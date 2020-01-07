7 Million Form A Human Chain Across Kerala To Protest Against CAA

A 620 km long human chain from the northern part of Kerala to the south was formed on Republic Day by the CPI(M) led Left Democratic Front, to register the protest against the ‘unconstitutional: Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). People from all walks of life including newly weds participated in the human chain.

People formed a 620-km human chain from Kasargod in the north of Kerala to Thiruvananthapuram in the south to register their protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Republic Day. Organised by Kerala’s ruling Left Democratic Front, the protest saw lakhs of people — including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan — lining up along roads across the state.

Several newly weds were also seen participating in the protest, billed as one of the biggest against the amended Citizenship law until now.

This morning, the constitution of India was read out in several mosques and churches in the state, which also saw hoisting of the national flag and prayers being offered for the nation.

The Left and Congress led United Democratic Front, though principal political opponents, have also held a joint protest against the Act last year. The state has already declared that it will not implement the National Population Register.

“I congratulate all people who have joined this human chain. It’s not time for us to stop or to rest. We have to continue to resist all attempts to change our constitution”, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

The last time the LDF organised a similar human chain was on December 29, 2016, to protest against the hardships faced by the people following demonetisation.

On January 1, 2019, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government held a Women’s Wall to uphold renaissance values and gender equality in society, with the aim of welcoming the Supreme Court’s decision to open the Sabarimala temple to women of all ages.

