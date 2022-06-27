Remembering  Lenin  when  watching Ukraine  today

in World by 27/06/2022

 Russia’s  President Putin,  in  a  speech  on  February  21,  2022,  said:  “Modern  Ukraine  was  entirely created  by….Communist  Russia.  The  process  began  immediately after  the  revolution  of  1917.”  He  then  described  the  state  as  “Vladimir  Ilych  Lenin’s  Ukraine.”  Putin  was  harking  back  to  the  Romanov  empire  of  the  past,  when  Ukraine was  under  the  Tsarist  regime.  Putin  is  today  keen  on  bringing back  Ukraine  under  the  geo-political  umbrella  of  the  present  Russian  Federation  that  he  heads  –   claiming  that  Ukraine  had  always  been  a  part  of  Tsarist  Russia,  which  Putin  inherits  now  as  its  president.

Lenin  and  Ukraine

It  would  be  worthwhile  therefore  to  examine  the  historical  role  of  Lenin  in   what  Putin  calls  the  `creation’  of  Ukraine.  I  shall  begin  by   just  quoting  extracts  from  two  writings  of  Lenin’s,  which  are  germane  not  only  to  the  present  conflict  in  Ukraine,  but  to  the  more  fundamental  issue of  self-determination  of  nationalities,  whether  in  strife-torn  Africa  and  the  Arab  world,  or  in  Baluchistan  in  Pakistan  and  Kashmir  in  India.

Months   before  the  November  Revolution,  Lenin  introduced  a  resolution  on  the  `national  question’  at  the  Bolshevik  Party’s   April  conference  in  1917,     which  was  adopted  by  the  party  on  April  29  that  year.  Lenin  spelt  out  his  party’s  policy  in  clear terms:  “The  right  of  all  the  nations  forming  part  of  Russia  freely  to  secede  and  form  independent  states  must  be  recognized.  To  deny  them  this  right,  or  to  fail  to  take  measures  guaranteeing  its  practical  realization,  is  equivalent  to  supporting  a  policy  of  seizure  and  annexation.  It  is  only  the  recognition  by  the  proletariat  of  the  right  of  nations  to   secede   that  ensure  complete  solidarity  among  the  workers of  the  various   nations….”   (V.I.  Lenin  –  Selected  Works. P.  53.  Foreign  Languages  Publishing House.  Moscow.  1947).

In  the  same  year  1917,  Lenin  came  out  with  an  article  entitled  “The  Ukraine,”   where  he  specifically  dealt  with  Russia’s  relationship  with  Ukraine.  He  said:  “…Ukrainian  people  do  not  wish  to  secede   from  Russia  at  present.  They  demand  autonomy  without  denying  the  need  for  the  supreme  authority  of  `All  Russia  Parliament.’ ….no  democrat  can  deny  Ukraine’s           right  to  freely  secede  from  Russia.  Only  unqualified  recognition  of  this  right  makes   it  possible  to  advocate  a  free  union  of  the  Ukrainians  and  the  Great  Russians,  a  voluntary  of  two  peoples  in  one  state….”   Recalling  the  past  bitter  relationship  between  these  `two  peoples,’  Lenin  said:  “Accursed  tzarism  made  the  Great  Russians  executioners  of  the  Ukrainian  people,  and  fomented  in  them  a  hatred  for  those  who  even  forbade  Ukrainian children  to  speak  and  study  in  their  native  tongue…”  Lenin  then advised  those  whom  he  described  as  “Russia’s  revolutionary  democrats,”  to  “break  with  that  past  … regain  for  themselves,  for  the  workers  and  peasants  of  Russia,   the  brotherly  trust  of  the  Ukrainian workers  and  peasants…”  (Quoted  in  Gary  Leupp’s  article:  Putin,  Lenin,  Imperialism  and  the  (Real)  History  of  Ukraine,  in  the  news portal  Counterpunch,  March  3,  2022)

Traumatic  travails  of  Ukrainian  people

Lenin’s  statements  came  in  the  backdrop  of  an  internal  strife  that  the  Ukrainian people  were  suffering  from   at  that  time.  They  were  torn  by  a binary  split  between  their  traditional  loyalty  to   Ukrainian  nationalism on  the  one  hand,  and  aspirations  for  a  modern  socialist  state  on  the  other.  For  some  among  them,  their  concept  of  nationalism  was  primarily  shaped  by  their  anti-Russian  feelings,  (with  which  Lenin  empathized,  when  he  charged  the   `accursed  Tzarism’   for  `fomenting  in  them  a  hatred’  against  the  `Great  Russians’).    At  the  same  time,   some  others  were  also  getting  attracted  by  the  ideal  of  a  new  egalitarian  socialist  system  that  was  emanating  from  the  same  Russia.  A  popular  uprising    in  Russia  in  February  1917  led  to   Tzar  Nicholas  II’s  abdication,  and  the  formation  of  a  provisional  government  with  representatives  from  various  Russian  political  parties,  including  the  socialists.

Ukraine   was  thus  left  free  from  the  Russian  Tsarist  fiefdom.  Inspired  by  the  developments  in  mainland  Russia,  the  Ukrainian  socialist  forces  got  together  to  form  the  Ukrainian  People’s  Republic (UPR)  in  March  1917.  This  Ukrainian  venture  for  an  independent  state,  however,  went  through  a  tortuous  process.  Soon  after    the  capture  of  power  by  the  Bolsheviks  in  Russia  following  the  1917  November  Revolution,  the  UPR  proclaimed  its  independence  from  the  newly  formed  Russian  republic  in  January  1918.  It  was  acting  according  to  the  pledge  given  by  Lenin  to  the  Ukrainians  that  they  had  the  “right  to  freely  secede  from  Russia.”  But  after  having  exercising  that  right,  the  socialists  in  the  UPR  soon  found  themselves  threatened  by  the  old  ultra-nationalist  Ukrainian parties  that  had  sprung  up  during  1917-18.  Bereft  of any  support  from  Russia  (which  it  had  rejected  according  to  its  decision  to  secede),  the  UPR  regime  collapsed   in  December  1918  under  attacks  from  the ultra-nationalist  and  anti-Russian  Ukrainian  forces,  which  were  supported  by  Germany  which  wanted  to  exploit  the  anti-Russian  sentiments  of  the  Ukrainians.

It  was  these  forces  that  formed  the  next  government  in   Ukraine  in  the   1919-20  period  –   called  the  Ukrainian  National  Republic  (UNR).  But  this  Right-wing  government  enjoyed   a  brief  spell.  In  1921,  the  then  Soviet  Union  signed  a  treaty  with  the  Western  capitalist  states  at  Riga,  which  allowed  it  to  regain  Ukraine  as  a  part  of  its  territory.  In  1922,  the  country  came  to  be  known  as  the  Ukrainian  Soviet  Socialist  Republic ,  incorporated  within the USSR.

After  the  dissolution  of  the  USSR,  Ukraine  having  gained  independence  in  1991,  went  through  a  number  of  political  changes, ranging  from  pro-Russian  to  anti-Russian  regimes. To  come  to  the  recent  events  that  have led  to  the  present  crisis,  in  2013 there  were  mass  demonstrations  against  the  then  pro-Russian  President Victor  Yanokovich,  leading  to  his  fall  and  replacement  by  a  regime  more  inclined  towards  the  US-led  NATO.  Soon  after,  under  the  auspices  of  the  new  government,  the  Azov  Battalion was  formed  in  May  2014,  consisting  of  armed  volunteers from  far-Right,  neo-Nazi  groups.  While  sympathizing  with  the  Ukrainian  people  and  their  struggle  of  resistance against  Russian  invasion,  we  should  also  keep  in  mind  that  a  part  of  their  resistance  is  led  by  these  xenophobic  neo-Nazi  forces.

Ukraine  caught  between  a   neo-Tzarist  Putin  and  a  neo-Monroe-ite  Biden

Watching   the  war  in  Ukraine,  one  feels  like   cursing  the  two  powers  involved  there:  `Plague  on  both  Russia  and  US.’   They  are  using  Ukraine  as  a  battleground  for  competing  with  each  other  to  establish   control  over   eastern  Europe.  Both  are  digging  up   atavistic  xenophobic  ideas  from  the  past   in  their  respective  countries,  in  order  to  justify  their   present  intervention  in  Ukraine.

Putin  is  trying  to   revive   the  past  Tzarist  order,  intending  to   re-incorporate  the  old  territories  there  that  once  belonged  to  the  Romanov  empire  –  claiming  Ukraine  as  its  part.  Biden  is   trying  to  re-interpret  the  Monroe  Doctrine  of  1823,  under  which  he  claims  the  right  to  intervene  in  the  Ukraine dispute  on  the  plea  that  the  Russian  presence  there  constitutes  a  `potentially  hostile  act’  to  the  USA.   He wants  to  bring  Ukraine  within  the  US  orbit  under   the  control  of   the  military  NATO.

But,  although  fighting  as  enemies  today,  both  Russia  and   America   share  a  common  history  of   identical   methods  of  warfare,  either  overt  or  covert.  For   the  last  several  decades   and  more,  both  the  US  (whether  under   Republican  or  Democratic  Party  Presidents),  and  Russia  (whether  under  the  Tzar,  and  later  under  the  Soviet  and  post-Soviet  regimes)   had  been  indulging  in  a  continuous  game  of  invading   other  states  and  replacing  their  prevalent  rulers   by  installing   local  politicians  who  would  be  their  puppets,  and  follow  their   respective  dictates.  They  have  become  mirror  images  of each  other.  If  you  erase  their  faces  and  uniform  signs  from  the  mirror,  you  can’t  make  out  who’s  who.

Let  us  step  back  along  the  corridors  of  history,  and   trace  the  beginnings  of  this  mutual  borrowing  and  copying  of  political  practice  by   America  and  Russia.

The  Monroe  Doctrine  as  a  trend  setter  for  USA

The  record  of  the  USA  in  this  regard  is  well-documented    –  from  its  notorious  history  of  eliminating  the  indigenous  rulers  and  people  of  what  is  known  as  Latin  America  in  the  past ,  and  then  its  later  colonial  expansion  to  the  Philippines  and  other  south-east  Asian  countries,  down  to  its  crass  intervention  in  the   internal  conflict  in  Vietnam  by  arming  its  protégés  there.  It  continued  to  follow  the  same  pattern  of  military  intervention  in  Afghanistan,  Iraq,  Libya  and  other  places.

The  US  introduced  the   concept  of  `regime  change’   in  global  politics,  asserting  its  right  to   send  its  troops  to  other  countries  to  overthrow  the  prevailing  regimes  if  they  did  not  follow   its   dictates  (like  Sadam  Hussain  in  Iraq  and  Gaddafi  in  Libya),  or  to  arm  insurgents  to  fight  Communist  regimes,  as  in  Afghanistan.  This  was  sanctified  by  successive  US  Presidents  by  invoking  the  Monroe  Doctrine  of  December  1823.                               

The  `Great  Russian’  doctrine

Putin  has  inherited  the  Tzarist  doctrine  of  expansionism  into  bordering  areas  –  a  tendency  which  was  denounced  by  Lenin  as  `Great  Russian’  aggressiveness  (as  quoted  above).  Putin  makes  no  bones  about  his  ambition,  when  he  blames  Lenin  for  granting  the right  of  self-determination  to  these  territories.  He  regrets  the  dissolution  of  the  USSR ,  which  he  feels  has  deprived  the  `Great  Russia’  of  its   control  and  influence  over  these  neighbouring territories  in Eastern  Europe.

Putin  today  has  stepped  into  the  role  of  the  `Great  Russian  executioner  of  the  Ukrainian  people’ (to  remember  Lenin’s  words),    re-igniting  the  old  Tzarist  supremacist  impulses.  The  story  of  his  rise  to  power is  a  typical  illustration  of  low  cunning.  From  being  a  KGB  weasel  of  the  Soviet  regime  he   has  crawled  up   to  the  position  of  a  rogue  elephant  of  a  neo-Tzarist  Russia  today.  But  the  hubris  of  such  characters  is  inevitably  followed  by  nemesis.  Putin  is  facing  today  the  threat  of  a  nemesis.    His  ham-handed  military   operation  in  Ukraine  has  not  only  led  to  the  massacre  of  innocent  people  there,  loss  of  lives  of  hundreds  of  his  own  invading  Russian  soldiers,  but  has  also  jeopardized  the  economy  of  his  own  country.  Banished as  an  outcast  from  world  politics,  Putin’s  Russia  is  facing  sanctions  which  adversely  affect  both  its  exports  and  imports.  Although  still  trying  to  put  up  a  brave  face  and  bragging  about  his  petty  military  triumphs,  Putin  will  finally  pay  the  price  for  his  misadventure  –  as  his  predecessor  Tzar  Nicholas  did  in  1917.

Russia  has  a  tradition  of  palace  intrigues  – whether  under  the  Tzars,  or  under  the  Communist  regime. Towards  the  end  of  the  latter  era,  internal  rivalries among  cliques  in  the  Kremlin   brought  down  leaders  like  Khrushchev  and   Yeltsin.  Today,  with  increasing  body  bags  of  soldiers  arriving  from  Ukraine  at  their  doorsteps,  and  rising  popular  discontent  with  the  constraints  resulting  from  the  sanctions,  how  long  can  Putin’s  colleagues  in  his  government  suffer  him  ?   To  save  their  skins  from  popular  wrath,  for  all  that  you  know,   they  may  be   hatching  a  plot  to  oust  Putin.

But  beyond  this  speculation,  let  us  delve  into  the  deeper  ideological  issue  that  is  embedded  in  the  present  Russia-Ukraine  conflict.  Ukrainians  today  are  caught  in  a  tussle  between  sub-nationalism  and  acquiescence  to  Russian domination.

Ideological  debates  over  the  issue  of  `self-determination’  of  nationalities

In  the  background  of  this  history  of  Ukraine’s  tenuous  relationship  with  mainland  Russia,  it  is  important  to  recall  today  not  only  Lenin’s  views  on  self-determination  of  nationalities  in  1917-18   (which  have been  quoted  earlier  in  this  article),  but  also    the  objection  to  them  raised  at  that  time  by                     Rosa  Luxemburg,  the   Polish   Communist  revolutionary who  was  operating  from  Germany.  She  questioned  Lenin’s  policy  of  granting   `self- determination’  to  all nationalities,  irrespective  of  the  political  character  of  their  leaders.  Incidentally,  both  Rosa  and  Lenin  were  born  in  the  same  year,  1870.  Rosa  was  murdered  by  German  fascists  in  1919,  and  Lenin  died  a  few  years  later  in  Russia.

In  a  short  treatise   written  between  1917  (from  jail)  and  1918  (after  her  temporary  release),  Rosa  devoted  a  chapter  on  the  question  of  nationalities. She  warned  Lenin   against  indiscriminately  granting  the  `right  of  self-determination’  to  all  nationalities,  as  some  among  them  under  their  ultra-nationalist  leaders,   could  take  advantage  of  this  `right’,  to  secede  from  Russia  and  set  up   counter-revolutionary  governments  in  their  respective  territories,  and  threaten  the  new  found  Bolshevik  Republic.  She  pointed  out:   “While  Lenin  and  his  comrades  clearly  expected  that,  as  champions  of  national  freedom  even  to  the  extent  of  `separation,’  they  would  turn  Finland,  the  Ukraine,  Poland,  Lithuania,  the  Baltic  countries,  the  Caucasus,  etc.  into  so  many  faithful  allies  of  the  Russian  Revolution,  we  have  witnessed  the  opposite  spectacle.  One  after  another, these  `nations’  used  the  freshly  granted  freedom  to  ally  themselves  with  German  imperialism  against  the  Russian  Revolution  as  its  mortal  enemy…”  She  described  the  leaders  of  these  nationalities  as   “bourgeois  and  petty-bourgeois  classes”,  who  “perverted  the  `national  right of  self-determination’     into  an  instrument  of  their  counter-revolutionary  class  policies.”  (Rosa  Luxemburg:  `The  Russian  Revolution.’ Chapter  III. Pp. 49-50.  Ann  Arbor  Paperback.  1961)

The  issue  of  self-determination  of  nationalities  in  the  world,   and  India   today   

After  more  than  hundred  years,  Rosa  Luxemburg’s  words  today  sound  a  warning  bell  for  socialists  and  liberal  humanists  as  well,  who  are  required  to  take  a  stand  on  the  current  movements  by  various  communities  which  claim  to  be  nationalities  in  different  parts  of  the  world  and   are  asserting  their  right  to  self-determination  and  creation  of  separate  states  for  themselves.

Large  parts  of  the  Arab-Afro-Asian  world  today  are  torn  by  conflicts  among  communities  (divided  by  tribal  identities  or  religious faith),  which  are  waging  wars  to  carve  out  territories  to  establish  their  own  states  according  to  their  respective  beliefs  and  customs.  News  of  such  warfare  catch  headlines  when  savage  killings  take  place  –  whether  in  villages  in   Africa,  or  in  the  on-going  Israel-Palestine  conflict,  or  in  Kashmir  in  India  and  Baluchistan  in  Pakistan  –  most  of  the  victims  being  non-combatant  innocent  people.  These  killings  are  mainly  due  to  internecine  warfare  between  rival  ethnic  or  linguistic  or  religious  groups,  each   asserting  the  right  to  self-determination  for  its  own  communities.

To  turn  to India,   there  are  at  present  at  least  four  major  armed  movements  –  described  by  the  Indian  state  as  `secessionist’  –  which  are  motivated  by  the  right  to  self-determination  and  separate  statehood.  In  the  north-east,  in  Nagaland  the  Indian  state  faces  challenges  from   two  Naga  factions  of  the  NSCN  (National  Socialist Council of  Nagaland)  –  one  led  by  Khaplang  who  is  based  in  Burma,  and  the  other  led  Muiva  who  is  operating  from  within  India.  In  the  other  state in  the  north-east,  the  Assamese  insurgent  group  ULFA  (United  Liberation  Front  of  Assam)  has  been  waging  an  insurgency  demanding  an  independent  state  of  Assam.   In  the  north-west  in Kashmir,  the  Indian  state  has  been  engaged  in  a   long  standing  armed  confrontation  not  only  with  insurgent  groups,  but  also  with  common  citizens  who  support  these  groups.   In  Punjab  in  the north,  the  Sikh  militants  although  reduced  in  their  ranks  by  decimation,  still  continue  to  propagate  the  idea  of  a  separate  Sikh  state  of  Khalistan.

Examining  the  ideas  and  practices  of  today’s  movements  of  self-determination                                  

It  is  necessary  to  examine  the  beliefs  and  practices  of  these  groups  which  are  fighting  for  self-determination.  Are  they  following the  path  of  self-determination  that  was  laid down  by  Nelson  Mandela  who  brought  together  the  various  tribal  communities and  religious  denominations of  South  Africa  under  one  flag  to  liberate  themselves  from  the  apartheid  regime ?  Are they  following  the  path  of  self-determination  that  was  laid  down  by  Sheikh  Mujibur  Rahman  who  unified   Hindus  and  Muslims  as  well  as  other  religious  and  ethnic  communities  in  the  then  East  Pakistan  on  the  basis  of  a  common Bengali  identity,  to  emancipate  themselves  from  the  oppressive  rule  of  a  Pakistani  military regime  ?

The  current  movements  for  self-determination  being  waged  by  ethnic  and  religious  groups  in  different  parts  of  the  world  are  guided  by  ideas  which  are  based  on  exclusivist  and  puritanic  practices  that  aim  at  excluding  and  expelling  minorities  from  the  future  states  that  they  want  to  establish.

Coming  back  to  the  history  of   movements  for  self-determination  in  India,  most  of  them  have  remained  embedded  in   their  respective  narrow  ethnic,  linguistic  or  religious  roots  –   which  fractured  the  possibility  of  alliance  with  other  communities  living in   their  homeland,  who  could  have  also  shared  the  dream  of  a  common  state.

For  instance,  in  Kashmir  the  votaries  of  self-determination  are  divided  between  those  who  want  `azadi,’  or  independence  on  the  one  hand,  and  those  who  want  to  accede  to  Pakistan on  the  other.  The latter ,  motivated  by  sectarian  Islamic  orthodox  beliefs  and  practices,   have  formed  themselves  into  various  terrorist  groups  and  direct  their  ire  both  against  the  agents  of  the  Indian  state  as  well  as  citizens (mainly  Hindus,  but  also  Muslims who  do  not  subscribe  to  their  views). Yet  in   Kashmir,  both  Muslims  and  Hindu  Pandits  had  for  ages,  shared  a  common  history  and  socio-cultural  tradition  of  `Kashmiriyat’  that  united  them  as  a  sub-nationality  in  that  part  of   the  Indian  sub-continent.  This  identity  is  being  fractured  now  on  religious  lines.

Similarly  in  Punjab,  the  Khalistanis  during  their  agitation   in  the  recent  past  had  fragmented  the  linguistic  unity  of  the  Punjabi-speaking  people  there,  by  striving  to  establish  a  theocratic  state  based  solely  on  their  concept  of  Sikhism,  which  discriminates  against  other  religious  minorities  and   imposes  strict  orthodox  diktats  on  their  own  people  that  often  violate  human  rights.   Assam  presents  a  different  scenario.  Here  the  linguistic  differences  between  the  indigenous  Assamese  and  the   Bengali  speaking  inhabitants   have  been  exploited  by  the  secessionist  ULFA  to  direct  Assamese  discontent against  both  Bengali  Hindu  minorities  and  Bengali- speaking  Muslim  settlers  who  came  from  the  bordering  state  of  East  Pakistan  (now  Bangladesh).  In  the  name  of  self-determination,  the  ULFA  while  demanding  a  separate  state,  wants  to   expel  these  linguistic  and  religious  minorities  from  Assam.

How  do  we  analyze  the  character  of  the   leadership  of  these  various  movements of  self-determination ?  Have  they,  in  Rosa  Luxemburg’s  warning  words,  “perverted  the  `national  right  of  self-determination’  into  an  instrument  of  their  counter-revolutionary  class  policies” ?

Sumanta Banerjee is a political commentator and writer, is the author of In The Wake of Naxalbari’ (1980 and 2008); The Parlour and the Streets: Elite and Popular Culture in Nineteenth Century Calcutta (1989) and ‘Memoirs of Roads: Calcutta from Colonial Urbanization to Global Modernization.’ (2016).

