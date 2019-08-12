Floods hit Indian states of Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu: Toll at least 150

Kerala flood 2019: A view of a flood-affected region in Malappuram district on Sunday. (PTI Photo)

Monsoon fury has gripped central and southern Indian States. The floods have crippled life in vast areas, affecting millions. The death toll from floods in the Indian states of Karnataka, Kerala Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu rose to at least 150 on Sunday, as rescue teams raced to evacuate people and waters submerged parts of a world heritage site.

Exactly a year ago, devastating floods left 400 dead in the southern state of Kerala.

Media reports from India said:

The monsoon rains triggered floods have claimed 72 lives in Kerala so far.

According to government data, 58 people are missing and more than 250,000 people have been shifted to 1,639 relief camps.

At least 2,966 houses have been damaged completely in Kerala.

Hundreds of people are still stranded at Attapadi in Palakkad District.

On Sunday, Vadakara in Kozhikode district recorded 21 cm of rainfall, the highest in the state as of 8.30 AM Sunday, followed by Kodungallur in Thrissur (19.9) and Perinthalmanna in Malappuram (13.8),

The state government has said that water level in major dams was not a cause of worry as of now. Idukki Dam, one of the biggest in the state, now had only 36.61% capacity.

Incessant rainfall causes landslide at Kavalappara

Incessant rainfall in Malappuram caused landslide at Kavalappara. National Disaster Response Force, Fire and Rescue Department and Forest Department officials engaged in search and rescue operation in the area.

In one of the major flood-related calamities to hit Kerala this year, as many as 30 families are feared trapped underneath a landslide in Kavalappara at Bhoothanam, Malappuram and 10 people have reportedly died.

According to locals, as many as 50 people are missing, who have not been located either in the relatives’ houses or in relief camps.

Incessant rainfall in Malappuram causes landslide at Kavalappara

“Puthumala village is no more”

Nearly 100 acres of tea estate land, along with a temple, mosque, post office and the plantation company’s canteen, were washed away on Thursday evening in Puthumala, 11 km from the scenic hill town of Meppadi in Wayanad. “Puthumala village is no more,” said a villager, who survived the landslide. While six bodies were recovered from the debris on Friday, villagers fear another 15-20 people may be buried underneath.

Bengaluru-Mangaluru National Highway remains closed

In the wake of series of landslides, the national highway connecting Bengaluru and Mangaluru remains closed at least until Monday.

Officials said that there was slight reduction in the water level in the Netravati river in Dakshina Kannada district.

The water level near Bantwal has also reduced from 11 meters above the danger level to 9.1 meters above the danger level.

Flight operations resume at Kochi international airport

Flight operations from the international airport at Kochi resumed on Sunday afternoon, two days after it was shut due to inundation of the runway area following heavy rains. The Abu Dhabi-Kochi Indigo flight touched down at around 12.15 pm, marking resumption of the operations.

Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed anguish at the manner in which some sections are spreading rumors about contributions to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. He said that the fund would be used only for the needs of the affected and not for anything else. He said that it was unfortunate that some negative campaigns are currently on.

Vijayan said that the state government has not yet asked for funds from the Centre. He added that the Centre was providing all support for the ongoing relief and rescue work.

Vijayan on Sunday held multiple review meetings with senior officials and later told reporters that though the rains had subsided in the state, people should remain vigilant.

More rains in Kerala, predicts Met department

In a big relief to those engaged in rescue efforts, the rains on Sunday appear to have come down. However, the Met department has predicted more rains are predicted in the coming days across Kerala. The government has asked everyone to remain alert and be receptive to warnings.

Karnataka floods: 26 dead so far

The Indian state of Karnataka saw no let-up in rains, with 26 people losing their lives so far in rain related incidents.

As many as 235,000 people have been moved to safety.

Most rivers are in spate and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has termed the natural calamity the biggest in 45 years.

Rescue and relief works are on in full swing in flood-ravaged districts of Karnataka, with a let up in the rains and water receding in most of the affected areas.

A PTI report said that situation was improving and search is on for those who have gone missing and efforts are being made to reach out to those who need to be evacuated. Eighty taluks, a local government tier, of 17 districts in Karnataka have been affected due to floods and rains. The number of affected villages in the state is 2028.

In Karnataka, nearly 600,000 people have been evacuated. At present, 1,168 relief camps operational across the state. More than 300,000 people are living in the relief camps.

Maharashtra floods: Sangli boat capsize toll rises to 17

With the recovery of five more bodies, the death toll in the boat capsize tragedy in Sangli in the Indian state of Maharashtra district has gone up to 17.

Over 30 people have been killed in rain-related incidents in five districts of western Maharashtra in the last one week, including 17 who drowned when a boat capsized near Brahmanal village in Sangli on Thursday.

More than 400,000 people have so far been evacuated from flood-affected parts of Maharashtra.

The Met department has predicted heavy rains on Monday at isolated places in Pune, Kolhapur and Satara districts of Maharashtra, which are affected by severe floods.

According to IMD, intensity of showers will reduce further on Tuesday, which will help in carrying out rescue operations. Similar forecast is also issued for coastal Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts, which have been receiving excess showers for the last seven days.

Tamil Nadu to seek relief from Centre

The Tamil Nadu government will seek flood relief fund from the Centre after total assessment of the loss due to the rains in Nilgiris district, state Animal Husbandry Minister Udumalai K Radhakrishnan said Sunday.

Amit Shah surveyed flood-hit area

Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted an aerial survey of flood-hit areas of Belagavi district in Karnataka. The state’s Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa was also present.

Heart breaking, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday termed as heart breaking, the suffering of people due to floods and landslides in his constituency Wayanad and urged the state and Central governments to provide immediate aid to those hit by the natural calamity in Kerala.

“It is heart-breaking to see what all the people of Wayanad have lost. We will do everything in our power to help them get back on their feet,” he tweeted.

Rahul promised to do everything possible to get them back on their feet.

Andhra Pradesh: 2 major reservoirs almost full

The two major reservoirs on river Krishna, Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh have almost been filled to capacity after virtually being dry for several months in Andhra Pradesh. Rains are still continuing in the upper riparian states of Maharashtra and Karnataka, bountiful water is flowing in the river, filling up all major reservoirs along its course. Heavy discharges from rivers Tungabhadra and Bhima are also adding to the flood surge in Krishna.

SIGN UP FOR COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWS LETTER