Kashmir got it’s first female calligrapher

Nadiya Mushtaq Mir hailing from Kralpora area of district Budgam , educated from Kashmir University where she pursued masters in economics as well as a degree in fashion designing has become Kashmir’s first female calligrapher.

‌Speaking about her art (calligraphy) and designing she said since childhood she was very keen and interested in this art and make sure it will become innovative , later when she was in high school, she started to create her own designs. She said “This art is god’s gift to me as I didn’t join any classes to learn calligraphy”

“I would say my art is an extension of me. I just don’t create this art but I also do speak through it ,This is actually how my work of calligraphy and designing turned into my passion”.

‌During the unrest of 2016 she said almost it was 100 days of lockdown here , she tried to sum these things back and started doing Islamic calligraphy which turned her work more successful as she found her work was being watched in (India) as well as outside country also. After that she got online orders from united Arab Emirates (UAE) and other parts of world as they appreciated her work and gave her work 5 star ratings ,

Besides the comments and reactions that she got from this work , she found that this is “what she was searching for” and she switched to work on Islamic calligraphy and stay tuned with it, and quit designing..

When asked about this kind of art is seen less in Kashmir, she said confidence without reason and humility is not a confidence at all , sometimes who works hard enough is exuding true modest assurance , of course that’s inspiring..

Ubaid Bhat is a journalist

