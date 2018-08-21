Kerala Flood: Clean Drinking Water A Top Priority

It is an unprecedented calamity that has struck now Kerala. The magnitude was not predicted and naturally neither individual nor the collective could be expected to take matching steps.

Clean drinking water is a serious problem in this situation. I suggest the following and it may be given due consideration:

A layered approach may be adopted

Chlorine tablets as a first and immediate step. BUT ADD TO CLOTH FILTERED WATER – NOT TO WATER CONTAINING SUSPENDED OR DISSOLVED ORGANIC MATTER, THE ORGANIC MATTER WILL CONSUME CHLORINE AND ALSO MAY PRODUCE HARMFUL BYE-PRODUCTS. Too much and too long chlorine consumption is bad. Simultaneously start keeping a clean copper vessel/plate in filtered water. After 24 hours the water would be free from all pathogens. It has been tested repeatedly in India, Japan elsewhere. CLEAN THE COPPER VESSEL TO A GOOD SHINE- THE BRIGTH SURFACE WILL HAVE GREATER EFFECT ON PURIFYING WATER. Donot be satisfied by adding Tulasi etc. Personalised filtration bottles are available in Indian market also. https://sawyer.com/products/sawyer-personal-water-bottle-filter/

People who want to help people stuck in the floods may procure these bottles and supply. Those who have old candle type filters may clean the candles and use- they are good- donot need power etc. Muslin cloth folded into say 10 layers will remove most pathogens. I forgot- if rain water could be collected- nothing like that- please drink rain water as many days as you need to. RAIN WATER IS THE BEST IF COLLECTED IN OPEN VESSEL!

Dr.M.Bapuji

CSIR Scientist (retd)

Visiting Prof.,Acharya BMR College of Pharmacy, Achitnagar Post,

Bangalore -560107,

Scientific Adviser, Fluorosis Mitigation Research and Resource center, Hubli,

Email: bapujim@gmail.com, bapujim@acharya.ac.in, www.acharya.ac.in