Salutes to Karl Marx

Calling for a better World

A world filled with utmost humanity

Completely free from the oppressive structures

And exploitative relations among humans

Where sharing and caring

Is integral to human society

Where social benefit and humanitarian values rules

Eradicating the systemic flaws of the past

Where artificial divisions among humans become a past

And social relations are democratised

Humans make peace with earth

To live together in a peaceful manner

Where labour is most valued

And exploitation has no place

Where fair treatment becomes normal

Throwing out discrimination

You only make us realise

And inspire for times to come

That this is possible

In the present world

Through an advanced Social consciousness

And an organized human action

A belief you have provided

Will only continue to inspire us

That change is possible

Through building the chains of oppressed

Coming together to overthrow

The decadent and outdated system

On occasion of your 200th anniversary

We extend our Red Salutes

T H Sreerama is a Poet. He is retired from Central Warehousing Corporation.