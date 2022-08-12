Can  the  new  President  `fulfil  the  dreams  of  the  poor’ ? 

12/08/2022

After  taking  the  oath  of  office  of  the  President  of  India,  Droupadi  Murmu  said:  “My  election  is  proof  of  the  fact  that  the  poor  in  India  can  have  dreams  and  fulfil  them  too.”   Her  speech  at  the   oath  taking  ceremony  was  a  moving  narrative,  recalling  her past   struggles  from  humble  origins  and   her  daily  toil  during  her  childhood.  She  described  her  journey  to  reach  the  present  position  of  the  President  of  India,  as  an  illustration  of  “the  power  of  our  democracy  that  a daughter  born  in  a  poor  house…born  in  a  remote  tribal  area,  can  reach  the  highest  constitutional  post  of  India.”

No  wonder  that  her  own  people,  the  Adivasis  from  various  tribal  communities,  ranging  from  her  home  state  Orissa  to  Chhattisgarh  and  other  areas  celebrated  her  appointment  to  this  topmost  post  by coming  out  in  the  streets  beating  drums  and  dancing  –  as  we  saw  in  newspaper  pictures  and  TV shows.

But  her  election  as  a  President  has  much  wider  implications,  as  evident  from  the  glowing  congratulatory  messages  to  her  that  have  poured  in not  only  from  all  political  parties  within  India,  but  from  leaders  across  the  world  including  Russian  President  Vladimir  Putin,  and  even  President   Xi  Jinping  of  China,  with  which  state  India  has  a  rather  confrontationist  relationship.

One  has  to  admit  that  in   a  master  stroke,  Narendra  Modi  (or  whoever  his  advisors may  be) has  managed  to  neutralize  global  human  rights  organizations  who  had  been  exposing  the  oppression  of  tribal  communities  under  his  regime  all  these  years  –  several  cases  of  such  atrocities  having   been  reported  in  Indian  and  international  media,  which  drew  condemnation  even  from  the  UN  Human  Rights  Commission.  By  getting  Droupadi  Murmu  elected  as  the  President  of  India,  Narendra  Modi  has  killed  two  birds  with  one  stone.

First,   within  India,  Droupadi  Murmu’s   election  has    pacified  the  critics  and  protestors  among  her  own  Santhal  community  and  other  Adivasi  groups,  who  have  been  complaining  about  discrimination  against   them.  Narendra Modi  is  trumpeting  her  nomination  and  election   as  a   demonstration  of  his  affection  for  the  downtrodden  Adivasis.  Secondly,  in  the  international  arena,  he  can  now  project  Droupadi  Murmu  as  a   representative  of  his  pro-tribal  image  –  to  disarm  his  critics  in  the  UN  Human  Rights  Commission and  other  global  organizations  which  had  been  exposing  cases  of  atrocities  on  tribals  in  India  all  these  years.

Some   uncomfortable   questions

But  in  the  midst  of  the  current  euphoria  over  the  election  of  our  new  President, we  tend  to  forget  that  she  will  have  to  face  challenges  from  a  ruling  establishment  that  had  always  frustrated  `the  dreams  of  the  poor,’  and  continues  to  do  so  under  the  Modi  regime  –  the  same  regime  which  has  paved  her  way  to  Raj  Bhavan.                                         

This  raises  some  fundamental  questions  relating  to  the  method  of  implementing  our  constitutional    policy  of  reservation  for  the  deprived  Dalit  and  Adivasi  communities,  that  is  meant  to   enable  all  their  members  to  share  equality  and   common  benefits  with  other  communities.  In  accordance  with  our  laws  that  have  fixed   quotas  for  reservation  of  members  of  these  Scheduled  Castes  and  Scheduled  Tribes,  select  number  of  candidates  from  these  communities  are   nominated   by  political  party  leaders  (for  positions  in  legislatures)  and  appointed  by  administrators (for  posts  in  the  bureaucracy).   But  such  electoral  nominations  and  administrative  appointments  of  candidates  from  these   communities quite  often  depend  on  the  individual  preferences  and  choices  of  their  political  patrons  in  the  first  case,  and  on  similar  preferences  of  their  employers  in  the  administrative  field in  the  second  case.  In  the  current  political   scenario,    proximity  to  the  higher  caste  Hindu  patrons  of  the  ruling  BJP  government,  enables  this  new  generation  of  SC  and  ST  leaders  to  climb  up  the  ladder  in  their  political  careers,  as  well as  steadily  accumulate  and  increase  their  personal  assets  –  both  movable  and  immovable.  This  may  explain  why   some   upwardly  mobile  Dalit  and  Adivasi   politicians  are  joining   the  ruling  BJP,  which  is  in  a  better  position  than  other  parties  to  offer  them  these  opportunities.  A  few  may  also  drift  towards   the  ruling  party  to  protect  themselves from  persecution  for  their  past  misdeeds –  like  a  Punjab  Dalit  leader  whose  name  figured in  a  2014  ED (Enforcement  Department)  probe  in  a  drug  racket  case,  and  who  later  joined  the  BJP  in  2021,  obviously  expecting  that  the  ruling  party’s  hand  maiden  ED  would  drop  the  case.

But  the  incorporation  of  a  few  such  ambitious  leaders  from  these  two  communities  into  the  folds  of  the  ruling  BJP,  and  the  appointment  of  some  of  them   as  ministers  in  BJP-ruled  state  governments,  have  made  no  difference  to  the  plight  of  the  vast  masses  of  Dalit  and  Adivasi  poor  who  continue  to suffer  from  exploitation by  the  upper  classes   and  oppression by  the  state   administrators. These leaders,   after  having  captured  privileged  posts,  shut  their  eyes  to  avoid  witnessing  the  daily  scenes  of  atrocities  that  their  communities  suffer,  and  plug  their  ears  to  refuse  to  hear  the  voices  of  protest  raised  by  them.

Betrayal  of  Adivasis  by  BJP  tribal  leaders

A  devastating  report  has  come  out  exposing  the  criminal  negligence  of  the  welfare  of  Adivasis  and  their  oppression  in  BJP-ruled  states. The  Adivasi  politicians,   who  support  the  BJP  and   who  are  members  of  these  BJP-run  governments,  cannot  escape  the  responsibility  of  acquiescing  in  the  crimes  that  are  being  perpetuated  against  members  of  their  own  communities  in  these  states.

Compiled  by  Subodh  Varma  and  entitled  `India’s  BJP’s  poor  record  in  tribal  welfare,’  it  was  carried  by  the  news  portal  `people’s  dispatch’  on  July  27,  2022 .  Examining  the  plight  of   Adivasis  in  the  BJP-ruled  states  of  Himachal  Pradesh,  Uttar  Pradesh,  Madhya  Pradesh,  Gujarat  and  Maharashtra  (where tribals  constitute  a  significant  proportion of  the  population),  the  report  reveals  three  major  lacunae  in  the  policies  that  are  being  followed  and  implemented  by  these  state  governments.

First,  regarding  the  granting  of  land  titles  to  tribal  forest  dwellers  under  FRA (Forest  Rights  Act),  they  have  lagged  behind  other  states.  This  means  that  the  tribal  farmers  tilling  forest  lands  in  these  areas  are  denied  any  legal  right  to  their  traditional  agricultural  resources.  As  a  result,  they  are  being  dispossessed  of   these  resources  and  evicted  –  with  the  help  of  local  officials –  by  commercial  interests which  are encroaching  upon  their  traditional  possessions  to    set  up  business  enterprises.

Secondly,  coming  to  the  2022  budget  allocation  of  funds  for  scholarships  and  vocational  training  for  SC  and  ST   people,  these  BJP-ruled  states  have  failed  to  meet  their  demands.  They  have  ignored  the guidelines  that   were  laid  down  by   Niti  Ayog  in 2017,  according  to  which  they  were  required  to  reserve  15.49%  of  their  budget  for  SC  people, and   8.2%  for  STs.  Very  few  from  among  these  under-privileged  communities  in  these  states  have  been  able  to  avail  of  the  rights  and  facilities that  are  guaranteed  to  them  by  the  Indian  Constitution,  as    well  as  the  newly  introduced  quota system.  Every  time  they  try  to  assert  their  rights,  they  are  attacked  by  their  upper  caste  neighbours  and  persecuted  by  the  local  police  (who  mostly belong to  the  same upper  castes).

Thirdly,  what  is  of  utmost  concern  is  the  case  of  increasing  atrocities  against  Adivasis.  According  to  the  National  Crime  Records  Bureau  report   of  2020,  the number  of  such  atrocities  rose  from  6,573  in  2016  to  8,272  in  2020.

Rights  of  Dalits   reduced  to  grudging  concessions

 When  we  turn  our  attention  to  Dalits,  we  find  that  despite  the  various  laws  that  are  meant  to  protect  them    from  discriminatory  practices  like untouchability,  reports  keep  pouring   in  the  media  every  day  about  their  being  denied  access  to  village  common  water  sources,  meals  cooked  by  them  in schools  being  rejected  by  upper  caste  students, some  of  them  even  being  beaten  up  for   innocuous  festive display  like  riding  a  horse  to  celebrate a  wedding  –  a  custom  that  is  meant  to  be  a  reserve  only  for  the  Hindu  upper  caste  bridegrooms  in  the Hindu-Hindi  heartland  !    In  such  cases  of  blatant  violation  of  laws,  the  local  administration  remains  an   idle  spectator,  and  even  worse,  often  allows  the  police  to  persecute   Dalits  who  dare  to  protest.

Even  in  government  offices,  the  few  Dalits  who  have  been  able  to  secure  jobs  are  usually  treated  by  their  upper  caste  and  upper  class  colleagues  and  bosses  with   dismissive  gestures  of   grudgingly  tolerating  them  –  humiliating  them  by  reminding  them  always  that  they  got  the  jobs  due  to  the  `quota’  reserved  for  them,  rather  than  their  merits.  There  are   allegations  of  their  using  abusive  terms  against  them,and  even  resorting  to  the  obnoxious  habit  of  treating  them  as  untouchables.

According  to  the  latest  official  figures,  there  were  1,38,825  cases  of  atrocities  against  Dalits  over  the  three  years  between  2018  and  2020.   (Re:  Union  Minister  Ramdas  Ahawale’s  statement  in  Parliament  on  March  22,  2022).  Let  us  remember  that  these  atrocities  took  place  during  the  tenure  of  a  Dalit  President  –  Ram Nath  Kovind,  who  has  just  retired  to  make  way  for  his  successor,  the  Adivasi  President  Droupadi  Murmu.

Will,  and  can  President  Droupadi  Murmu  reverse  the  prevalent  anti-Adivasi  and  anti-Dalit  trends  in  our  society  and  administration  ?

Given  the  ground  reality  that  is  described  above,  we  are  nagged  by   uncomfortable  doubts  expressed   earlier  in  this   article.   Can  a  President,  nominated  and  elected  by  a  ruling  party  through  a  majority  of  votes  that  it  can  garner  (as  happened  in  the  present  case),  instead  of  a  candidate  elected  by  common consent   by  both  the  ruling  party  and  the  Opposition,  enjoy  the  trust  of  all  the  classes  of  the  Indian  people,  cutting  across  party  lines  ?  To  put  it  in  blunt  terms,    will  she  dare  to  confront  and  challenge   the  prevalent  order  (both  social  and  judicial),  under  which   upper  class  and  upper  caste  people  can  get  away  despite  atrocities  that  they  commit  against  Adivasis,  Dalits  and  minorities,  while members   of  these  communities  are  persecuted  for  asserting  their  rights  on  their  forest  lands,  rights  for access  to  common  water  sources,  rights  for  their   food  choices   (like  consumption of  beef)  –    all  happening under  the  patronage  of  a   government  headed  by  a  party  to  which   she  belonged  just  some  months  ago  ?

Another  disturbing  question:  –   will  all  the  poor  that  Droupadi  Murmu   claims  to  represent be  able  to approach  her  office  in  Raj  Bhavan  and  demand  redress   of   their  grievances ?   Most   of  these  grievances  are  articulated  by   members  of  her  own  Adivasi  community,  who  are  being  ousted  from  their   forest  homelands  by  powerful  industrial  and  commercial  houses  which  want  to  exploit  the  mineral  resources  there  to  set  up  industrial and  mining  establishments.  These  industrial  houses   are  being patronized  by  the  same  BJP  ruling  party  that  has  elevated  Droupadi  Murmu  to  the  present  position.  Will  she  listen  to  the  voices  from  the  aggrieved  people  of  both  her  community  and  other poor  sections  and   assert  her  discretionary  powers  to    redress  their  grievances,  or  will  she  reduce  herself  to  the  status  of  a  rubber-stamp  representative  of  the  ruling  party  by  complying  with  its  demands  ?

Facing  Centre-State  conflicts

Apart  from  that  challenge  of  meeting  the  demands  of  her  own  community  and  other  under-privileged  groups,    Droupadi  Murmu  during  her  tenure  as  a  President, will  also  have  to  remove  the  suspicion  that  she  might  be  serving  the  partisan  interests  of  the  ruling  BJP  (of  which  she  was  a  member  till  recently).  She  will  have  to  prove  her  credentials  as  an  impartial  arbiter  over  disputes  that  are  increasingly  arising   between  the   ruling  party  at  the  Centre  and  the  Opposition  parties  and  the  non-BJP  ruled  states.  Let  us   see  how  she  acts  in  such  cases  –  whether  as  a  rubber-stamp  President,  like  Fakhruddin  Ali  Ahmed   who  stamped  on  Indira  Gandhi’s   order  of  Emergency  in  1975,  or  a  self-asserting  President like  R. K. Narayanan  (who  incidentally  came  from  the  oppressed  Dalit  community),  who  used  his  discretionary  powers    during  1997-2002,  to   uphold the  Constitution  by   taking  steps  that  often  went  against  the  wishes  of  the  ruling  politicians.  In  1997  for  instance,  he   dissolved  a  hung  Lok  Sabha  after  consultations  across  the  political  spectrum,  since  no  party  was  in  a  position  to  secure  the  confidence  of  the  house.  Again  in  May  1999,  he  prevailed  upon  the  then  prime  minister  A.B. Vajpayee  to  convene  a   special  session  of  the  Rajya  Sabha,  in  order  to  concede  to  the  Opposition  parties’  demand  for  a  debate  on  the  Kargil  War.

It  is  yet  to  be  seen  whether  President  Droupadi  Murmu  chooses  Fakhruddin  Ali  Ahmed  or  K.R. Narayanan  as  her  role  model  from  the  list  of  her  predecessors.

BJP  strategy  to  co-opt  the  sub-elite  from  Dalits  and     Adivasis

Meanwhile,  let  us  examine  the  motives  behind  BJP’s  sudden  decision  to  select  a  little-known  Droupadi Murmu  as  a  Presidential  candidate   –  superseding   the   other  better-known  aspirants  from  the  Sangh  Parivar,  who  were  expecting  the  nomination  for  their  life-long  dedication  to  the  cause  of  Hindutva.  It  is   a  calculated  move  to  woo  the  Adivasi  communities at  a time  when  they  are  increasingly  feeling  hostile  towards  the  BJP  regime.  During  the  last  decade  and  more  of    BJP  rule,  thousands  of  Adivasis   had  been  ousted  from  their  forest  lands  to  make  way  for   industrial  and  mining  projects  which  were  sponsored  by  the    BJP,   both  from  the  Centre  and  the  states  that  it  ruled.  In  a  public  gesture  of  a  symbolic  compensation  for  their  economic  losses,  the  BJP rulers  are  now   promoting  one  from  their  Adivasi  community  to  the  top most  post.   They  want  to  neutralize  these  Adivasis  (hitherto  aggressive  in  asserting  their  demands),   and  reduce  them  to  the  role  of  passive  supplicants  for  social  and  economic  benefits  from  a  benevolent  President  who  has  been  nominated  from  their  community. This  is  not  a  new  BJP  game plan.  Five  years  ago,  it   picked  up  a   leader  from  the  Dalit  people   –  Ram  Nath  Kovind –  and  succeeded  in   getting  him  elected  as  a  President. The  BJP’s  choice  of  these  two  individuals  as  candidates  for  the  Presidential  elections  –  the  first  in  2017,   and  the  second  now  in  2022  –  is  a  part  of its   strategy  of  recruiting  members  from  the  upper  class  segments  of  these  communities.  During   the  last  few  decades,   a  new  class  of  Dalits  and  Adivasis  has  emerged  on  the  Indian  political  and  social  scene,  who  can  be  described  as  an  upwardly    mobile   sub-elite  from  among  these  communities,  and  who  wield  considerable  influence  on  their  respective  vote  banks.  Both  Ram  Nath  Kovind  and  Droupadi  Murmu  –  as  their  bio-data  reveal  –   represent  this  class.  They  had  to  go  through  arduous  struggles  to  enter  the  club  of  the  ruling  elite   and  establish  themselves  as  representatives  of  their  respective   communities,  whose  support  the  political  elite  needed  to  win  votes  and  get  elected.

The  sub-elite  class  from  Dalit  and  Adivasi  communities 

It  may  be  interesting  to  take  a  look  at  and  examine  the   traits  of   this  new  class  that  has  emerged  from  among  the  Dalit  and  Adivasis  during  the  last  few  decades.  Its  members  have  acquired  leverage  in  both  the  political  scene,  and  to  some  extent  in  certain  segments  of  the  economic  scene.  The  Dalit  entrepreneurs  have  been  able  to  set  up  the  Dalit             Indian  Chamber  of  Commerce  and  Industry,  which  claims  a  large  membership  from  commercial  and  business  enterprises. More  importantly,  in  the  political  scenario  we  find   Dalit  leaders  who  play  a  decisive  role  in  the  formation  of  governments  in  some  states,  and  in  asserting  their  presence  in  the  Centre.

Similarly,  a  new  generation  of  Adivasi  leaders  has  arisen  on  the  political  scene  who  are  re-shaping  the  contours  of  the  map  of  India.  Due  to  their  agitation, two  new  states  have  been  carved  out  in  central    India  based  on  tribal  identities  –  Jharkhand  and  Chhattisgarh.  In  the  north-east,  the  different  tribal  groups  had  been  already enjoying  for  many  years  statehoods,  based  on   their  separate  identities.

But  judging  by  reports  of  the  performances  of  these  sub-elite   Adivasi  political  leaders  who  are  ruling these  states,  we  find  that  they  are   replicating  the  same  model  of  corruption  and  criminalization –  a  model   that  had  been  framed  and  institutionalized   by  the    upper  caste  ruling  powers  that  had  exploited  and  oppressed  them  in  the  past,  and  are  patronizing  them  now.  They  are  following  the  path   set  by  their  Dalit  predecessor   Mayavati,  who  after  coming  to  power  in  Uttar  Pradesh,  spent  more   money   on  projecting  her  personal  image  through  statues,  and  acquiring  personal  assets,  instead  of  taking  measures  to  improve  the  lot  of  her  own  Dalit  community, which  remained  as  impoverished  and  exploited  under  her  rule,  as  in  the  past.

Are  sub-elite  Dalit  and  Adivasi  leaders  of  India   turning  into  `Uncle  Toms  and  Aunties’  ?

The  term  `Uncle  Tom’  is  a  pejorative  word  used  in  the  US  for  African-American  politicians  who,  in  order  to  gain  entry  into   the  mainstream  White-dominated  power  elite,  prefer  to  remain  silent  about   the  grievances  and  demands  of  the  poor  people  from  their  own  community,  and  instead  grovel  before  the  decision-makers  of   White  House  (note  the  adjective  `White’    that  is  used  to  describe  the  US  centre  of  power  !).  They  appease  the  ruling  parties  by   acquiescing  in  their  aggressive  foreign policies,  in order  to   carve  out   and  preserve  places  for  themselves  in  the  political   establishment.  Typically,  they  come  from  a  privileged  class  of  the  Black  community,  who  during  the  several  last  decades have  been  beneficiaries  of  the  US  government’s  `affirmative  action  programme’ (which  consists  of  a  set  of  laws,  policies  and  guidelines  allowing  racial  minorities  access   to   education   and  employment  –  much   like  the  Indian  government’s  reservation  policies  for  SC  and  ST  minorities).

Leading  among  such  `Uncle  Toms’  in  the  US   was  Colin  Powell,  who  as  the  Secretary  of  State  from  2001  to  2005,  pushed  the  then  President  Bush’s  agenda  of  invading  Iraq  in  2003  –  on  a   false  excuse  which  led  to  disastrous  consequences.  His  successor  was  another  Black  politician who  could  be  described  as  an  `Aunty  Tom’  (to  slightly  change  the  term  according  to  the  gender difference ! ).  She  was    Condoleezza  Rice,  who  was  earlier  the  national  security  advisor for  Bush  and  who   continued  to  follow  the  same  aggressive  foreign  policy  of  the  Bush  administration  all  through  her  tenure  from  2005  to  2009,   acquiescing  in  the   war  against  the  people  of  Iraq.  The  most  successful  `Uncle  Tom’  was  the  suave  and  ever-smiling President Barrack  Obama  –  who  kept   alive  the  tradition  of   US  aggression  on  foreign  lands  in  the  name  of  `regime  change  to  establish  democracy’   in  those  lands  !   He  ordered  his  army  to  invade  Libya  in  2011  to  overthrow  its  ruler  Muammar  Gaddafi.

These  `Uncle  Toms  and  Aunties’  are  looked  down  with  contempt  and  hatred  by  their  own   African-American  community  and  intellectuals  in  the  US.   The  famous  Black  singer  and  actor  Harry  Belafonte  once  described  them  as  “black  tyrants.”

Coming  down  to  the  present  times  in  India,  we  earnestly   hope  that  our  Dalit  and  Adivasi  leaders  who  are  occupying  important  positions, both  at  the  Centre  and  in  the  states,   do  not  turn  themselves  into  Indian  replicas  of  the  selfish  and  ambitious   Black  sub-elite  politicians  of  the  US  –  who   have  betrayed  their  own  people.

Sumanta Banerjee is a political commentator and writer, is the author of In The Wake of Naxalbari’ (1980 and 2008); The Parlour and the Streets: Elite and Popular Culture in Nineteenth Century Calcutta (1989) and ‘Memoirs of Roads: Calcutta from Colonial Urbanization to Global Modernization.’ (2016).

