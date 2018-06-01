Police Officer Who Saved A Muslim Boy From Being Lynched Facing Death Threats And Has Gone Underground

Police officer Gagan Deep Singh, who had saved a young Muslim boy from being lynched by a Hindutva mob, is facing death threats and has gone underground. His family members are also facing death threats from local RSS and BJP leaders. The reason: he defended “indecent behaviour”.

The police inspector in Ramnagar, Uttarakhand shot to fame after saving a Muslim boy from a lynch mob which attacked him for being with his Hindu girlfriend on the premises of a temple. Gagan Deep Singh is now sent on leave, say his colleagues. His seniors in the police department are not protecting them. The Senior Superintendent of Police of Nainital district says that he would like to first provide counseling to him before thinking of any action against Gagan Deep Singh, as if it was his fault.

No action has been taken against the Hindutva goons who were engaged in lynching or the BJP leaders who continue hounding his family. Instead of giving him an award for his bravery, this government wants to fix this officer who has been in service for only 7 months now. We are living in the worst times of our lives. Hope this too shall pass!

Mr Singh earned a lot of fans after the video of him saving the couple went viral on social media. The mob was alleging love jihad by the Muslim youth when the police officer intervened and saved him. In the process, he received several blows on him, too.

The local BJP politicians are also angry with the inspector. “It is not right for the Muslims to bring Hindu girls to the temple,” BJP MLA Rakesh Nainwal is quoted as saying. “They know that it is a temple and it is a pious place.” Rajkumar Thukral, another BJP MLA, is quoted as saying that it was an attempt to hurt the Hindu community’s religious feelings. He questioned the act, saying when Hindus do not go to mosques knowing it is not a place for them, why the Muslims come to the temple.