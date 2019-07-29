Chavez remembered on his 65th birth anniversary

Nicolas Maduro, the President of Venezuela, recalled on July 28, 2019, the legacy of the leader of the Bolivarian Revolution, Hugo Chavez (1954-2013), on his 65th birth anniversary.

“65 years of love Commander! We celebrate your life reaffirming the loyalty and commitment you sowed in us. We will defend how you taught us, the happiness of the people you loved so much. Thank you, teacher, for guiding us in the struggle of every day. Chavez is today, live action!” Maduro wrote on his Twitter account.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza stressed the importance of Chavez’s teachings, in confronting the continuing aggressions against the revolutionary process in Venezuela.

‘This year of trials, aggressions and threats, the lessons and paths outlined by Commander Hugo Chavez, have been an inexhaustible source of strength and light in battle. As People, United, we will defend our Homeland, its Independence and its Right to Peace,’ underscored the head of Foreign Relations on Twitter.

Hugo Rafael Chávez Frías, born on July 28, 1954 in Sabanetas de Barinas, was a military man who ran for presidntial elections and became president Venezuela in 1999. He remained in the position for three more terms, winning multiple presidential votes, until his death in 2013.

At 00:00 hours on Sunday, the sky of Caracas, the Venezuelan capital lit up with detonations in honor of Chavez’s anniversary.

The Cuartel de la Montaña, located in the capital parish (demarcation) of 23 de Enero, where the revolutionary leader remains rest, was the main center of the commemorating actions to pay tribute to the Bolivarian revolutionary.

On this occasion, the closing ceremony of the 25th Forum of Sao Paulo on July 28 paid homage to Hugo Chavez, an architect in the process of integrating the peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean.

Chavez pushed for regional integration within Latin American peoples and governments, supporting leftist leaders and movements all around the region. He helped establish multiple regional organizations and institutions that would attempt to move Latin America from the U.S. dominance and neoliberal policies in the region.

Latin American leaders remember Chavez

Presidents and leaders from Latin America issued statements on July 28 marking the birthday anniversary of Hugo Chavez.

They underscored the revolutionary’s legacy in the region and the world.

The Cuban head of state Miguel Diaz-Canel recalled a phrase of the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, in which he comments on the ideology of Venezuelan ex-president.

“Fidel said: In Chavez they reincarnated the ideas of Bolivar […]. Perhaps greater attention was never given to the most felt desires and needs of people. Some fruits are already perceived,” The Cuban president said quoting Fidel in a tweet on his Twitter account and added “Our heartfelt tribute to Chavez on the 65th anniversary of his birthday.”

Chavez was in fact influenced by the Cuban revolution and its leaders Fidel and Raul and made Cuba one of the most important allies of the Venezuelan state.

Bolivian President Evo Morales said, in a tweet, Hugo Chávez Frías, who he called an eternal friend, “deepened solidarity among brother peoples and fought to realize the dream of the Great Homeland of Liberator Simón Bolívar” and adding “Our tribute to the Commander is to defend the sovereignty of Latin America,” said the Bolivian head of state.”

Earlier, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez also praised the legacy of Commander Hugo Chavez and said that through it the Venezuelan people are fighting the interventionist attempts against the government of Nicolas Maduro.

“You are present today in Venezuela and in Our America. Your Bolivarian and Chavista people resist the imperialist onslaught and defend their sovereignty at all costs. The leftist and progressive forces, from Caracas, raise your ideals. Your legacy guides us, commits us,” Rodriguez stressed in the same social network.

