Hajin Man, Father of 6, Booked under PSA for the 10th time, Shifted to Kotbalwal Jail

Authorities on Thursday, booked Father of 6 Daughters, of Hajin Bandipora under Stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) for 10th time in a row for his alleged involvement in Anti National Activities.

Parray, resident of Hajin Bandipora, is district president of Muslim League led by Masrat Alam Bhat had been arrested in August 2015 for his alleged involvement in anti Govt Activities and was Shifted to Kotbalwal Jail Jammu. An official said that Assadullah Parray has been booked under PSA vide No. 26 DMB/PSA/18 dated 12-12-18 under FIR No.116/13.

Parray’s six children are surviving on hard means. The children have already lost their mother in 2012 and father has remained in jail much of the time since. One of Parray’s daughters is suffering from a skin disease that requires her to visit hospital for treatment. Another daughter is suffering from trauma and is also on medication.

Meanwhile, Muslim League spokesperson condemned Slapping of Public Safety Act on Parray, termed it as worst form of State terrorism and human rights violation. He said that Police has crossed all the limits. With these tactics, they can’t break Political will of inacracted Assadullah Parray.

Mariya, Elder Daughter of Parray said that, my father was arrested in 2015. He has dedicated his life for the freedom Struggle of Kashmir, she said. Maria, the eldest sibling among six children, has been taking care of the family in her father’s absence.

Earlier, Parray had served 13 years in jail for his association with the pro-freedom movement. He faced the worst victimisation during the reign of army-backed counter-insurgency “Ikhwan” in mid-90’s. Parray was associated with Jamaat-e- islami before joining the Muslim League.

Former Member of Legislative Council (MLC), Yasir Reshi on Wednesday demanded immediate release of Parray. Reshi said that there was no case registered against him as all the cases lodged against him were quashed by the court.

Nasir Khuehami is Freelancer Journalist based in Kashmir and can be mailed at Khuehamiayaan@gmail.com