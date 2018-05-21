Open letter to UK Sharmi Chakrabarti: Stop inciting censorship of zionist crimes

The not-so Hon Shamishta Chakrabarti

I met Mr Livingston on many occasions in London in The House of Commons and I voted for him as London Mayor. He also co-hosted a Saturday morning radio show on LBC 97.3 FM with Ex Tory Minister David Mellor. Needless to say that the show was flooded with Zionist trolls shouting and screaming at him and calling him all sorts of names. He lost his job when the accusations of antisemitism were hurled at him and the suspension from the LP that followed. I have a lot of time for him as a man of principles who stands on his honour. Jafar M Ramini 1.

[Ken Livingstone} has spoken up for the Palestinian people in their place on the cross, but I know of no instance where he has expressed anti-Jewish urges. David Halpin MB BS FRCS 2.

I strongly condemn your call to expel Ken Livingstone from the UK Labour Party for a stitched-up “Hitler ‘insult’ ”.

When I heard about your obscene, obsequious and obedient gesture to the zionist lobby, what immediately came to mind were the Nazi book burnings on May10 and on Kristallnacht 9-10 November 1933 “as a response to a worldwide Jewish “smear campaign” against Germany ” 2

Vis-à-vis Nazi book burnings, by attacking Mr Livingstone you are inciting censorship of the Truth i.e. historic Facts which, arbitrarily and cunningly, Israel deems anti-semitic and un-zionist thus echoing the Nazi purging to cleanse ‘un-German’ politically suspect criticism, ideology and Jewish works.

Seems you have dug yourself into an irony hole.

The Nazi-Zionist collaboration that Mr Livingstone spoke of is, I stress again, Fact and is referred to in a multitude of books; not only in Lenni Brenner’s Zionism in the Age of Dictators from which Mr Livingstone gleaned Hitler’s openness to deals with zionists but in e.g. Prof. Adel Safty’s Might over Right: How the Zionists Took Over Palestine:

Joachim Prinz, who would later become President of the American Jewish Congress, then a fire-eating Zionist rabbi in Berlin, promoted the conviction that an accommodation between Nazis and Jews was possible, but only on the basis of a Zionist–Nazi accord: “A State which is construed on the principle of the purity of nation and race can only have respect for those Jews who see themselves in the same way.”3 The World Zionist Organization itself was prepared to turn the Nazis’ anti-Jewish programme to political advantage to further the aim of wresting Palestine, even if this meant cooperation with the Nazis, which, ultimately, would be at the expense of German Jews. The ultimate alliance was thus formed in 1933: a pact between the Nazis and the Zionists allowing the export of Jewish capital in the form of German export goods to facilitate the transfer of Jews to Palestine over and above the British-imposed quotas which did not apply to Jewish capitalists – i.e., those bringing £1,000 or more.

The arrangement was for German Jews to put their money into a bank in Germany, which was then used to buy German goods to export to Palestine. When the Jewish émigrés finally arrived in Palestine, they would receive payment for the goods they had previously purchased after they had been sold. Thus, 60% of all capital invested in Palestine between August 1933 and September 1939, plus 16,529 Jewish capitalist immigrants came to Palestine as a result of Zionist collaboration with the Nazis.4 The Zionist leadership attempted to defend itself against the charge of ‘boycott-scabbing’ and collaboration with the Nazis by claiming that the pact did not break the boycott. But the reality of Zionist–Nazi collaboration suggested otherwise and soon the Zionists “were soliciting new customers for Germany in Egypt, Lebanon, Syria and Iraq. Eventually the Zionists began exporting oranges to Belgium and Holland using Nazi ships. By 1936, the World Zionist Organization began to sell Hitler’s goods in Britain.”5

Then there is Thomas Suárez’ State of Terror: How terrorism created modern Israel, – its information is drawn from recently released confidential British documents: Suárez’ provides details about the Nazi-Zionist Haavara Transfer Agreement and the 1937 Eichmann visit to Palestine accompanied by Haganah official, Feivel Polkes.

He also exposes, page after page, the Jewish terrorist targeting of the British Mandate and their undermining of the British WWII effort. Jewish terrorists were assiduously blowing up the civilian and military infrastructure of the British Mandate; bridges, train lines, post offices, cinemas, police stations, banks, train stations, telephone kiosks, telegraph lines, the British freighter SS Ocean Vigour, Acre Prison, an Officers Club, military camps, RAF airfields as well as the terrorist bombing of the British administration headquarters in the King David Hotel. Fact.

Young British police and soldiers were murdered in their hundreds in terror attacks and lawless revenge killings by Jewish terrorists who also conducted high profile assassinations outside Palestine, such as Lord Moyne, the British Minister of State in the Middle East in Cairo. Letter bombs were sent to Harold MacMichael, the retired High Commissioner, Ernest Bevin, future Prime Minister Anthony Eden, Arthur Greenwood MP, Admiral of the Fleet Lord Fraser, the Postmaster General and even President Truman. Fact.

Given these shocking Facts, you and the UK government’s collusion to cover up zionist crimes is a betrayal of British history and of the hundreds of young British servicemen, police and military, that were murdered and/or endangered by the zionists’ merciless thrust to take over Palestine.

Fortunately, the zionist lobby has shot itself in the foot-in-mouth disease: by screeching false anti-semitism through willing spruikers like yourself, it has opened to the world a Pandora box of hidden zionist machinations with the Nazis that furthered the holocaust.

Ben Hecht’s, Perfidy: The Kastner Affair exposes Kastner’s collaboration with the Nazis that contributed “to the death of over 400,000 Hungarian Jews during WWII when Kastner served as a major leader of the Jewish Agency Rescue Committee in Hungary.”

As for your statement, “And we need to apologise to Jewish members, supporters and voters for the insult, the incendiary remarks, equating people trying to escape Nazis with Nazis themselves.”- you’ve dug yourself deeper into the hole of irony.

You only need to watch the BBC documentary, 1945: The Savage Peace which “reveals the appalling violence meted out to the defeated” Germans in concentration camps run by the Jewish survivors of Nazi concentration camps. This is also documented in John Sack’s An Eye for An Eye.

Truth like the tides, can’t be controlled. Despite the deluge of government and media doublethink and hasbara, this is not 1984 because the tide of the internet has empowered the people’s search for Truth beyond fake news and fake accusations. You won’t succeed in expelling Ken Livingstone though God knows why he would want to remain in a party that, along with the Conservative Party, is closer to the Knesset than to the people of Britain.

Ken Livingstone is not antisemitic, the truth is not antisemitic. What is antisemitic is Israel’s, the zionist lobby’s and your contemptible exploitation of the great tragedy of the holocaust to justify Jewish state terrorism. And even worse, collaboration in zionist war crimes is abhorrent and Britain along with all western nations are collaborators drenched with innocent Palestinian blood.

Honour or dishonour will etch politicians to the annals of history.

Below is suggested reading to banish your ignorance and I further suggest that you pass on to your zionist mates Mahmoud Darwish’s advice for their redemption:

[To a killer] If you had contemplated the victim’s face

And thought it through, you would have remembered your mother in the

Gas chamber, you would have been freed from the reason for the rifle

And you would have changed your mind: this is not the way

to find one’s identity again.

Sincerely

Dr Vacy Vlazna

Coordinator, Justice for Palestine Matters

Australia

Jafar M Ramini is a Palestinian writer and political analyst, born in Jenin, and now based in London. Dr David Halpin is a retired UK surgeon who organised an aid convoy to Gaza https://www.ushmm.org/wlc/en/article.php?ModuleId=10005852

Some Suggested Reading:

Lennie Brenner, Zionism in the Age of Dictators

Ben Hecht, Perfidy: The Kastner Affair

John Sack, An Eye for An Eye

Adel Safty, Might over Right: How the Zionists Took Over Palestine

Ralph Schoenman, The Hidden History of Zionism

Rabbi Moshe Shonfield, The Holocaust Victims Accuse

Thomas Suárez’ State of Terror: How terrorism created modern Israel,

Dr. Vacy Vlazna is Coordinator of Justice for Palestine Matters and editor of a volume of Palestinian poetry, I remember my name. She was Human Rights Advisor to the GAM team in the second round of the Acheh peace talks, Helsinki, February 2005 then withdrew on principle. Vacy was convenor of Australia East Timor Association and coordinator of the East Timor Justice Lobby as well as serving in East Timor with UNAMET and UNTAET from 1999-2001.