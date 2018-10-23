Mass Arrests in Ahwaz

Iran is taking advantage of the attack to unite the ranks behind the besieged regime, but they have bigger worry than a single armed operation in Ahwaz as the incident is just another terror attack done by the Iranian regime.

But the Ahwazis are paying a high price for the attack. Iranian regime continuous their systematic crack down on Ahwazi Arabs, continuously spreading fear among Ahwazis. Iran under the universal obligation must treat its own people fairly but are they following that? bearing in mind that the Iranian regime harass/arrests/torture and execute people for their political/cultural and environmental activities.

Even though Ahwaz region accounts for 90% of Iran’s oil production, standing as the backbone of Iran’s economy, yet it is one of most underdeveloped borders in the world’s most polluted areas. Our sources in Ahwaz said around 400 people were arrested.

So, the arrestees include civil, cultural, religious, human rights and political activists.But the issue has gone further, and in some cases, children and women have been detained as hostages. Some of the detainees have been transferred to Tehran. Meanwhile, no one dares to inquire about courts or security forces departments because they are terrified that they may get arrested.

The security forces seem to do whatever they want with the Ahwazi Arab people as they can blame them with the “Military parade attack” label. They try to eradicate any kind of independent cultural and civil activity in the province by creating a climate of terror and imprisonment/torture and execution.

The names of some of the detainees who have been identified by ACHR members inside Ahwaz are as follows:

Seyed Ghasem Mousawi

Fazel Shamousy

Sohrab Moghadam

Karim Mojadam

Mohammad Temas

Seyed Jasem Rahmani

Majed Cheldawi

Seyed Hamood Rahmani

Hatam Sawari

Jafar Hezbawi

Ahmad Hezbawi

Aref Nasseri

Esameh Temas

Ahmad Temas

Jasem Koroshat

Jafar Abidawi

Ahmad Bawi

Ali Shajeerat

Jemil Heidari

Majed Heidari

Ahmad Hemreh

Ali Sawari

Mostafa Sawari

Khaled Obidawi

Abbas Heidari

Mortezah Yassin

Wally Amiri

Sadegh Heidari

Jalal Nebhani

Ali Sawari

Hamdan Afrawi

Ahmad Amin

Shani Shamousy

Khalil Silawi

Fars Shamousy

Ali Mazraeh

Sajad Silawi

Jawad Badwi

Samir Silawi

Riaz Shamousy

Jamil Silawi

Sadegh Silawi

Ali Heidari

Yousef Khasraji

Jawad Hashemi

Alireza Drees

Maher Masoudi

Seyed Jalil Mousawi

Essa Badwi

Hadi Abdawi

Seyed Sadegh Mousawi

Ahmad Heidari

Riaz Zehiri

Farhan Shamousy

Mohammad Amouri

Naeem Heidari

Aref Ghazlawi

Kazem Ghazlawi

Ali Al-haee

Khaled Silawi

Mokhtar Masoudi

Ali Al-baji

Mohammad Masoudi

Jader Afrawi

Aghil Shamousy

Abbas Badwi

Mohsen Badwi

Shaker Sawari

Mahmood Doraghi

Aziz Hamidawi

Omid Bechari

Noori Neisi

Hussein Heidari

Adnan Sawari

Zamol Heidari

Majed Sawari

Ali Sawari

Mohammad Sawari

Ali Mazbani-Nasr

Ahmad Kazem Koroshat

Ramin Bechari

Jemil Ahmadpoor

Fahad Neisi

Amir Afrawi

Ali Afrawi

Ghasem Kaebawi

Danial Adel

Moosa Mazraeh

Abdulrahim Kharaji

Mehdi Mazraeh

Ahmad Sweedi

Adnan Mazraeh

Hassan Herbawi

Ali Sweedi

Faez Afrawi

Mohammad-Amin Afrawi

Abbas Moghinami

Mortezah bait Shekh Ahmad

Mortezah Moghinami

Aref Moghinami

Lami Shamousy

Adel Afrawi

Mehdi Kuti

Ali Kuti

Satar Kuti

Ali Mansour

Ali Saaki

Abbas Saaki

Abo Shelan Saaki

Khazal Abbas Tamimi

We, Ahwazi Centre for Human Rights are calling on all human rights organizations, including Amnesty International and the European Parliament to address the situation of Ahwazi Arabs prisoners and put an end to torturing human rights and political prisoners and stop human rights violations towards Ahwazis and other non-Persian nations, human rights and political prisoners.

Hossein Bouazar is a human rights activist from the Ahwaz region in Iran. He writes about human rights abuses committed on the Arab Ahwazi.