Australia’s Voters Betray Themselves, Their Homeland And Mother Earth Herself

By re-electing their current right-wing Liberal Party government and its Prime Minister leader Scott Morrison, Australian’s have, in one fell swoop, simultaneously betrayed humanity’s higher nature that constantly seeks to heal and constantly grow beyond whatever the more limited, baser, tendencies among human beings and their societies.

In so doing, Australia’s voters have also denied the long-term protection of their ostensibly-sacred homelands from the continued havoc and desultory effects of such forces as: unchecked climate change; the wilful destruction by the world’s corporations and the minions of their followers and supporters who continue to advocate for more and more mining and extraction of coal, iron and multitude of minerals and depletion of precious natural, finite resources such as water

Australia’s voters have also thereby ensured the continued policies that favour: the on-going need for massive influxes of immigrant workers; a consequent population explosion and density of its urban and rural areas; the runaway effects of supporting economic and commercial development, and; the loss of time-honoured human heritage that goes with it, to be replaced by the promise of yet so-called better unspecified things in the future.

Also threatened is the future proliferation of ever more clever, yet corrupt, bureaucratic economic devices, such as its current negative gearing, that favours the unseemly bonds of mutual growth and expansion between corporate interests and Australia’s wealthy classes that forever benefit and ensure each other’s mutual growth and expansion at the expense of the country’s poorer, less-privileged sectors of the population that can only but further exacerbate in the future the existing long-standing gaps and distinctions that exist between them.

Australia’s recently concluded national election represents a victory for uncapped money, wealth and a pittance of unsustainable jobs that, in the long term, will fail to support its civilization and, if copied by other developed and developing nations, will trump the possibility of creating any rational sanity for the ultimate survival of the human race and preservation of Mother Earth herself.

Bio Note: Jerome Irwin is a freelance writer who, for decades, in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, has sought to call attention to problems of sustainability caused by excessive mega-developments, the resulting horrors of traffic gridlock, loss of single family neighbourhoods and a host of related environmental-ecological-spiritual issues and concerns that exist between the conflicting philosophies of indigenous and non-indigenous peoples.

