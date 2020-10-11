In conversation with Swati Kamble

Swati Kamble, a Ph.D. researcher at the University of Geneva. She considers herself a Dalit-Bahujan activist and intersectional feminist. Her research interest involves studying the marginalized communities with an intersectional and reflexive lense and commit to bringing their narratives at the forefront both in academia and policy. These narratives are created collaboratively with the marginalized communities being the active agents and in charge. As a person coming from a marginalized community, she finds it of utmost importance that her research practice stems from social justice and not that of misappropriation of the knowledge emerging in the communities.

Her research focuses on studying the impact of Dalit women’s activism on the policy process in Maharashtra. Dalit women’s engagement in anti-caste feminist history has created valuable knowledge that can be instrumental in making the Indian policy process equitable and intersectional. Through her qualitative research, She aims to put forth recommendations to the state government to formulate policies with an intersectional framework.

Swati Kamble’s life journey is an inspiring one for all the youths particularly young girls from Bahujan communities who aspire to study and be independent.

Vidya Bhushan Rawat spoke with Swati Kamble on her struggles, vision, ideas on Ambedkarism, Feminism, patriarchy, colonialism and the alternative before the Bahujan youths in India.

SIGN UP FOR COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWSLETTER