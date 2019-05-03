Shameless Arrogance | Vidya Bhushan Rawat

A Hindi reporter of a brahmanical channel yesterday tweeted about former Bihar Chief Minister Rabari Devi whether she knows the spelling of ‘tweet’ ? We all know well the background of Mrs Rabari Devi who was the chief minister of Bihar for two terms. A few days back, another channel termed Mr Lalu Prasad Yadav as ‘Lalua’ in a public meeting. Those who knows about Bihar’s caste prejudices know well that the anchor speaking ‘Lalua’ was deliberate to hurt the OBCs and Dalits in Bihar. The CBI in the Supreme Court speak against Lalu Yadav that he is indulged in politics and must be prohibited from doing so. Yes, the same CBI has now provided clean chit to all the criminals of Gujarat accused for 2002 massacre and other related cases. It is the same CBI, which is unable to pursue against Pragya Thakur who is allowed to contest from Bhopal.

Indian media’s caste identities are well known. The Janue that they wear even while claiming to be a ‘progressive’ has been exposed very well. This is an age of information and nobody is depending on these paid trolls of Sangh Parivar masquerading as journalists.

Media these days speak deliberately the language of the contempt towards those who challenged the status quo and assertive, who did not surrender to brahmanical hierarchical order. Lalu Yadav is one of the biggest political leader in our political history since independence who challenged this order in Bihar and gave people a voice but the brahmanical narrative of Lalu Yadav is as being ‘most corrupt’. They dont see corruption in Modi who even if you give full proof, they will just start engaging in absolutely below the belt discussion.

Remember how this media legitimised those who abused Ms Mayawati and spoke about her in absolutely filthy language. Even today, read the comment section of any news item related to Ms Mayawati and you will find the hidden hatred of the Janeudharis towards her. Phoolan was humiliated in the very similar way for long but all those who demolished Babari Mosque are heroes. The same media people are unable to remind BJP its absolutely filthy role in defending the rape accused of Unnao, Kuldeep Singh Sengar. The Kathua story of the brahmanical lies and crookedness is well known to be said here.

The Savarna media is prostrating before the Maharajas of Hindutva. They cant do anything wrong. They are now the ‘greatest’ of our leaders. A leader who was despised by the media several years ago as criminal is today the hero of media, its chanakya and those fighting against his politics of hatred and divisiveness are being abused.

Why has media become a party in propaganda of hatred and contempt. Yes, they have lost their credibility. Frankly, they never had and can only be said to be destroying the lives of millions. You watch these channels and pop-up the few tablets to reduce your blood pressure.

Indian media lack diversity in its newsrooms. Its blatantly casteist and racist in nature particularly the electronic media. Its Hindustan is twice born. Its nationalism is nothing but brahmanical nationalism. It caters to these twice born, build up narrative as per their thinking. Today, the entire media is building up narrative to suit the interest of BJP and Hindutva and for that it is going extra-miles. It is most afraid of the rise of the Ambedkarites and Dalits who have challenged the savarna narratives and building up their own. It hates them.

Ms Mayawati, Lalu Yadav, Rabari Devi, Phoolan Devi, Akhilesh Yadav are the target because they challenge the monopoly of the savarnas, contested it and break their ego which feel deeply hurt. More than 30 years after Mandal Commission report was accepted, the Savarnas still hate V P Singh the most which explain their mindset and fear of losing power.

Fact is that you can not hold to this power for long. Whether bring Rama or Hindutva, the political power will have to be shared with India’s Bahujans and remember they will not be self servient but equal partners in India’s decision making bodies. In the 21st century, your contempt and misuse of privileges will not work in long term. The Dubeys, Jhas, Chaubes, Tripathis, Chaturvedis, Guptas, Chawals, Aggarwals will have to respect people’s mandate as well as constitution to treat people in equality and must be made to feel that casteism is as dangerous as racism. In any other country, these party propandists would have been thrown out of the orgasnisations to protect the credibility of the institution but in Indian media houses are ‘bania kee dukan’ run by the brahmins so they remain without any action being taken against their mischief and caste prejudices.

No issue Mr Dubey. Just write a few words about the merit of Sharma ji whose ‘more’ i.e. peacock get impregnated with her tears’ or wisdom of those claiming to have first plastic surgery in the form of Ganesha and many more.

India’s media houses and their anchors will stoop low and use all the caste filth to humiliate them further as they know well that their time is now gone but they are fighting this war on behalf of the ruling establishment and protecting their caste privileges.

We hope the people will give them a good answer.

Vidya Bhushan Rawat is a social and human rights activist. He blogs at www.manukhsi.blogspot.com twitter @freetohumanity Email: vbrawat@gmail.com

