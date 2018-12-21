Brothers and Sisters, we must free ourselves from the consuming money powers and the immoral habits that these have brought. Capitalism should not divide us any further, so that we remain each other’s enemies. We are all brothers and sisters. It can be different, it must be different.

A forgotten Brotherhood

Today, the realization that we are all brothers and sisters seems further away than ever. The wars has never really ceased, only the opposing armies have changed. We have forgotten this ancient brotherhood. It has disappeared from our collective consciousness.

This Awareness must return. But how?

It is the form of this Western society, the uncontrolled hunt for more money and power and the interwoven system of governments, industries and financial powers that forms the engine and is responsible for the destruction of our planet and ourselves. Businesses, capital (capital flows) and national economies must grow and pollute everything. The lowest instincts of greed and satisfaction of the individual are addressed to legitimize the case.

Without Ideals

The money system must be cast aside. The present-day interest-bearing money system leads humanity into slavery. Man must obey the pressure of money and be incorporated in the consumer-competition culture. The result is that people have become like zombies, colorless. Without spiritual growth, which is important for the development of man and without ideals.

Many of us feel that our present way is not the one for which we were born. Leaders do not lead us, but use us as pawns. So many of us want to raise their children with hope in their hearts, but cannot break free of our responsibilities.

Divide and Conquer

Today the ‘yellow vests’ protesters are active, in the land of the revolutions. Where once a France was created of ‘Freedom, equality and brotherhood’. The revolutionaries made frequent use of political mottoes and slogans to propagate their ideals. The yellow vests now have slogans like; ‘Humanity over money,’ ‘Fuck the system’ and especially the latter is extremely of great importance, what should connect us, should fraternize us; “We are the 99%.”

Before the ‘yellow vests’ there were many other protest organizations, most with good intentions. However, unfortunately they always attract malcontents from both the extreme right and the radical left. The ‘ruling class’ knows exactly how to tackle such protests. Using chaos and violence, so that the real intentions are overshadowed and disappear in the background. Fighting violence with violence only leads to more and greater violence, so violence leads to nothing and to more division and oppression. As a result, divide-and-rule politics still reign and the real causes arise their responsibility and become even more powerful.

The people are still led by bad leaders and fed with evil. It also nourishes itself by allowing anger, fear, jealousy, grief, regret, greed, arrogance, self-pity, guilt, resentment, inferiority, lies, false pride, superiority and ego to continue.

But when the people are fed by good leaders, they are nourished with the virtuous qualities of man, although there will always be bad people. Good qualities such as joy, peace, love, hope, serenity, humility, kindness, benevolence, empathy, generosity, truth, compassion and faith in ourselves.

It is the individual and the system between which we choose

The original inhabitants of America also entertained a form of democracy, which is much more democratic than the contemporary capitalist system. A circle of ‘elderly’ chose a leader, a chief, on account of his abilities and good behavior. A leader always had to take into account that his people consisted of free individuals, on whom he could not impose his will at leisure. He was in the service of the people and not the other way around. Dictatorial, narcissistic, psychopathic warriors got little chance.

How can you own the Air?

I would like to leave the closing statements to the original inhabitants of America, as chief Seattle of the Dwamish tribe said in 1854,

The great chief in Washington has spoken: He wishes to buy our land.

But how can you buy or sell the air, the heat of the land? That is difficult for us to understand. If we cannot possess the marvels of the air and the rippling of the water, how can you buy it from us?

The white man does not pay attention to the air he breathes. As a man who has been dying for many days, he is numb to bad fumes.

He treats his mother, the earth and his brother, the air as merchandise, which he can exploit and sell. His hunger will strip the earth and leave only a desert.

We know this …. The earth does not belong to man, man belongs to the earth. Everything is connected to everything. What happens to the earth happens to the children of the earth.