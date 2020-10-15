Sunday Worship service stopped by fanatics in Bihar

in India by October 15, 2020

Share:

WhatsAppTelegramReddit

Persecution Relief registered yet another attack to christian worship meetings that happened on October 11 at Babupur Village in Sabour C.D. Block, Bhagalpur district of Bihar.

“Around 10 AM we were going to start our Sunday Worship at a leased hut in Babupur, Bhagalpur district of Bihar. Soon enough, few fanatics barged in shouting “you can’t conduct the meeting!” They took hold of me by my collar and threatened me and also beat our believer Sujit Kumar who was recording” reported Pastor Vincent Cherian to Persecution Relief.

Police was informed and they came and warned the fanatics it they have any problem, to go and complain to the officials instead of interfering in the meeting, as christians have the freedom to worship.

After this attack, Sunday Worship couldn’t be held and the angry fanatics swore that next Sunday too they will not allow anyone to conduct meeting.

In 2019 alone, Persecution Relief recorded the maximum number of 527 cases compared to 447 cases in 2018, 440 in 2017, and 330 in 2016. From January 2016 to June 2020, Persecution Relief has recorded 2067 cases of Hate crimes against Christians in India.

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has downgraded India to the lowest ranking, ‘Countries of Particular Concern’(CPC) In its 2020 report. The US State Department ranked India’s persecution severity at “Tier 2” along with Iraq and Afghanistan. Over the past seven years, India has risen from No. 31 to No. 10 on Open Doors’ World Watch List, ranking just behind Iran in persecution severity.

Shibu Thomas is Founder, Persecution Relief . Email : persecutionrelief@gmail.com

SIGN UP FOR COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWSLETTER

 

Related posts:

Christian Families Attacked In Odisha
One more False Complaint of forced conversion in Uttar Pradesh
Suffering  For  Their  Convictions
Conversions and Anti Christian Violence in India
Around 30 Christian Families Targeted By Fanatics In Madhya Pradesh
Pastor And Family Attacked With Swords, Knives And Rods In Punjab
Church And A Car Set Ablaze In Andhra Pradesh
Fanatics Demolish Home of Christian Family Twice in Chhattisgarh

Share:

WhatsAppTelegramReddit
Tags:
Avatar Author:

en English
af Afrikaanssq Shqipam አማርኛar العربيةhy Հայերենaz Azərbaycan dilieu Euskarabe Беларуская моваbn বাংলাbs Bosanskibg Българскиca Catalàceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN 简体中文zh-TW 繁體中文co Corsuhr Hrvatskics Čeština‎da Dansknl Nederlandsen Englisheo Esperantoet Eestitl Filipinofi Suomifr Françaisfy Fryskgl Galegoka ქართულიde Deutschel Ελληνικάgu ગુજરાતીht Kreyol ayisyenha Harshen Hausahaw Ōlelo Hawaiʻiiw עִבְרִיתhi हिन्दीhmn Hmonghu Magyaris Íslenskaig Igboid Bahasa Indonesiaga Gaeligeit Italianoja 日本語jw Basa Jawakn ಕನ್ನಡkk Қазақ тіліkm ភាសាខ្មែរko 한국어ku كوردی‎ky Кыргызчаlo ພາສາລາວla Latinlv Latviešu valodalt Lietuvių kalbalb Lëtzebuergeschmk Македонски јазикmg Malagasyms Bahasa Melayuml മലയാളംmt Maltesemi Te Reo Māorimr मराठीmn Монголmy ဗမာစာne नेपालीno Norsk bokmålps پښتوfa فارسیpl Polskipt Portuguêspa ਪੰਜਾਬੀro Românăru Русскийsm Samoangd Gàidhligsr Српски језикst Sesothosn Shonasd سنڌيsi සිංහලsk Slovenčinasl Slovenščinaso Afsoomaalies Españolsu Basa Sundasw Kiswahilisv Svenskatg Тоҷикӣta தமிழ்te తెలుగుth ไทยtr Türkçeuk Українськаur اردوuz O‘zbekchavi Tiếng Việtcy Cymraegxh isiXhosayi יידישyo Yorùbázu Zulu