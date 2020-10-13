Palestinian Injustice Will Continue With A Biden Presidency

Over the past year several articles penned by this writer have questioned how well-suited Joe Biden is to lead the Democratic Party’s Progressive Movement in 2020 to make the kind of dramatic changes so sorely needed in every aspect of the American government, society, culture, foreign policy, universal health care and welfare of the American people.

Specific questions have been repeatedly raised about how, since 1948, each succeeding American Presidency, whether Democrat or Republican, have supported and fostered the existing systemic racism and segregation in American society that ultimately has contributed to the artificial creation and perpetuation of the State of Israel within the sovereign borders of Palestine and its own brand of systemic racism and segregation. This long-standing support includes that of the Obama Administration under which Biden served as its Vice President for two terms.

The same unequivocal moral, philosophical and material support given to Israel since the end of WWII by each American President and administration that preceded the Obama administration, and since has continued under President Trump and Vice President Pence, clearly has aided Israel’s Apartheid policies towards the Palestinian peoples that are much greater by far than the policies ever waged by White South Africa against its own indigenous colored peoples. Every attempt to mount a BDS Movement against Israel, like what was similarly mounted against South Africa that finally brought its racist apartheid government to its knees, has been soundly defeated.

For America’s part in this outrageous travesty against humanity, some 38 Billion dollars of American taxpayer monies are annually ‘awarded’ to Israel’s government without the express knowledge or consent of the American voters. There are no tabulated records as to how much of these monies that have gone to Israel, who isn’t even officially a formal ally of America, have been used for weapons manufacture and war armaments to be used against the Palestinian peoples themselves or given to other governments in the region to likewise oppress their own peoples.

What this political and financial support has, in fact, led to over the last seventy odd years, is that a majority of American politicians and the voters they represent, Democrats and Republicans alike, now make up what essentially could be considered a Jewish Fifth Column in the American Government and American Society at large. To understand how this has played out google the article, “Israel and its supporters are a Fifth Column in American Politics”

In 2020, the Democratic Party, its National Committee (DNC) and the Democratic Majority for Israel’s PAC (DMIPAC) now are asking Americans to vote for Joe Biden for President. They are asking America’s voters to believe that while President Trump and his Republican Party have created a bogus Middle East Peace Plan, that, in truth, will only create yet more chaos and violence in the Middle East, Biden and the Democrats somehow will represent a significantly different approach and instead become “honest brokers” in a genuine peace process between Israel, the Palestinians and their surrounding Arab neighbors in the region.

But recently, at a $500,000 per person dinner and gala event for FIDF (Friends of Israel’s Defense Fund), with Joe Biden in attendance, Haim Saban, an Israeli-American media mogul, ranked by Forbes as the 232 richest man in America, formerly backed Biden for President. Haim Saban also is close to Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, and helped broker Trump’s ‘peace plan’ between the United Arab Emirates and Israel.

Saban describes himself as, “A one issue guy, and my issue is Israel. When history proved Sharon right and Arafat was wrong in matters relating to security, that moved me to the right. Very far to the right. Now when there is a terrorist attack, I’m Avigdor Lieberman. Sometimes to the right of Lieberman.”

A long-time high-profile supporter of Israel, Saban calls Joe Biden “the right candidate to maintain the U.S.-Israel bond that has been unshakeable for years. Joe’s judgment and track record shows that this alliance is vital to America’s interests, something Joe articulated best when he said, ‘If there were not an Israel, we would have to invent one to make sure our interests are preserved.’”

The upshot of all this is that the so-called pro-Israel, pro-American, pro-peace plan from a Palestinian perspective is an oxymoron because by definition Israel’s own declaration of Manifest Destiny to reclaim the entire Holy Land for itself can’t ever simultaneously be pro-Israel, pro-American, and pro-Palestinian. Otherwise it’s like trying to talk about a ‘Reconciliation’ process before any ‘Conciliation’ ever has been remotely undertaken to address Israel’s bald-faced aggression, conquest and theft of Palestinian territories.

Yet neither President Trump nor Joe Biden, by their past words and deeds, would seem not to know the first thing about what is right and just to do for Palestinian people. Especially if one goes by the Democratic Party and its DNC’s approval of the airing of a 30 second political ad by the Democratic Majority for Israel’s PAC, specifically designed to target only conservative pro-Israel voters in Florida and other key battleground states across the country, without the DNC beforehand also likewise approving a similar political ad that specifically targets, as well, more progressive pro-Palestinian voters in all these same battleground states. Where is the balance here, otherwise?

To solely favor an ad that only targets pro-Israel voters and not pro-Palestinian voters as well will only cause the blood of right-thinking progressive Americans to continue to boil over, and even gall those voters who simply expect a vote for a Biden Presidency to mean the upholding of a much higher level of democratic principles and human justice than the Republicans so far have done, not only for Black and Brown Americans within America itself but for freedom-loving persecuted peoples in Palestine and everywhere else in the world.

In the final analysis, whether Biden or Trump wins the election, if America and the rest of the world is ever able to live together with some semblance of peace and harmony it’s no longer viable to accept as a given that there will be only one kind of justice for White Americans and another form of injustice for Black and Brown Americans, and another form of justice for Israeli Jews and another form of injustice for Palestine and Palestinian peoples. Otherwise, in the end, it will only be the same old story of the one bad apple spoiling the whole barrel.

Jerome Irwin is a Canadian-American writer who, for decades, has sought to call world attention to problems of environmental degradation and unsustainability caused by excessive mega-development and host of related environmental-ecological-spiritual issues that exist between the conflicting philosophies of indigenous and non-indigenous peoples. Irwin is the author of the book, “The Wild Gentle Ones; A Turtle Island Odyssey” (www.turtle-island-odyssey.com), a spiritual odyssey among the native peoples of North America that has led to numerous articles pertaining to: Ireland’s Fenian Movement; native peoples Dakota Access Pipeline Resistance Movement; AIPAC, Israel & the U.S. Congress anti-BDS Movement; the historic Battle for Palestine & Siege of Gaza, as well as; the many violations constantly being waged by industrial-corporate-military-propaganda interests against the World’s Collective Soul

