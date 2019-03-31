Shiv Inder Singh gets Jagjit Singh Anand Award

Punjabi journalist Shiv Inder Singh, who was sacked as a field reporter by a Canada-based prominent South Asian radio station for being critical of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has received the Jagjit Singh Anand Award.

Singh used to give daily news updates to a radio station in Surrey. His services were terminated abruptly in 2016 following complaints over his critical reporting of the right wing Hindu nationalist government led by Modi. Ever since Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014, attacks on religious minorities and political dissidents have grown.

Singh runs Suhi Saver, a website that covers alternative politics . He was given the Jagjist Singh Anand Award along with RS. 51,000 at a special public event held in Amritsar.

The late Jagjit Singh Anand was a prominent Punjabi journalist and a veteran Communist who had established Nawan Zamana newspaper.

The Award was established to recognize the efforts of individuals who have contributed to the growth of Punjabi journalism, language and culture.

Through his writings and an independent TV channel, Singh has been raising the issues affecting the marginalized sections of society. He has also been honouring journalists from all over India who have dared to question the power by taking personal risks.