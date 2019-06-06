WWII & Holocaust COULD NOT HAVE HAPPENED Without Corporate USA Rearming Germany to Destroy the USSR

The sixty or seventy million men, women and children didn’t die because of Adolph Hitler, they perished because the wealthy in the US and Western Europe empowered Adolph Hitler to make war.

IF there were public awareness of this incontrovertible truth, how would activists within he hundreds of millions of good people who lost loved ones during the Second World War and the Holocaust react?

The Treaty of Versailles that ended the First World War forced reduction of the strength of the German army from 4,500,000 in 1918 to 100,000. Its navy was not to exceed 15,000 men, including manning for the fleet, coast defenses, signal stations, administration, and other land services. Heavy weapons armored vehicles, submarines and capital ships were forbidden, as were aircraft of any kind. Compliance with these restrictions was monitored until 1927 by the Military Inter-Allied Commission of Control.

1918 to 1929 was a already a time of low economic growth and mass unemployment. The Wall Street Crash during the autumn of 1929 had grave consequences for Germany. German unemployment brought suffering to 20 million people. All over Germany there were people desperate for money needed to feed, clothe and house their families. Many of the homeless were camping out in the parks of Berlin.

There is simply no way an impoverished and utterly demilitarized Nazi Germany, with no air force, a tiny navy, no armored vehicles, no heavy weapons and a small army, could have on its own, built its armed forces up to the most powerful military in the world during the first six years of Hitler’s rule without the colossal and crucial investments in, and joint venturing by, top US corporations in low wage Nazi Germany – in outright evasion of the Versailles Treaty prohibition of German rearmament. There is no way Hitler could have begun a world war and a multi-nation Holocaust when he did without the mega enormous financial and technical help he received from the United States of America. England and France also cooperated, especially in agreeing to allow the abandonment of the prohibitions on German rearmament. Western media defended the building up of Nazi Germany’s military as only a ‘bulwark’ against the Soviet Union.

Regarding a depression so great that it threatened the status quo and required fascism and war, one need not read Marx to understand private capital will withdraw when profitability is too low to sustain the privileges and power of the ruling upper class. America’s great independent economist Thorstein Veblen assumed depression to be “the normal condition in a business-enterprise economy, to be relieved in periods of excitation caused by stimuli not intrinsic to the system, for example, war , expansion abroad , etc.”[from The Theory of the Leisure Class by Thorstein Veblen]

Hitler had emphasized Germany’s need for ‘Lebensraum’ (‘living space’), insisting Germany’s 19th century motto ‘Drang Nach Osten’ (‘push to the East,’ a slogan designating German expansion into Slavic lands), must become a reality. All this was strikingly proclaimed by Hitler in his book Mein Kampf, [1] which by 1939 had sold 5.2 million copies in eleven languages. [Britannica]

Hitler’s uncompromising lethal condemnation of communism and the very existence of Wall Street’s archenemy, the socialist Soviet Union, would have to have impressed the US and European wealthy, whose ‘rule by the rich’ was threatened by socialist fervor and riots at home for their failure to have prevented the ongoing Great Depression with tens of millions suffering even from lack of food. Newsreels of massive and violent riots in many US cities, newsreels can be seen on YouTube at ‘Riots Across America – The Great Depression.’

Below are excepts from British American scholar Anthony B. Sutton’s ‘Wall Street and the Rise of Hitler,’ Chapter One – ‘Wall Street Paves the Way for Hitler.’ ( Anthony Sutton was research fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution from 1968 to 1973.)

“The contribution made by American capitalism to German war preparations before 1940 can only be described as phenomenal. It was certainly crucial to German military capabilities. For instance, in 1934 Germany produced domestically only 300,000 tons of natural petroleum products and less than 800,000 tons of synthetic gasoline; Yet, ten years later in World War II, after transfer of the Standard Oil of New Jersey hydrogenation patents and technology to I. G. Farben, Germany produced about 6 1/2 million tons of oil — of which 85 percent was synthetic oil using the Standard Oil hydrogenation process.

Germans were brought to Detroit to learn the techniques of specialized production of components, and of straight-line assembly. The techniques learned in Detroit were eventually used to construct the dive-bombing Stukas …. I. G. Farben representatives in this country enabled a stream of German engineers to visit not only plane plants but others of military importance. Contemporary American business press confirm that business journals and newspapers were fully aware of the Nazi threat and its nature.

The evidence presented suggests that not only was an influential sector of American business aware of the nature of Naziism, but for its own purposes aided Naziism wherever possible (and profitable) –with full knowledge that the probable outcome would be war involving Europe and the United States.

Synthetic gasoline and explosives (two of the very basic elements of modern warfare), the control of German World War II output was in the hands of two German combines created by Wall Street loans under the Dawes Plan.

The two largest tank producers in Hitler’s Germany were Opel, a wholly owned subsidiary of General Motors (controlled by the J.P. Morgan firm), and the Ford A. G. subsidiary of the Ford Motor Company of Detroit. The Nazis granted tax-exempt status to Opel in 1936, to enable General Motors to expand its production facilities. Alcoa and Dow Chemical worked closely with Nazi industry.

General Motors supplied Siemens & Halske A. G. in Germany with data on automatic pilots and aircraft instruments. As late as 1940, Bendix Aviation supplied complete technical data to Robert Bosch for aircraft and diesel engine starters and received royalty payments in return.

In brief, American companies associated with the Morgan-Rockefeller international investment bankers were intimately related to the growth of Nazi industry. It is important to note ” that General Motors, Ford, General Electric, DuPont and the handful of U.S. companies intimately involved with the development of Nazi Germany were — except for the Ford Motor Company — controlled by the Wall Street elite — the J.P. Morgan firm, the Rockefeller Chase Bank and to a lesser extent the Warburg Manhattan Bank.”

No one will regret the time spent in reading Anthony Sutton’s ‘Wall Street and the Rise of Hitler,’ 1976, available gratis on the Internet (PDF). Sutton was economics professor at California State University, Los Angeles and a research fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institute from 1968 to 1973

Given the general public ignorance regarding Wall Street responsibility for WW II, Sutton’s book invites our flabbergasted attention:

Wall Street-Nazi Collaboration in World War II; American I.G. in World War II; Were American Industrialists and Financiers Guilty of War Crimes? Conclusions: The Pervasive Influence of International Bankers; Is the United States Ruled by a Dictatorial Elite? The New York Elite as a Subversive Force; The Slowly Emerging Revisionist Truth.

Beginning in 1935, GM built a factory in Berlin for the purpose of manufacturing “Blitz” trucks for the Wehrmacht. Ford began building similar trucks around the same time, but GM was the number one producer of the vehicles that were vital for the quick conquests of Poland, France, and much of the Soviet Union. Albert Speer, the minister of armaments and war production, claimed that the rubber GM supplied was the key to the ability of the Germans to wage war the way they did. [2]

In July 1938, before the outbreak of war, the German consul at Cleveland gave Ford, on his 75th birthday, the award of the Grand Cross of the German Eagle, the highest medal Nazi Germany could bestow on a foreigner. General Motors and Ford controlled 70 percent of the German car market at the outbreak of war in 1939 and rapidly retooled themselves to become suppliers of war materiel to the German army. American managers of both GM and Ford went along with the conversion of their German plants to military production at a time when U.S. government documents show they were still resisting calls by the Roosevelt administration to step up military production in their plants at home.[2] In 1998, it came out that the Third Reich was providing Ford’s factory in Cologne with 1,200 Russian slaves.[3]

In 1941, Alcoa had a monopoly on aluminum in addition to owning a massive amount of America’s electricity production and other minerals. It sent so much of its aluminum product over to Germany that when the US involvement in the war began, there was a massive aluminum production shortage in America. Alcoa essentially sold the Axis powers much of the material to build their war machines. [The Nazi Hydra in America. Suppressed History of a Century – Wall Street and the Rise of the Fourth Reich, Glen Yeadon with John Hawkins, Progressive Press, 2008]

During the early 1930s, Fritz Thyssen ran a business that he used to help finance Adolf Hitler’s rise to power. Brown Brothers Harriman was a subsidiary company that he used as a base of American operations. Prescott Bush, father of Ex-President George Bush and of course grandfather of Ex-President George W. Bush, was on the board of directors for BBH and his business dealings continued until his company’s assets were seized by the federal government in 1942 under the Trading with the Enemy Act. [Nazi Nexus: America’s Corporate Connections to Hitler’s Holocaust Paperback – February 16, 2009, by Edwin Black

Dow Chemical was one of the companies that provided an insane amount materials for the Nazis, including not only raw materials but also American technological innovations in regards to oil refinery.

The Chase Manhattan Bank’s form of colluding with the Reich was particularly heinous. It functions as the bank for foreign transactions for fascist Vichy France, and because Carlos Niedermann, Chase’s representative in Paris, had very good personal relations with the Nazis, he agreed to their requests that the bank seize the assets of at least one hundred Parisian Jews that were considered especially worth pursuing by the Reich. This doubtless helped the Gestapo capture those people. Chase Manhattan was hardly alone in this, though. In 1998, the company was part of a suit demanding reparations from J.P. Morgan and Citibank for the millions of dollars stolen during the war.

How the Allied multinationals supplied Nazi Germany even throughout World War II is detailed in “Trading With the Enemy: An Expose of The Nazi-American Money-Plot 1933-1949″ by Charles Higham; Hale , London, 1983. Charles Higham is the son of a former UK MP and Cabinet member.

“Behind the patriotic propaganda that encouraged the working class to slaughter each other, war means business as usual for international capital. Higham starts with an account of the Bank for International Settlements in Basel, Switzerland – a Nazi-controlled bank presided over by an American, Thomas H. McKittrick, even in 1944. While Americans were dying in the war, McKittrick sat down with his German, Japanese, Italian, British and American executive staff to discuss the gold bars that had been sent to the Bank earlier that year by the Nazi government for use by its leaders after the war. This was gold that had been looted from the banks of Austria, Belgium, and Czechoslovakia or melted down from teeth fillings, eyeglass frames, and wedding rings of millions of murdered Jews.”

Standard Oil shipped enemy fuel through Switzerland for the Nazi occupation forces in France. On September 22,1947, Judge Charles Clark delivered the final word on the subject. He said, ”Standard Oil can be considered an enemy national in view of its relationships with I.G. Farben-after the United States and Germany had become active enemies.” The appeal was denied. [The Treason Of Rockefeller Standard Oil During World War II By The American Chronicle, February 4, 2012]

I.T.T. helped supply the rocket bombs that marauded much of London; and I.T.T. build the Focke-Wulfs that dropped those bombs. Long and shocking is the list of diplomats and businessmen alike who had their own ways of profiting from the war. After the war, I.T.T. and General Motors both received tax deductions for the damage to their factories in Germany from Allied bombing.

The bottom line is that, while British and US soldiers were dying at the hands of thee Nazi war machine, and Jews sere being exterminated in their thousands, British and US companies which had invested in post-WW I Germany continued to sympathize and trade with the Nazi regime. The bombs that leveled so many British cities and killed so many women and children, may well have been manufactured in Germany, but it was largely British and US money that provided Hitler with the parts, and the fuel to dispatch them to allied targets.[5] Both at the Normandy landing and in Russia many Nazi tanks had GM motors and downed German planes were found to have GE engines.

Britain was America’s closest ally. During the year 1936, the King of England and the British Empire was for certain a greater follower of Hitler than most Germans. During the occupation of France, the then Duke of Windsor, asked the German forces to place guards at his Paris and Riviera homes – and they did. His pro-Hitler statements, while Governor of the Bahamas during the war had to be hushed up. Even as late as 1970 he spoke affectionately of Hitler.[6]

That the Second World War was a ‘good war,’ a clear fight against what a madman had brought about, has been a major and fundamental deception solidified in Wall Street owned media and movies. So pervasively universal is the deception that even the outcry of the German Counsel for the Defense in his summation at the major Nuremberg trial, heard in the block buster American movie Judgement at Nuremberg, (with Burt Lancaster, Spencer Tracy, Marlena Dietrich) made little impression, “Where is the responsibility of those American industrialists, who helped Hitler to rebuild his armaments and profited by that rebuilding?!! Are we not to find the American industrialists guilty? shouts actor Maximilian Schell in defense of the Nazis on trial.

Seven years before the outbreak of WWII, during this rearming of Germany, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, the last wealthy aristocratic insider US President, wrote to his confidant Colonel House “as you and I know, this government has been owned by a financial element in the centers of power since the days of Andrew Jackson.” (Jackson was US president a hundred years earlier). While Roosevelt was permitted to tax the wealthy in order to enact Social Security, Unemployment Compensation and have the government put the unemployed to work in CCC Camps and the Works Projects Administration, Roosevelt at the same time had to have been aware all his cronies among the wealthy owners of America’s top corporations were investing and joint venturing head over heels in Nazi Germany.

The Nazi’s frightening early on murderous, violence against Germany’s Jewish population did not deter the titans of US industry from empowering Hitler militarily for war against Russia. In any case, the upper echelon of American high society in general was clearly anti-Jewish. From the roll modeling elite, strong anti-Jewish sentiment was reflected down and throughout the country. It was usually more viciously and outspokenly demonstrated among the working classes. As a seven year old, your author upon missing a shot playing marbles in the schoolyard remembers cursing the wayward marble with “Jew bastard!” without knowing the meaning of either word. Though these wealthiest of investors and bankers on Wall Street and eminent CEOs of America’s major corporations could not have foreseen that their empowering Nazi Germany militarily would bring about Hitler’s 1941 orders to kill all Jews in Nazi occupied Europe, they knew of the inhuman persecution of Jews in Germany that began immediately upon Hitler’s accession to power in 1933.

Edwin Black, in his ‘IBM and the Holocaust’ raises the important question of whether Hitler’s destruction of the Jews would have happened as rapidly as it did and claimed as many victims without the harvest of deadly information recorded by the Hollerith machines, on IBM punch cards. IBM/Dehomag employees worked for the Nazi death bureaucracy. In 1933, International Business Machines began providing Germany with punchcard machines that functioned as precursors to modern computers and databases. Documents have since been uncovered that show that as late as 1941, IBM was working in tandem with the Reich to liquidate Jews from Holland. IBM employees were training SS personnel how to use their machines to record the movement, sorting, and mass execution of large numbers of undesirables, at times right in the headquarters of death camps.[Hitler’s Willing Business Partners, by Jack Beatty, April, 2001, Atlantic Monthly]

Similar to IBM and GM’s automotive rivals, General Motors was sued by Holocaust survivors for assisting the Nazi war machine.

During the trials at Nuremberg after the war it came out in testimony that the German translation of Henry Ford’s ‘The International Jew’ was required reading for the Hitler Youth.

The David S. Wyman Institute for Holocaust Studies, describes the reaction to Kristallnacht in the US: Kristallnacht, (German: “Crystal Night”), the night of November 9–10, 1938, when German Nazis attacked Jewish persons and property. The name Kristallnacht refers ironically to the litter of broken glass left in the streets after these pogroms.

“President Franklin Roosevelt condemned the pogrom, recalled the U.S. ambassador from Germany for ‘consultations,’ and extended the visitors’ visas of the approximately 12,000 German Jewish refugees who were then in the United States. But at the same time, FDR announced that liberalization of America’s tight immigration quotas was ‘not in contemplation.’ The Christian Science Monitor echoed Roosevelt’s position, telling its readers that prayer, not more immigration, was the best response to the persecution of German Jewry.

– In the wake of Kristallnacht, humanitarian-minded members of Congress introduced legislation to aid German Jewry. A bill sponsored by Senator Robert F. Wagner (D-NY) and Rep. Edith Rogers (R-Mass) proposed the admission of 20,000 German refugee children outside the quotas. Nativist and isolationist groups vociferously opposed the Wagner-Rogers bill. Typical of their perspective was a remark by FDR’s cousin, Laura Delano Houghteling, who was the wife of the U.S. Commissioner of Immigration: she warned that ‘20,000 charming children would all too soon grow into 20,000 ugly adults.’ February, 1939, the Wagner-Rogers bill died in Congress. Roosevelt refused to take a position on it.

– On May 13, 1939, the German transatlantic liner St. Louis sailed from Hamburg, Germany, for Havana, Cuba, with 937 passengers. Almost all were Jews fleeing from the Third Reich. 743 had been waiting to receive US visas. The Cuban government refused to admit them. Some passengers on the St. Louis cabled President Franklin D. Roosevelt asking for refuge. Roosevelt never responded.’ 254 of the passengers returned to Europe would perish in the Holocaust.

– Four months before Kristallnacht, the Roosevelt administration had organized a conference in Evian, France, and invited delegates from 32 countries to discuss the Jewish refugee problem. But the delegates reaffirmed their unwillingness to liberalize their immigration quotas, and the British refused to even discuss Palestine as a possible haven. One German newspaper’s comment on Evian stands out: ‘We can see that one likes to pity the Jews…but no state is prepared to … accept a few thousand Jews. Thus, the conference serves to justify Germany’s policy against Jewry.’”

On May 18, 1942, The New York Times reported, but on an inside page , that Nazis had machine-gunned over 100,000 Jews in the Baltic states, 100,000 in Poland and twice as many in western Russia. By this date, millions had been gassed.

In the June 10,1944 issue of Nation Magazine, Editor I. F. Stone wrote “For the Jews – Life or Death? – regarding a weak proposal to make so called ‘free ports’ of army camps in the US for refugee Jews.

The longer we delay the fewer Jews there will be left to rescue, the slimmer the chances to get them out. Between 4,000,000 and 5,000,000 European Jews have been killed since August, 1942, when the Nazi extermination campaign began.”

The most violent persecution, brutal arrests and internment had been done openly in a world basically owned and run by the ‘democratically’ elected legislatures of white industrialized nations, nations that had earlier used their edge in arms manufacture to conquer, colonize and exploit the whole non white population of the world. When the difficult to believe newsreels and newspaper photos of the indescribably inhuman conditions inside the camps, of heaps of hundreds of naked bodies and of the cremation ovens were seen, they did not awaken a change in the of the long standing fierce antipathy and prejudice toward Jews which sustained an attitude of opposition to the entry of Jews, even as survivors of the Holocaust, into the USA, in spite of the wide open spaces it contained.

The rearming of Germany made possible Hitler’s invasions of twenty-two countries and brought world war to Asia, for Japan would not have dared to attack and declare war on the United States of America without it being able to count on an alliance with an awesomely powerful rearmed Nazi Germany, plus Italy, Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria and Albania, which all declared war on the USA immediately after Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor. The Second World War and the Holocaust, which made the rich speculators of Wall Street owning America the sole world superpower, is estimated to have taken the lives of 60 to 70 million men, women and children. As already mentioned, within this total were the 28 million citizens, men, women and children, of the Soviet Union, which had been the target goal for the rearming of Germany by a consensus of the wealthiest American and European capitalists. A further plus for Wall Street was that half the cities of Wall Street’s designated archenemy, socialist model USSR, lay in ruins.

We are fortunate to have Finian Cunningham’s excellently written description of the mega great deception that underlies most subsequent deceptions in our post-WW II world. A world of deceit by media managed public ignorance and dis and mis information.

“The Western public, inculcated with decades of brainwashing versions of history, have a particular disadvantage in coming to a proper understanding of the world wars…

A very different ‘version’ of history has been concealed, a ‘version’ that puts the Western rulers in an altogether more pernicious category from their ordinary citizens.

European fascism headed up by Nazi Germany, along with Mussolini in Italy, Franco in Spain and Salazar in Portugal, was not some aberrant force that sprang from nowhere during the 1920s-1930s. The movement was a deliberate cultivation by the rulers of Anglo-American capitalism. European fascism may have been labeled “national socialism” but its root ideology was very much one opposed to overturning the fundamental capitalist order. It was an authoritarian drive to safeguard the capitalist order, which viewed genuine worker-based socialism as an enemy to be ruthlessly crushed.

This is what made European fascism so appealing to the Western capitalist ruling class in those times. In particular, Nazi Germany was viewed by the Western elite as a bulwark against possible socialist revolution inspired by the Russian revolution of 1917.

It is no coincidence that American capital investment in Nazi Germany between 1929-1940 far outpaced that in any other European country, … The industrial rearmament of Germany (despite the strictures of the Versailles Treaty signed at the end of World War One, which were ignored) was indeed facilitated by the American and British capitalist ruling classes. When Hitler annexed Austria and the Czech Sudetenland in 1938, it was ignored. This was not out of complacent appeasement, as widely believed, but rather out of a far more active, albeit secretive, policy of collusion. British Conservative leader Neville Chamberlain and his ruling cohort were intent on giving Nazi Germany a “free hand” for eastward expansionism.

The real target for the Western sponsors of the Nazi war machine was an attack on the Soviet Union in order to destroy, in their view, the source of international revolutionary socialism. In the 1930s, the very existence of capitalism was teetering on the edge amid the Great Depression, massive poverty and seething popular discontent in the US, Britain and other Western countries. The entire Western capitalist order was under imminent threat from its own masses. This is the historical context for the Western-backed rise of European fascism.

Look at some of the undisputed figures from the Second World War… Some 14 million Red Army soldiers died in the eventual defeat of Nazi Germany, compared with less than 400,000 military each from the US and Britain. These figures tell us where the Nazi German war effort was primarily directed towards – the Soviet Union, as the Western imperialist rulers had hoped in their initial sponsoring of Nazi and other European fascist regimes during the 1930s. [Quoted from Finian Cunningham’s article ‘World War II Continues… Against Russia,’ PressTV, 5/10/2014]

Why had Soviet leaders and writers, even during the onslaught of lies in anti-Soviet propaganda during the Cold War, never held the West responsible for WW II in having rearmed Germany, intending (as Hitler’s threatened) the destruction of the USSR? This has been a mystery to this archival research peoples historian. All the investments and joint venturing of US (and European) corporations building up Hitler’s Wehrmacht to the world’s number one military in only six years are documented in both business records and the tax records of US, German and other nations and are in great part located on the Internet with quite comprehensive statistics, a modest amount of which are presented in this tract.

The only plausible answer as to why Russians haven’t openly and logically held the United States responsible for the second world war and the genocidal Nazi invasion of their country is the shame for the Molotov-Ribbentrop pact between the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany. However, given the obviousness of the colonial powers heavily arming Nazi Germany under such a pathetic excuse as to make Nazi Germany only a “bulwark against communist Soviet Union,” and then refusing all entreaties of the Soviets to form a protective alliance in the face of Hitler’s ever increasing power and belligerence, Stalin’s surprise signing a non-aggression pact seems to have been a last resort defense of Russia.

Were the Soviets to wait for Hitler’s attack, openly prepared by US, UK and France’s rearming of Germany against the terms of the Versailles Treaty and refusing to unite with the Soviet Union in opposing Hitler?

In his book, Mission to Moscow, (later a film as well with Walter Huston), US ambassador to Russia from 1936 to 1938, Joseph Davies, chronicles the desperation of the Russians in 1937, unable to get a defensive alliance with England and France, and fully aware that the rearming of Germany was directed at the Soviet Union most obviously not meant to be only a ‘bulwark.’ By the surprise non-aggression pact with Nazi Germany, Stalin derailed for the moment the West’s plan to have Hitler invade the USSR. This gained the Soviet Union the time to build the tanks in the East that would later defeat the Nazi invasion. What Hitler called “a war of extermination” in Western Poland began only one week after the signing of the Molotov-Ribbentrop pact. Hitler would again call for “a war of extermination” with the German invasion of the USSR, June 22, 1941, at the same time calling for the eradication of Jews. Russian President Vladimir Putin in his most recent comment on the Molotov-Ribbentrop pact in 2014[8] shifts the blame for the Nazi-USSR pact away from the Soviets and on to the West’s emboldenment of Hitler with the Munich Agreement.

The arming of Nazi Germany for an attack on the Soviet Union was a continuance of the colonial powers policy of total destruction of Soviet Russia since it’s inception. In 1917, after suffering more dead than the other empires in a colonial powered First World War, Russians had overthrown their Tsar and their capitalists, and had declared a socialist government. Russians established a revolutionary government as a consequence of intolerably horrendous suffering during the First World War. Almost immediately, fourteen armies of twelve capitalist nations, former WW I allies of Russia, invaded in support of a desperate regime change civil war that failed but took the lives of millions, three million from typhus alone. The US sent two armies, one to Murmansk, the other to Vladivostok. There are official US Army photos of Americans standing over dead Bolsheviks* posted in the margins of Wikipedia’s articles, Polar Bear Expedition and the American Expeditionary Force Siberia. *’Bolshevik’ in Russian means ‘majority’ referring to past voting results during a Russian Social-Democratic Workers’ Party Congress) Churchill declared that Bolshevism must be “strangled in its cradle.” [Cover Story: Churchill’s Greatness,. Jeffrey Wallin 2006-10-04 at the Churchill Center]

The capitalist arming of Hitler, seems to have been sign of a desperate, to the point of illegality, continuance of the mortally destructive intentions of the US and other colonial powers since 1919.

The Cold War after the Second World War saw the colonial powers invading and bombing most of their colonies or ex-colonies, or fostering proxy wars between forces backed by the colonial capitalist powers against revolutionary independence movements backed by the Soviets and the socialist block.

That the Second World War Was A ‘Good War,’ ‘Good’ Triumphing Over ‘Evil,’ has been a Gargantuan Deception, Ominously Conditioning All of Humanity to Tolerate Profitable Genocide Ad Infinitum!

REAFFIRMING THE BARE TRUTH:

If no rearming of a Nazi Germany led by Hitler,

then no Second World War

If no Second World War ,

then no multination Holocaust of six million Jews among a Holocaust total of eighteen million Europeans:

If no multination genocide of Jews,

then no 250,000 displaced Jewish survivors refused refuge.

All the German crimes, the crimes that were committed by Stalin and those committed by the US and Britain in fire bombing entire German and Japanese cities, happened during the world war that was made possible by the enthusiastic rearming of Germany for a singular purpose.

The Second World War, Wall Street made possible, ended with the Wall Street owned United States of America having become the mega wealthy first ever world’s single super power, while its socialist nemesis, the Soviet Union lay devastated, its major cities half destroyed and 28 million of its citizens dead.

What might have been different all these subsequent years? if the world had been aware that investments and joint venturing by America’s large corporations had made the Second World War and the Holocaust possible?

END NOTES

1. In Mein Kampf, Hitler unequivocally stated a German necessity to invade Eastward, and several passages in Mein Kampf regarding Germany’s Jewish citizens are undeniably of a genocidal nature. Mein Kampf was published in July of 1926 and sold a quarter million copies before Hitler came to power. In it, Hitler announced his hatred of what he believed to be the world’s two evils:Communism and Judaism. Ford and GM Scrutinized for Alleged Nazi Collaboration, By Michael Dobbs Washington Post, November 30, 1998

3 [Ford ‘used slave labour’ in Nazi German plants, By Simon English, The Telegraph, 11/3/2019 1,200 Russian slaves.

The Coca-cola Company Under the Nazis, University of Virginia xroads.virginia.edu “But it was largely British and US money that provided Hitler with the parts. … General Motors’ collaboration with both the Nazi-controlled chemicals giant“, … As author Rodney Atkinson points out in his book, Europe’s Full Circle 1997 titled The Windsor File, Written by Paul Sweet, a former U.S. Foreign Service officer and historian involved in the eventual publication of the papers, details the duke’s Nazi associations and the long, ultimately unsuccessful effort at suppression. Hitler’s Willing Business Partners, 4/2001, Jack Beatty, a senior editor at The Atlantic Monthly

Jay Janson is an archival research peoples historian activist, musician and writer; has lived and worked on all continents; articles on media published in China, Italy, UK, India and in the US by Dissident Voice, Global Research; Information Clearing House; Counter Currents, Minority Perspective, UK and others

