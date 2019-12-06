Right and Left

Right doesn’t talk of rights because it believes in taking away your rights

It does not recognize education as a right as it awakens people to demand more rights

Right creates myths and false pride around nation and religion so that you condition yourself to live without rights

Right attacks your very basic needs before you realise what is right

Issues of left which you think has left

Equality, Justice, Rights which you believe has permanently left

Will come back from where it has left

Once you realise communalism, nationalism, casteism are taking you nowhere and need to be left

Right which believes that fascism is right

And establishing theocracy is a matter of right

Where majoritarian might is right

It will release forces which is anti-right

Issues which were left will come back in the form of left

Unemployment, Exploitation, Discrimination which were depicted as matters to be left

Will come to haunt right which it believed could be left

To show the irrelevance of issues of right which is to be left

When issues of right communalism, nationalism, casteism, racism seems all encompassing

And issues of left equality, justice and rights to be in the passing

Historical forces will be created where right need to be left

And bring back left to be at core which is right

TH Sreerama is retired from Central Warehousing Corporation

SIGN UP FOR COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWS LETTER