Fascinated by black holes

Which do not allow even light Ray’s

To pass?

They are hypothetical

Scientific marvel….

Look at the real holes

On Earth ….

They drag red blooded human ‘stars’

Squeeze their lives

Leave their families

In tatters!

Look at the forced labor

Cleaning humus and sewer

Entering death traps

Breathing stench with excreta ….

No statistics or data

Would reflect their suffocation

Death due to asphyxiation!

Look at the politicians

Posing for selfies with brooms

As ‘ cleaners’ of society

While the real ones buried for eternity

They are the soul of the whole

World …but consumed by blackhole

( For ‘safai karmachari’ – the manual scavengers who are forced to work without safety measures and left to die in manholes)

Sheshu Babu is a writer