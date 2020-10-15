Sunday Worship service stopped by fanatics in Bihar

Persecution Relief registered yet another attack to christian worship meetings that happened on October 11 at Babupur Village in Sabour C.D. Block, Bhagalpur district of Bihar.

“Around 10 AM we were going to start our Sunday Worship at a leased hut in Babupur, Bhagalpur district of Bihar. Soon enough, few fanatics barged in shouting “you can’t conduct the meeting!” They took hold of me by my collar and threatened me and also beat our believer Sujit Kumar who was recording” reported Pastor Vincent Cherian to Persecution Relief.

Police was informed and they came and warned the fanatics it they have any problem, to go and complain to the officials instead of interfering in the meeting, as christians have the freedom to worship.

After this attack, Sunday Worship couldn’t be held and the angry fanatics swore that next Sunday too they will not allow anyone to conduct meeting.

In 2019 alone, Persecution Relief recorded the maximum number of 527 cases compared to 447 cases in 2018, 440 in 2017, and 330 in 2016. From January 2016 to June 2020, Persecution Relief has recorded 2067 cases of Hate crimes against Christians in India.

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has downgraded India to the lowest ranking, ‘Countries of Particular Concern’(CPC) In its 2020 report. The US State Department ranked India’s persecution severity at “Tier 2” along with Iraq and Afghanistan. Over the past seven years, India has risen from No. 31 to No. 10 on Open Doors’ World Watch List, ranking just behind Iran in persecution severity.

Shibu Thomas is Founder, Persecution Relief . Email : persecutionrelief@gmail.com

SIGN UP FOR COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWSLETTER