition  law,  as  it  was  sacrosanct.  He  recalled  a  judgment  delivered  by  the  Supreme  Court  some  60  years  ago  which  upheld  the                                            validity  of  the  sedition  law,  and  described  that  judgment  as  the  “ last  word  on  the  law  of  sedition.”

Poor  Shri  Venugopal  !  He  had  to  hide  his  face, when  a  few  days  later,  on  May  9,  the  same  government  which  he  represented,  filed  an  affidavit  to  the  Supreme  Court  through  an  additional  secretary  of  the  Home  Ministry,  stating  that  the  government  had  decided  to  “re-examine  and  re-consider  the  provisions  of  Section  124A  (sedition)  of  the  Indian Penal  Code.”

Let  us  await  the  outcome  of  the  present  government’s  process  of  re-examination  and  re-consideration  of  that  law.  Meanwhile, we  citizens  look  up  to  the  Supreme  Court  hoping  that  it  will  scrap  the  colonial  law  as  unconstitutional.  But  how  is  it  behaving ?

A  Supreme  Court  –  blind,  deaf  and  dumb ?

The  honourable  judges  of  the  apex  court  are  expected   to  take  a  stand  according  to  the  principles  laid  down  by  the  Constitution,  and  deliver  justice  as  fast  as  possible  to   the  victims  of  these  unjust  laws.  Do  they  remember  the  dictum:  “Justice  delayed  is  justice  denied”  ?  Yet  the  performance  of  the  Supreme  Court  benches  during  the  last  several  years  can  be  described  as   `justice  delayed.’

Justice  is  represented  by  the  familiar  figure  of  a  woman  with  her  eyes  blindfolded  and  a  pair  of   balancing  scales  hanging  from  her  hands  –  a  statue  which  we  often  find  in  the  precincts  of  some  courts.  The  blindfold  is  a  symbol  of  the  impartiality  of  the  judges  who  are  required  to  be  blind  to   wealth,  power  or  other  privileges  that  the  accused  may enjoy,  when  delivering  their  judgments.  The  hanging  scales  imply  that  both  sides  in  a  dispute  need  to  be looked  at  and  heard  to,  and  their  arguments  should  be  weighed  in  a  fair  way  to  deliver  justice.

Sadly  enough,  our  judges,  starting  from  the   district  court  level  at  the  bottom,  up  through  the  state  high  courts  and  finally at  the  apex,  have  betrayed  the   statue  of  Justice.  More  than  often,  the  judges  lift  their  blindfold  to  wink  at  cases  of  injustice,  and  weigh  the  scales  in  favour  of  the  powerful.  That  apart,  they  also  appear  to  be  deaf   when  hearing  pleas  by  human  rights  activists,  and  remain  dumb  by  adjourning  or  reserving  judgments  on  these  pleas.

Citizens  look  up  at   the  Supreme  Court  as  their  final  destination   for  justice,  after  their  long  tortuous  journey  through  the  cumbersome  rigmarole  of  the  labyrinthine  Indian  legal  system.  But  even  after  reaching  its  doorsteps,  they  often  find  themselves  denied  justice.

Let  us  take  up  a few  recent  cases  where  some  of  the  honourable  judges  of  the  Supreme  Court should  indeed  face  `allegations’  –  the  term  used  by  Justice  Chandrachud to  disparagingly  dismiss  public  complaints  against  them.  Most  of  these  complaints  relate  to  the inordinate  delay  by  them  in  delivering justice  on  major  issues  that  affect  the  rights  of  citizens.  Since  2019,  they  have  been  sitting  over  multiple   petitions  submitted  to  them  by  individuals  as  well  as  human  rights  groups  challenging  the  enactment  and   implementation  of   the UAPA  (Unlawful  Activities  Prevention  Act)  which,  they  have  contended,  violates the  constitutional  rights  of  citizens.  Recently,  a  group  of  retired  civil  servants   also  came  out  with  a  statement  opposing   the  law.  Under  this  draconian  law,  hundreds  of  people  have  been  arrested  and  are  languishing  in  jails.  Till  now,  the  Supreme  Court  has  remained  deaf  to  these  petitions.

To  take  another  instance,  on  August  28,  2019,  the  Supreme  Court  promised  that  its  five-member Constitutional  Bench  would  examine  a  batch  of  pleas  challenging  the  Centre’s  decision  to  change  the   constitutional  status  of  Jammu  and  Kashmir.  The  matter  was  listed  before  the  Constitutional  Bench  headed  by  the  then  Chief  Justice,  S.A. Bobde  on  March  2,  2020.  Two  years  have  passed,  and  we  have  not  yet  heard  from  the  judges.  Meanwhile,  in   Kashmir  Valley,  the  Centre’s  decision  to  abrogate  Article  370  (which  provided certain  protective  rights  to  its  residents)  has  generated  popular  unrest,  threatening  to  explode  into  yet  another  bout  of  violence.

The  next  instance  is  the  case  over  the  Citizenship  (Amendment)  Act  of  December  11,  2019.  Several  individuals  and  citizens’  groups  have  challenged  the  Act,  on  grounds  of  discrimination  against  Muslims.   Some  143  petitions  questioning  its  constitutionality  have  been  submitted  to  the  Supreme  Court.  Till  now,  there  has  been  no  response  to  those  petitions  by  the  apex  court.

Apart  from  all  these  petitions  in  response  to   which  the  Supreme  Court  has  remained  deaf  and  dumb  over  the  last  couple  of  years,  there  are  other  equally  important  petitions  which  are  pending  before  it.  One such  batch  of  pleas  consists  of  petitions filed  by  the  CPI(M),  and civil  liberties  groups  like  Common Cause  and  Association  for  Democratic  Reforms,  challenging  the  Union  government’s  electoral  bond  scheme  of  2017,  alleging  that  it  was  “an  obscure  funding  system  which  is  unchecked  by  any  authority.”  The   apex  court  is  still  sitting  silent  on  this  urgent  matter  which  involves  the  issue  of   procedures  that  need  to  be  followed  to  ensure  a  fair  election.

The   Supreme Court  even  refuses  to  consider  petitions  relating  to  the  fundamental  right  to  shelter of  common  citizens,  as  evident  from its  recent  rejection  of  a  PIL  (Public  Interest  Litigation)  filed  by  the  CPI(M)  challenging  the  South  Delhi  Municipal  Corporation’s  planned  anti-encroachment  drive  in  Shaheen  Bagh  on  May  9  and  13.  The  judges admonished  the  petitioner  saying:  “Do  not   …come                                   on  behalf  of  a  political  party.”  What  a  strange  argument !   Does  it  mean  that  a  political  party  has  no  right  to  take  up  the  cause  of  citizens  and  approach  the courts  ?

The  other  face  of  the Supreme  Court  –   breathtaking  leniency  towards  petitioners  who  come  from  a   majoritarian  religious-political  background      

In  contrast  to  the  above  mentioned  cases  of  the  apex  court’s  delay  in  pronouncing its  judgments,  and   refusal  to  entertain  PILs  relating  to  civil  liberties,   there  are  other  cases  where  its  honourable  judges,   at  the  drop  of  a  hat,  grant  bail  to  those  belonging  to  a  Hindu  communal  group,  or  are  ready  to  accept  pleas  from  such  a   group  of  petitioners.

Let  us  take  a  few  of  such  cases.  The  classic  example  is  the  Supreme  Court’s  November  9,  2019  verdict  on  the  plea  by  Hindu  religious  groups,  backed  by  the  ruling  BJP  party,  to  build  a  Ram  temple  on  the  site  of  the  destroyed  Babri  Masjid.  The  apex  court  judges,  while  criticising   the  destruction  of  the  Babri Masjid,  yet  granted  the  vandals  who  destroyed  it  the  right  to  build  a  Ram  Mandir  on  the  site.

This  verdict  appears  to  have  set  a  precedent  for  the  Supreme  Court  judges,  who  are  inclined  to  deliver   judgments  in  accordance  with  the  spirit  of  that  verdict.  In  other  words,  they  tend  to  be  soft  towards  crimes  committed by  these  Hindu religious  groups  (patronized  by  the  ruling  BJP),  and  readily accept  their  petitions  and  grant  verdicts  in  their  favour.

To  give  an  example  of  leniency  to  criminals,  on  May  17,  2022  a  Supreme  Court  bench  comprising  judges  Ajay  Rastogi  and  Vikram  Nath  granted  bail  to  Jitendra  Narayan  Tyagi.  He  was  accused  of  delivering  a  hate  speech  against  Muslims  at  the  Dharma  Sansad  (organized  by  Hindu  religious groups)  at  Haridwar  in  December  2021.  The  judges  granted  him  bail  on  medical  grounds  –  without  specifying  what  ailments  he  was  suffering  from  that  required  urgent medical  treatment.

In  sharp  contrast  to  this  relief  given  to  this  Hindutva champion  of  anti-Muslim  hatred,  the  judiciary  has  been  totally  blind  to  the  fate  of  G. N. Sai  Baba,  a  former  professor  of  Delhi  University,  who  is wheel  chair  bound  and  has   been  languishing  in  Nagpur  Central  Jail  for  the  last  five  years,  although  medically   certified  as  a  ninety  percent  physically  disabled  person.   His  fault  –  as  a  civil  rights  activist  he  had  taken  up  cases  of  injustice  against  the  poor.  He  was  first  arrested  in  2014   on  the  allegation  that  he  had  links  with  Maoists.  He  enjoyed  a   brief  respite, when  the  then  Supreme  Court  bench  of  judges  granted  him  bail  in  2016.  But  he  was  re-arrested  in  2017,  and  sentenced  to  life  imprisonment.  Ever  since  then  he  has  remained  incarcerated  in  the  notorious  `anda  cell’  (an  egg-shaped confined  space)  in  Nagpur  Central  Jail  for  the last  five  years. Even  after  the  UN  Human  Rights  Special  Rapporteurs  team  came  out  with  a  report  in  June  2018,  urging  the  Indian  government  to  redress  his  grievances,  the  Supreme   Court  remains  a  deaf  and  dumb  witness  to  his sufferings,  although  its  judges  have  the  suo  motu  power  to  intervene  and  hear  his  case.

On  the  other  hand,  to  give  an  example  of  the  Supreme  Court’s  willingness  to  admit  pleas  by  the  Hindutva  groups  –  in  March  2021,  it  admitted  a  petition  by  the  BJP  spokesperson  Ashwini  Upadhyay    challenging  the  constitutionality  of  the  1991  Places  of  Worship  Act.  This  Act  guarantees  the  maintenance  of  the  religious  status  of  any  place  of  worship as  it  was  on  August  15,  1947  –   the  day  of  India’s  Independence.  It  made  an  exception only  in  the  case  of  what it  called  the  `disputed  structure’  of  Ayodhya,  in  other  words  the  Babri  Masjid,  where  the  Act  would  not  apply.  It  should  be  recalled  that  the  Act  was  enacted  at  a  time  when  the  Sangh Parivar-led  movement  for  the  demolition  of  the  Babri  Masjid  was  gaining  momentum  through  the  murderous Ratha  Yatra  led  by  Advani.  The  decision  to  exempt  the  mosque  from  the  purview  of  the  Act  was  a  concession  by  the  then  Congress  government  to  assuage  the  feelings  of  the  Hindus  that  were  roused  by  the  Ratha  Yatra.  This  concession  actually  paved  the  way  for  the  demolition of  the  mosque  in  1992.

After  all  these  years,  now  by  admitting  Ashwini  Upadhyay’s  petition  challenging  the  Act,  the  Supreme  Court  is  indirectly  encouraging  the  Sangh  Parivar  to  reinforce  its  old  claim  on  the  sites  of  mosques  in  Mathura  and  Varanasi. It  has  opened  up  a  can  of  worms,  with  more  such  petitions  being  submitted  by  the  Sangh  Parivar  demanding  excavation  of  sites  like  Qutub  Minar  and  Taj  Mahal,  claiming  that  they  were  built  upon  the  ruins  of  Hindu  temples  destroyed  by  Muslim  rulers.

The  Supreme  Court  has  already  conceded  to  the  demands  of  the  Sangh  Parivar  by  allowing  the  inspection  of  the  premises  of  the  Gyanvapi  mosque  by  a  survey  commission,  whose  findings  have  been  mired  in  controversies,  leading  to  the  dismissal  of  its  head.  The  survey  commission  has  not  yet  published  its  report,  but  according  to  leaked  information,  it  is supposed  to  have  discovered  a  stone  image in  the pond  of  the  mosque  that  it  claims  to  be  a  `shiva  linga,’  but  which  is  described  by  the  clerics  of  the  mosque  as  a  fountain  which  provides  water  for  the devotees  to  wash  their  hands  and  feet  before  going  for  their  prayers.  The  Supreme  Court,  instead  of  releasing  the  report  in  public,   examining  it   and  taking  a  firm  decision  on  the  issue,  is  dilly-dallying   by  shifting  the  case  to  the  district  judge.

The  record  of  the  performance  of  these  lower court   judges  at  the  district  level  and  session’s  court  is  far  from  satisfactory.  Most  of  them are  ill-educated  in  jurisprudence,  and  pass  judgments which  are  finally  dismissed  by  higher  courts  –  only  after  time-consuming  appeals.  The  latest  example  of  such  miscarriage  of  justice  by  the  lower  courts  is  the  case  relating  to   Aryan  Khan,  who  was  hauled  up  by  the  NCB  (Narcotics  Control  Bureau)  on  the  charge  of  possession  of  drugs,  in  October  last  year.  He  had  to  spend  27  days  behind  bars,  during  which  time  his  appeal  for  bail  was  rejected  twice  –  first  by  a  magistrate’s  court,  and  next  by  a  session’s  court.  The  Bombay  High  Court  finally  granted  him  bail.  Now  after  seven  months  of  mental  torture  that  Aryan  Khan  had  to  undergo,  the  Narcotics  Control  Bureau  has  admitted  its  mistake  in  accusing  him,  and  declared  him  innocent.

Given  this  atrocious  record  of  the  lower  courts  (which  sentenced  an  innocent  person  to  imprisonment   merely  on  the  basis  of  a  report  by  NCB  without  thoroughly  examining  it),   why  has  the  Supreme  Court  placed  trust  in  another  lower  court  by  shoving  off  the  Gyanvapi  mosque  case  to  a  Varanasi  district  court  judge  ?   Did  the  Supreme  Court  bench  examine  the  credentials  of  this  judge,  before  transferring  the  case  to  him  ?

Sad  decline  in  the  professional  integrity  of   Supreme  Court  judges

While  talking  about  the  declining level  of  juridical  functioning  in  the lower  courts,  we  cannot  also  ignore  a  similar  trend  of  decline  in  the  professional integrity  of  some  of  the  judges  of  the  Supreme  Court.

The  present  Chief  Justice  of  the  Supreme  Court,  N.V. Ramana  delivers  impressive  speeches  in  public  fora, criticizing  the  sedition  law,  and  stressing  the  need  for  delivering  justice  to  the  common people.  But  within  the  precincts  of  his  court,  he  allows  the  worst   forms  of  injustice  by  his  colleagues  –  as  evident  from  the  cases  narrated  above.  Such  judgments  that  deny justice  to  the  common  people  are  not  exceptions,  but  rather  follow  a   universal  pattern  of   ignoring  the  human  rights  of  political  dissidents  and  of  subservience  to  the  Hindu  majoritarian  demands.

While  we  may  trust  Justice  Ramana’s  personal  integrity,  can  we  trust  his  colleagues  ?  When  Justice  N. V. Ramana  at  a  public  forum  talked  about  the  need  for  ‘Indianization’  of  the  judicial  system,  in  the  sense  of  making  it  more  accessible  to  the  common  people  in  their  modern  vocabulary,  at  the  same  time  his  colleague  in  the  Supreme Court,  Justice  S.  Abdul Nazeer  delivered a  speech  where  he  advocated  the   `Indianization’  of  the  legal  system  on  lines  of  traditional  Hindu  orthodox  laws.  Addressing  the  16th  National  Council  meeting  of  the  Akhil  Bhartiya  Adhivakta  Parishad  (a  well-known  appendage  of  the  Sangh  Parivar)  in  Hyderabad  on  December  26,  2021,  the  honourable  judge  said:  “ We  must  go  back  in  time  to  the  ancient  Indian  scriptures  to  get  a  true  and  correct  picture  of  the  legal  system  of  ancient  India…legal  traditions  as  per  Manu,  Kautilya,  Brihaspati,  Narada,  Yagyavalka  and  other  legal  giants  of  ancient  India.”  Does  Justice  Abdul  Nazeer  want  to  implement  the  laws  of  Manu  which  discriminate  against  women  and  depressed  castes  ?  Does  the  CJI  agree  with  his  views,  which  are  likely  to  impact  on  the  judgments  that  he may  deliver  on  controversial  cases  ?

With  such  judges  at  the   helm  of  the  apex  court,  what  can  the  aggrieved  citizens  expect  from  them  ?  Some  of  their  judgments  (which  often punish  the  victim  of  a  crime  instead  of  the  criminal)  remind  me  of  a  story  in  an  old  Sanskrit  political satire  Hasyarnava-Prahasanam  (The  Ocean  of  Laughter)   written  in  the  19th  century  by  Jagadeswara  Bhattacharya.  The  story  is  about  a  customer  of  a  barber’s  shop  who  approached  a  minister  to  complain  that  the  barber,  instead  of  clipping  his  nails  had  damaged  his  eyes  by  carelessly  lifting  his  nail-clipping  instrument  to  his  face  and  clipped it.  After  hearing  the  case,  the  minister  ordered  the  complainant  to  pay  the  barber  the  cost  of  the  nail-clipping  instrument  that  had  broken  when  piercing  his  eyes !

Sumanta Banerjee is a political commentator and writer, is the author of In The Wake of Naxalbari’ (1980 and 2008); The Parlour and the Streets: Elite and Popular Culture in Nineteenth Century Calcutta (1989) and ‘Memoirs of Roads: Calcutta from Colonial Urbanization to Global Modernization.’ (2016).

