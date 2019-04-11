There are no breaking news at the moment

Need  for   UN   Observers   to  monitor  India’s  parliamentary  elections

in India by April 11, 2019

Candidates  of  the  Opposition  parties  as  well  as   Independents  should  immediately  approach  the  UN   to  send  observers  to  India  to  conduct  an  independent  survey  of  the  coming  month  long  Lok  Sabha  polls.  The  BJP-ruled  Indian  state  is  fast  approaching  the  status  of   authoritarian  regimes  which  manipulate  the  electoral  process   to  perpetuate  themselves in  power (as  in  some  countries in  South-East  Asia,   South  America,  and  the  Middle  East).  Contested  verdicts  in  some  of  the  recent  elections  held  in  Thailand  and   Turkey  indicate  the  growing  tendency  on  the  part  of  the  ruling  powers  to   subvert  parliamentary  democracy   under   the  much  publicized  facade  of  general  elections .  The  subversion occurs  through  a  variety  of  stages  –  from  the  preparation  of  the  voters’  list  (where  certain  voters   suspected  as  opponents  of  the  ruling   party are  left  out),  through  the  voting  process  (where   polling  officers often  act  as  agents  of  the  ruling  party  by  instructing  the  voters,  particularly  in  distant  villages,   to  press  on  its  symbol ),  and  finally  the  crucial  stage  of  counting  the  votes   (when  the  ballot  papers  or  registers  on  the  EVM  screen  can  be  manipulated  to  suit  the  interests  of  the  ruling  party).  The  ruling  powers in  India  –  whether  the  BJP  at  the  centre,  or  the   Opposition  political  parties  running  state  governments  –  all  engage  in  these  acts of  subversion  of  parliamentary  democracy.

This   perverse  modus  operandi  of  conducting   elections  by   ruling  politicians  has  invited  censure  from  both  dissidents  within  the  domestic  sphere,  as  well  as  international  monitors  like  the UN  observers  team.    In  India  today,  during  the  current  Lok  Sabha  polls,  apprehensions  are  already  being  voiced  by  civil  society  activists,   former  bureaucrats  and  retired  army  generals  about  the  fairness  of  the current  electoral  process,  which  is  being  polluted  by  propaganda by  the  ruling  party  politicians  who   violate  the  code  of  ethics.  The  Election  Commission  itself  has  come  under cloud  –  because  of  its  selective  acts  of  commission  and  omission.  While  it  lets   off  Yogi  Adityanath  with  a  mild  reprimand  for  his  partisan  speech  describing  the  Indian  army  as  `Modi  Sena,’  or  turns  a  blind  eye  to  a  governor  of  a  state,  Kalyan  Singh,  who  openly  asks  people  to  vote  for  Narendra  Modi,  it  unleashes  its  power  against  every  Opposition  leader,  picking  up  any  utterances  that  they  might  have  made  to  criticize  Modi,  in  order to  accuse  them  of  violating  the  model  code  of  conduct.  The  Election  Commission  has  got  into  the  habit  of  ignoring  the  ruling  party’s  acts  which  violate  the  code  of  conduct  –   like Modi’s  blatant  utilization  of  our  army  actions  in  Balakot  for  his  personal  and  party’s  electoral  propaganda.   It’s  obvious  that  the  Election  Commission  has  descended  to  the  depths  of  pro-ruling  party  partisanship.

The  Election  Commission  is  also  embroiled  in  a  controversy  that is  of  a  rather  technological  nature –  but  crucial  for  the  electorate.  It  is  about  the  recently  introduced ETV  machines  to  count  votes,  as  different  from  the  manual  vote  counting  in  the  past.  Even  those  who  feel  confident  that  the  ETV  machines  cannot  be  hacked,   have  expressed  misgivings  over  the  wider  implications.  Two  well-known experts,  Prabir  Purkayastha  and  Bappa  Sinha,  in  a  recent  article  in  the  website `The  India  Forum,  while  defending  the   use  of  ETV,  warn  us :  “… the  issue  is  not  whether  or  not  EVMs  can  be  hacked,  The  issue  ….   is  the  need  to  examine  the  system  in  its  entirety,  including  the  EVMs,  the physical  and  human  checks,  to  be  certain  of  its  integrity.”  It  is on  this  front  that  the  Election  Commission  has  failed, by  refusing  to  engage in  an  open  dialogue  with  the  Opposition parties,  and  instead   creating  an  adversial  relationship with  them.

The  partisan  role  of  the  Income  Tax  department,  CBI  and  other  central  agencies  in  solely  targeting  Opposition  party  candidates  by  raiding  their  homes,    to  the  exclusion  of  BJP  candidates  (who  have  also  been  known  to  have  assumed  wealth  disproportionate  to   their  source  of  income),  seems  to  have  further  emboldened  the  Election  Commission  to  side  with  the  ruling  party  – as  evident  from  its  pardoning  off  Yogi Adityanath  and  Kalyan  Singh  for  their  egregious  comments  that  violate  the  code  of  conduc.

When  the  Election  Commission,  which  is  the  supreme  authority  entrusted  with  the  responsibility  of  conducting  free  and  fair  elections,  is  found  to  be  betraying  its  official  responsibility  by  acting  in   favour  of  the  candidates  of  the  ruling  party,    we  must  approach  the  UN  to  send  its  monitoring  team  to  India  to  inspect  the  conducting  of  the  Lok  Sabha  polls  under  the  present  Election  Commission,  and  come  out  with  a  report  of  its  performance.  The  Bangladesh government  had  the  honesty  to  invite  foreign  observers  to  monitor  its  2018  national  elections.  Will  the  Modi  government  dare  to  expose  the  BJP’s   electoral  malpractices  to  an   international  monitoring  team  ?

Sumanta Banerjee is a political and civil rights activist and social scientist. Email: banerjee.sumban@gmail.com

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.