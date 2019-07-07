Many Fierce Tyrants in India

Dictators such as Adolf Hitler, Joseph Stalin, Saddam Hussein, Benito Mussolini are known for their greed for power and criminality. When all of them were alive they used all types of political & military power to suppress and eliminate their political opponents with the help of the secret police. They instilled social, economic and cultural distress among the innocent people to maintain their dictatorship.

Historical records show that all dictators emerged out of big lies that people accepted owing to social and economic frustration and allowed them to rule their respective countries. Historical records also show that these dictators left their respective countries in social chaos and economic gaffes. Chairman Mao Tse Tung, The chairman of the Communist Party of China famously said, “Political power grows out of the barrel of a gun”. After massive victory in 2019, now the saffron party has the gun and the bullets in administrative bodies such as CBI, ED, and Election Commission so & so on.

In the Indian context, for the last five years, many fierce tyrants emerged owing to their affiliation to a political party that wanted to see India a “Hindu Country”. The idea of “Hinduvta was sown by the RSS leader Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Under the Congress government before 2104, the newly emerged fierce tyrants were not allowed to destroy the secular ethos of India as today is allowed by the higher echelons of the Bhartiya Janata Party(BJP). Unprecedented political power at the center and in most of the Indian states, the newly born fierce tyrants gets a strength to vilify and suppress the members of the marginalized communities on purpose.

I would like to cite a few examples of newly born fierce tyrants to demonstrate the accusations. Giriraj Singh, who defeated an intellectual and outspoken for the rights of the marginalised groups Khanhaiya Kumar of Jawaharlal Nehru University, is now a Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairy, and Fisheries in the BJP government said, “ Those who cannot say Vande Mataram or cannot respect the Motherland, the nation will never forgive them”. Similarly, Giriraj Singh during his public meeting speech at Deogarh said, “Those opposing Modi are looking at Pakistan, and such people will have place in Pakistan and not in India”. Prime Minister Modi did not kick him out of the party rather awarded him with a new portfolio.

Sakshi Maharaj, a self-proclaimed saint urged Hindu women to produce at least 4 children to protect the Hindu religion. He even took a dig at the Muslim community saying “The concept of four wives and forty children just won’t work in India,”. The temple was there and will exist forever. No person will be allowed to keep even a brick in the name of Babri mosque”. Such controversial statements are a regular feature by the BJP members of Parliament. Very cleverly, other BJP leaders like Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, a Minister of Minority Affairs, the government of India asserted that Sakshi Mahraj`s views are not the views of the party.

BJP`s Union Minister. Jayant Singh was photographed garlanding the murder accused(India Today 6 July 2018). BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya’s son – and the party’s MLA in Madhya Pradesh – attacked a civic body official with a cricket bat, after a heated argument over a demolition drive. Maharashtra Congress MLA Nitesh Rane, son of former CM Narayan Rane and his supporters threw mud on the highway engineer during an inspection of a stretch of the Mumbai-Goa highway.

The shameful acts of the BJP MPs and MLAs intend to instill fear and intimidation among the people of various castes other than Hindus that if you do not succumb yourself to our dictates, be ready for the worst consequences. A resurgence of Hindu nationalism built on crazy vendetta is going to be a bane for the members of the marginalized communities and vulnerable groups. Undisciplined ultra-nationalist, roughnecks, egoistic and potentially dangerous MPs, MLAs, and workers of the BJP and RSS will unleash more atrocities on the innocent citizens if not stopped. It means the more you become submissive the more you will be beaten. The saffron party has no respect for the Indian constitution. Justice cannot be obtained through outdated toothless laws. The whole judicial system is working under the thump of the saffron party hence the citizens of India should not expect any justice. In that case, the innocent citizens have left no choice than to think of an alternate at the earliest.

It is unfortunate that the RSS that claims to be a humanitarian service organization did not utter even a single word on the beatings of the officers. The RSS has never even issued any statement opposing such rustic behaviors of the BJP leaders. Modi as a Prime Minister of India, however, opposed such rustic behavior but hardly takes stringent action against such leaders and workers of the BJP. Modi`s Sabhka Sath, Sab Ka Vikas( together with all, development for all) slogan has no meaning at all if such rustic behavior keeps on getting moral and political strength from the central leadership of the BJP.

Rajiv Partap Rudy, a BJP spokesperson while debating the 2019budget on (Republic TV channel asked his co-panelist to shut the mouth on asking a question on the data. This is how the BJP leaders and spokespersons treat the intellectual debating class. Arrogance and brutish attitude prevail in abundance among the saffron leaders. Rudy`s arrogant attitude is: “I do not give a shit who you are”!

From assassination of Gandhi ji to beating, humiliating, stigmatizing and lynching of the members of the marginalized groups by the saffron sympathizers very much indicate that the DNA of the saffron party carries dictatorial traits. For the past five years, a common man can observe that the emergence of fierce tyrants under the aegis of the saffron party is on the rise which is, of course, dangerous for the Indian society. Under the Modi government India`s Happiness ranking drops to 140 way behind Pakistan, China, and Bangladesh. A common man is bothered about food, clothing, and shelter. He or she is least bothered what Modi ji you have planned long term goals for the coming 25-30 years. Social and political instability prevailing in the country will never allow your dream of becoming a 5 trillion economy. There is an urgent need to fix up these instabilities. Incremental agenda will derail the process of development sooner or later.

Today, Modi`s government is boastful of 5 trillion economy. Who should not be proud of such a robust economy? A common man simply wants jobs, education, health and roads to travel, nothing else. In 2016, NITI Aayog Chairman Amitabh Kant projected that India would become a $10-trillion economy by 2032. Today, the same Amitabh Kant projects only 5 trillion economy. Is our so-called intellectuals speaking on financial conjectures and speculations?

While presenting the Union Budget, interim finance minister Piyush Goyal claimed. “We are poised to become a $5 trillion economy in the next five years and aspire to become a $10 trillion economy in the next eight years thereafter,” said Goyal. $10 trillion is the equivalent of 705,00,00,000 lakh crore at current exchange rates.

PHD chamber of Commerce and Industry, a think tank in New Delhi organized a programme on “ Rural India: A Road to US $5 trillion Economy by 2025. The panelists argued that in the first 40 years of independence, the country hardly grew at 4% and today a 7-8% growth is the norm which is very much achievable. In the graph PHD chamber has already projected GDP 9.87 in 2030 without considering the cascading effects of the global economy. According to Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) India is now set to become a US$5 trillion economy in the next five years.

In my opinion, there are two types of fierce tyrants in the saffron party; one who thrash people and force them to succumb to their unlawful, brutish commandments and others who confound the people of India with their spurious intelligence. Modi Ji, yes the debating class of India is truly “Professional Pessimists” as long as you and your administrators, economists and leaders keep on fudging the data.

It is a matter of hilarity when Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister of India, government of India proposed “Study in India” schemes in India to be launched and urging the international students to come to India and study. It is like “Make in India” that did not pick up foreign investment. For certain people are going to be deceived again. National universities and IITs in India lack quality infrastructure badly. Delay in announcing ‘Education Policy’ further, deplete the trust of the international stakeholders. It is unfortunate that Modi 1.0 did not announce even a single new scholarship scheme for the SCs/STs. According to a report by UNICEF, an estimated 8.1 million children are out of school, the majority of those belonging to the disadvantaged groups. The Finance Minister should first set her house in order. Populist schemes such as ‘Study in India’, ‘Make in India’ will achieve hardly anything tangible but surely bad image for India in the international arena. The entry of the private players in the education sector will further give impetus to deterioration of the quality. The majority of the private institutions aims to profit not to provide equitable & inclusive education to the students. The PPP model in the Indian education sector has miserably failed due to reticence attitude of the HRD Ministry

I conclude this brief article by urging the people of India to rise against many fierce tyrants in India; do not mortgage the future of sons and daughters; do not allow further destruction of democratic ethos; do not allow to beat you in the daylight; do not allow them to spoil generations after generations. Let me remind the people of India that Gandhi ji face and philosophy for the saffron sympathizers in general and Modi, in particular, is a HOGWASH. Recently, Modi unveiled the statue of Lal Bahadur Shastri in Varanasi, the second Prime Minister of India. Modi neither respects Jawans nor Kisans’. Death of Jawans terror attacks rose by 106 percent in J & K between 2014-18. In 2017 Modi 1.0 told the Supreme Court of India, over, 12,000 farmers suicide per year. These figures are tarrying and alarming.

Bob Menendez rightly said: “Tyrants and dictators have incited ethnic and religious minorities for centuries in order to consolidate power for themselves”. There is an urgent need for the people of India to understand this.

Dr. Rahul Kumar, Ph.D. Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi. India. He is an independent researcher and senior media columnist. He is a member of the Editorial Committee of Global Research Forum for Diaspora and Transnationalism (GRFDT) New Delhi. India. He can be contacted at rkbsooru@gmail.com.

The views expressed by the author in this article are personal and does not necessarily reflect the official policy of the paper.

