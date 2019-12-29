CAA: Tit for Tat

The niggardly standard of Indian diplomacy with respect to three of its neighbouring countries : Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh, is getting exposed.

First, the CAB wrongly accused these countries of having persecuted its non-Muslim minorities and assumed that they were thus forced to illegally migrate to India.

Second, the NRC imperfectly identified the ‘foreigner’ mainly on account of lack of age-old documents or inadvertent discrepancies in names or dates, thus swelling the numbers of so-called ‘foreigners” to be kept in detention centers or forcibly deported back to their assumed countries of origin.

Third, the CAA arbitrarily decided to give citizenship to the non-Muslim illegal immigrants from these three neighbouring Muslim-majority countries and to forcibly deport back the rest of the ‘illegal’ Muslim immigrants from these countries.

Thereby, the GOI by its three-fold policy of NRC, CAA and NPR has successfully created conflicts with three of its immediate neighbours without being able to resolve the problem of illegal immigration and divided the nation and the citizenry on the basis of religion , even while the basic economic and social issues of poverty, growth, employment , housing, education, discrimination based on gender, caste, tribe and religion, remained unattended or neglected.

Now the Govts or civil societies of these three neighbouring countries are breaking their silence on India’s big brotherly policies and attitude.

Bangladeshi Foreign Minister has most recently reacted to India’s CAB thus :

” We will deport all the Indians residing illegally in Bangladesh.”

Dr. Aurobindo Ghose, Human Rights Advocate, Supreme Court of India. Email : g_aurobindo@yahoo.com

