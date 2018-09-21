Fascinated by black holes
Which do not allow even light Ray’s
To pass?
They are hypothetical
Scientific marvel….
Look at the real holes
On Earth ….
They drag red blooded human ‘stars’
Squeeze their lives
Leave their families
In tatters!
Look at the forced labor
Cleaning humus and sewer
Entering death traps
Breathing stench with excreta ….
No statistics or data
Would reflect their suffocation
Death due to asphyxiation!
Look at the politicians
Posing for selfies with brooms
As ‘ cleaners’ of society
While the real ones buried for eternity
They are the soul of the whole
World …but consumed by blackhole
( For ‘safai karmachari’ – the manual scavengers who are forced to work without safety measures and left to die in manholes)
Sheshu Babu is a writer
