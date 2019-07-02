Et tu, Dalai Lama?

Disturbing though are Dalai Lama’s recent public views[i]

That Europe would be teeming with Muslims& Africans

If refugees continue to be let in that Continent

Without a return ticket in their pockets

Pray why should you think that it would be wrong

To allow persecuted Muslims & Africansasylum or refugee status

Have you forgotten that as a Tibetan Monk you and your followers fled Tibet

And got a red carpet welcome in India?

And have availed of similar benefits, nay largesse for six decades

Courtesy the large heartedness of the Indian people

During the golden period of secularism in the 1950s and 1960s

When you appeared to be at peace with that ideology

Now that there is a tectonic shift

In the global political environment

You have shown your true colours

Like Aung San SuuKyi in Burma

Perhaps one’s perception is wrong

Could your change in stance

Be because of fear or favour

Understandable, but not condonable

But you must understand that as a guest of honour in India

Highly respected and loved all over the world

Your views could be misused by the vested interests

To tear the social fabric apart and not just in Europe

Trump barred people from seven Muslim majority countries to enter USA

Thus strengthening the myth of ‘Clash of Civilizations’

Propagated by the international media

Controlled as it is by the Jewish lobby

Remember the plight of Rohingya Muslims

Forced to run away from Myanmar

And of Muslims from Bangladesh

Being hunted and hounded out from India

One strays but appreciates though that after a long political struggle

Genuine frustrations creep in at not succeeding

In the declared objective of creating

An independent Tibet out of a sovereign China

Your struggle for right to self-determination of Tibetans

Gets projected in a different light

Though similar struggles in Kashmir and Northeast India

Get dubbed by the establishment as works of “tukde-tukde” gangs!

Muslims and African refugees in Europe need Buddha’s compassion

Not your purported final solution

For if these migrants were to be sent back to their countries of origin

While conditions there are volatile, they would be eliminated!

[i]https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/9389672/dalai-lama-keep-europe-muslim-african-migrants-sent-home/

Dr. P. S. Sahni is a member of PIL Watch Group & AIDS BhedbhavVirodhiAndolan.

Views are personal. Email: pilwatchgroup@gmail.com