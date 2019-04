Ideas enlarge

They blow out

Of the illusive lens

The brain is

But a locked trove

You are

A blurred picture

In the scope of my vision

And my losing sight

Has frozen in time

You are no longer

Caught

Between flutter of eyelids

There is only

A scratched negative

It’s a developmental failure

It won’t

Turn positive

Preeti Tej Singh is a published poet

Photo by Rinet IT