Et tu, Dalai Lama?

Disturbing though are Dalai Lama’s recent public views[i]
That Europe would be teeming with Muslims& Africans
If refugees continue to be let in that Continent
Without a return ticket in their pockets
Pray why should you think that it would be wrong
To allow persecuted Muslims & Africansasylum or refugee status
Have you forgotten that as a Tibetan Monk you and your followers fled Tibet
And got a red carpet welcome in India?
And have availed of similar benefits, nay largesse for six decades
Courtesy the large heartedness of the Indian people
During the golden period of secularism in the 1950s and 1960s
When you appeared to be at peace with that ideology
Now that there is a tectonic shift
In the global political environment
You have shown your true colours
Like Aung San SuuKyi in Burma
Perhaps one’s perception is wrong
Could your change in stance
Be because of fear or favour
Understandable, but not condonable
But you must understand that as a guest of honour in India
Highly respected and loved all over the world
Your views could be misused by the vested interests
To tear the social fabric apart and not just in Europe
Trump barred people from seven Muslim majority countries to enter USA
Thus strengthening the myth of ‘Clash of Civilizations’
Propagated by the international media
Controlled as it is by the Jewish lobby
Remember the plight of Rohingya Muslims
Forced to run away from Myanmar
And of Muslims from Bangladesh
Being hunted and hounded out from India
One strays but appreciates though that after a long political struggle
Genuine frustrations creep in at not succeeding
In the declared objective of creating
An independent Tibet out of a sovereign China
Your struggle for right to self-determination of Tibetans
Gets projected in a different light
Though similar struggles in Kashmir and Northeast India
Get dubbed by the establishment as works of “tukde-tukde” gangs!
Muslims and African refugees in Europe need Buddha’s compassion
Not your purported final solution
For if these migrants were to be sent back to their countries of origin
While conditions there are volatile, they would be eliminated!
[i]https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/9389672/dalai-lama-keep-europe-muslim-african-migrants-sent-home/
Dr. P. S. Sahni is a member of PIL Watch Group & AIDS BhedbhavVirodhiAndolan.
Views are personal. Email: pilwatchgroup@gmail.com