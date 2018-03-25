NAPM Supports The Struggle of Keezhattoor Vayalakilikal For Protecting Life, Livelihood And Precious Natural Resources

New Delhi, March 24 : Keezhattoor Vayalakilikal’s Struggle has been going for more than a year now to protect their Paddy fields and precious drinking water, in a state where fertile land is fast declining due to rapid urbanization and infrastructure development. They have been protesting acquisition of fertile paddy fields for National Highway 66. The struggle has remained peaceful and non-violent even in face of violent attack by ruling party cadres and state repression. National Alliance of People’s Movements stands in solidarity with their struggle and endorses their demand to change the alignment of the highway to save the precious ecosystem.

The movement has even proposed alternative alignment for the highway prepared by Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad to avoid environmental destruction, but the Union Surface Transport Ministry led by Shri Nitin Gadkari has refused to heed to this. It is unfortunate that Kerala government is also siding with the Union government on this issue and is not siding with the movement to press for change of the alignment. We urge that the government of Kerala pressurize the Union government and get NHAI to change the alignment to save the fields and drinking water sources.

Kerala had an estimated 9 lakh hectares of land for paddy cultivation 40 years ago and today it has come to 1.75 lakh hectares, where as the population has increased several fold now. It was due to the persistent demand and agitation of agricultural labourers and environmentalists that the Kerala Government passed an Act for the protection of paddy fields and wetlands in 2008. However, till date required rules have not been framed, because of lack of political will. This has led to complete non-compliance with various provisions. On the other hand, government has bought in an ordinance and relaxed the provisions for filling up paddy fields, to facilitate so called ‘development projects’. We strongly feel that these incidents give a clear indication of the growing corporate development attitude of the Kerala government in developmental projects.

We demand the government of Kerala listens to the demands of the movement and hold dialogue with the people of Keezhattoor to find an amicable solution for the issues raised by the Vayalkilikal and the affected people of Keezhattoor.

We also urge Union Transport Minister to take appropriate action and save the precious ecosystem and not destroy it when other options are available for the same.

Medha Patkar, Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) and National Alliance of People’s Movements (NAPM)

