The Demise of Modi`s Arrogance and Acrimonious Politics

A recent inglorious defeat of Modi/Shah combine in three Indian states: Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and victory of Rahul Gandhi, once labeled immature, part-time politicians by the BJP/RSS, shows that no leader or government can befool the intelligent Indian voters for a long time. Insulating day and night Gandhi family from the public platforms by Modi/RSS/VHP/Bajrang Dal made sick the people of India. The victory of Rahul Gandhi also shows that Modi/Shah combine can no longer win future elections merely on empty rhetoric.

There is a long list of failures on the part of Modi/RSS combine. Apart from Demonetization, GST the rate of unemployment among the graduates is high. Nothing substantial has been done to generate employment avenues for millions of young graduates. The litany is

that Ph.D. degree holders are forced to look for fourth class jobs such as peon, steno etc. Numerous flagship programmes such as Skill India, Start-up India launched by Modi government did not work well to help the young population. The voice of millions of struggling farmers is not heard. Central government teachers` salary is not paid on time but to talk of state governments which are struggling due financial crunch. Research centers are almost on the verge of collapse due to financial paucity. The development and good governance stand nowhere under Modi/RSS divisive politics.

It is on record that Indian intelligent voters are impatient. At the same time, Indian voters gave a full term to Modi/RSS to address the issues like unemployment, skyrocketing prices, fuel prices, farmer distress etc. All these issues are directly pinching the pocket of a common man. But unfortunately, BJP/RSS leaders utilized their time and energy to polarize the society on the basis of religion and caste resulting in social chaos and anarchy. This social chaos and anarchy as generated byModi/RSS in almost all states of India have further lead to societal disintegration. People belonging to the minority groups are publicly beaten by the goons of RSS/VHP/Bajrang Dal. Muslims are killed; Christians are suppressed; Sikhs are labeled Khalistanis`.

On corruption front, Indian intelligent voters were expecting from Modi/RSS to root out corruption from the face of India but data shows that no file is moved unless a bribe is paid. The digitization of the government department has furthered created problems for the common people. Officers working in the government departments are taking advantage of digitization. Nothing is done without paying the bribe. Touts and middlemen rule the roost.

On the foreign policy front, Modi as a Prime Minister

of India wasted the taxpayer money while making visits to several countries. In the current scenario, almost all European countries are struggling with their own social and economic problems. It is also a fact that when a country is struggling to make her own citizens happy one cannot expect foreign investment. On the other hand, the USA under the Presidentship of Donald Trump wanted “America First”. China under Xi Jinping wanted Chinese goods to be traded rather than establishing manufacturing units in India. India under Modi/RSS Hindutva ideological orientation lost credibility to attract foreign investment. There are two major reasons working against India under Modi/RSS (1) Political instability (2) Social anarchy.

Today, a foreign investor is reluctant to come to India. There is no denying the fact that Narendra Modi as Prime Minister of India has wasted valuable five years of a young population of India. Now time is over for Narendra Modi to address the impending issues concerning the common man since 2019 Lok Sabha elections are approaching. The current mood of the Indian voters indicates that Modi`s chimera must be annihilated and be buried once for all.

Rahul Kumar, PhD, Centre for the Study of Social Systems, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.