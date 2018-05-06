Salutes to Karl Marx

Calling for a better World
A world filled with utmost humanity
Completely free from the oppressive structures
And exploitative relations among humans
Where sharing and caring
Is integral to human society
Where social benefit and humanitarian values rules
Eradicating the systemic flaws of the past
Where artificial divisions among humans become a past
And social relations are democratised
Humans make peace with earth
To live together in a peaceful manner
Where labour is most valued
And exploitation has no place
Where fair treatment becomes normal
Throwing out discrimination
You only make us realise
And inspire for times to come
That this is possible
In the present world
Through an advanced Social consciousness
And an organized human action
A belief you have provided
Will only continue to inspire us
That change is possible
Through building the chains of oppressed
Coming together to overthrow
The decadent and outdated system
On occasion of your 200th anniversary
We extend our Red Salutes
T H Sreerama is a Poet. He is retired from Central Warehousing Corporation.
