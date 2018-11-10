Follow The Money

This week will go down in the annuls of history as the week when the American nation failed to change course, unite and become great again. I am saying ‘become great again’ because this is the rallying cry that the current incumbent in the White House, Mr Trump, used to get the American electorate to put him in office two years ago.

What a lost opportunity the mid term elections were for the American people. They had the chance to heal the wounds of division and they let that chance slip through their fingers. The ‘blue wave’ that was predicted was nothing more than a trickle. Yes, the Democrats won back control of Congress but Mr Trump and the Republicans kept a firm hold on the Senate with an increased majority. And yes, for the first time in the short history of this country two Moslem women were elected to Congress, one of them is of Palestinian heritage and the other Somali. Will those two young, enthusiastic ladies make a difference to us Arabs, Moslems and particularly Palestinians? That remains to be seen. One might say that putting a foot in the door is better than having the door slammed shut in your face. The door that I am referring to is, of course, the one that leads to the corridors of power in Washington DC.

The key to this door unfortunately is not democracy, humanity, fair play or even politics. It’s money. Open to the highest bidder. And they don’t come any higher than AIPAC, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee and the various Zionist organisations of America.

AIPAC has been operating unencumbered in Washington since the 1950s. No American man or woman with political aspirations can cross them. I’m sorry, ‘cross them’ is the wrong phrase. If any would-be American politician does not toe the AIPAC line they are committing political suicide. There are plenty examples of the brave, patriotic Americans who have said no, we are here to serve our fellow Americans who have put us in power, not some foreign state on the other side of the world. Fine words and a principled stance. Yet, each one of them has found their careers came to a sudden halt and their reputations left in ruins.

One glaring example of this was Congressman, Paul Findley, who not only stood up to AIPAC but documented the influence of the most powerful lobby in America in a book entitled, ‘They Dare To Speak Out’. His career in politics was ended. On the other hand, those who go out of their way to be acquiescent and fervent supporters of Israel are lauded and rewarded by AIPAC and the various Zionist organisations in America. Just this week, National Security Advisor to Trump, John Bolton was the grateful recipient of the ‘Defender of Israel’ award by the Zionist Organisation of America. This is the same John Bolton who called for the ‘nuking’ of Iran and refuses to recognise Palestine as a state.

As far as we are concerned, Moslem Arabs and particularly Palestinians it doesn’t matter who is in the White House, Democrat, Republican, Red, Blue or even Orange, the result is the same. AIPAC will use its money and power in support of Israel and the Administration will prostrate itself at its feet. None more so than the current Trump administration. It’s staffed to the rafters with Zionists, many of whom have dual American/Israeli citizenship. They are there, by design, to exert the maximum pressure and influence to make Israel great. Not America.

Two years ago, Al Jazeera English UK, aired a documentary in four parts entitled ‘The Lobby’. It showed the poisonous and destructive power of the various Zionist lobbies operating in the UK. Meanwhile. Al Jazeera English USA, did the same thing about AIPAC and the various Zionist lobbies in America. It was never aired. Stopped by AIPAC itself and those various Zionist lobbies in America. Until now.

It has been leaked. I have just finished watching it. And it’s blood curdling. The whole thing is in four parts, but my dear friend and true American patriot, the founder of the movement, “IF AMERICANS KNEW”, Alison Weir condensed the relevant excerpts in a 20 minute clip which I include below and highly recommend.

Before you settle back to watch it, just bear in mind George Orwell’s observation.

“The further a society drifts away from the truth the more it will hate those who speak it”.

Jafar M Ramini is a Palestinian writer and political analyst, based in London, presently in Perth, Western Australia. He was born in Jenin in 1943 and was five years old when he and his family had to flee the terror of the Urgun and Stern gangs. Justice for the people of Palestine is a life-long commitment.