” … They Know Not…”

Our republic is being crucified by minions of evil portraying themselves as patriots. Yes, to all those like this writer who see through this Military Industrial Empire, regardless of which party runs it: The nails have been driven deeper than ever before! The far right push that began this Proto Fascist surge was baptized during the 1970s, culminated by the election of Ronald Reagan in 1980. Read Rick Pearlstein’s comprehensive account in his book Reaganland to understand just how diabolical these people were. Their current descendants are today’s Repubnantan party as I refer to it. Of course, their cohorts in this scam, mostly by default, sometimes by choice, are the fabulous Demoncrats as I call them. Yet, as bad as the 80s were for human rights, workers’ rights, fair taxation and environmental concerns, Trumpland is much more vicious. As with first Nixon’s calls for ‘ Law and Order’ , then Reagan’s, this crew is bordering on 1933 Germany, replete with even bullying poll watchers.

When you view Trump’s mask less, sardine can rallies and see the sea of devout white supremacist faces, mixed in with a sampling of Q Anon followers, the question is ‘ Why’? Why do these people, after all the thousands of fabrications and outright lies being shoveled at them, why do they still stay by their man, like out of some Country Western ballad? Ok, so factor out the ‘ Not born again Jesus loves you’ evangelicals who only want abortion and gay marriage banned again. Those folks will never change… unless of course one of their kids or grandkids needs the procedure or is in love with another of their sex. Then maybe you will see a turn to tolerance…. maybe. What about all the others, the folks who have lived with Roe Vs. Wade since the 70s and really don’t, as true conservatives ( which many are NOT) care about a love affair between two gay people? Why do many of them still follow this hollow pied piper?

We go back to my original contention about this white supremacist mindset. If you were able to give many Trump supporters Sodium Pentathol and asked them why they follow his rhetoric, the white sheets would appear. White people of all income levels will reveal through the truth serum that they do NOT wish to have ‘ People of Color’ living nearby or sending their kids to the same schools. This is why there was such an upsurge in the past for home schooling ( especially now with the pandemic) and, more concerning, private schools AKA segregated schools. All the BS by many of these private school administrators about recruiting black and brown kids to attend is just a smokescreen. The overwhelming majority, going by population ratios, of private school students is white…. Period! In Pearlstein’s book he mentioned the example of Memphis, Tennessee when a court ruled to desegregate its public schools in 1960. Soon after, the number of new private schools went through the roof! Thus, factoring out the extreme anti abortion and anti gay marriage zealots, the majority of Trump Thumpers, as I call them, are about ‘ White Might’. A dear friend and medical practitioner told me the other day what some of his patients who support Trump are telling him: If he loses this election there will be ANARCHY!!

If Jesus could find it within himself, after being tortured and then nailed to his cross, to say aloud ” Forgive them father, they know not what they do” then I must follow suit. Yet, to forgive is surely NOT to forget or to tolerate evil…even if done by foolish minions. No, we who ‘ Know better’ must push for the three things needed to reclaim our republic from this empire: Truth, Justice and Universal love, which encompasses forgiveness. This writer’s studies in metaphysics have taught me that part of what we should nurture is the belief in KARMA, or ‘ What ye sow so shall ye reap’ . You can forgive the fool for his dastardly thoughts or deeds, but look forward to Karma to take over… sometimes with human aid, as in JUSTICE.

Philip A Farruggio is a contributing editor for The Greanville Post. He is also frequently posted on Global Research, Nation of Change, Countercurrents.org, and Off Guardian sites. He is the son and grandson of Brooklyn NYC longshoremen and a graduate of Brooklyn College, class of 1974. Since the 2000 election debacle Philip has written over 400 columns on the Military Industrial Empire and other facets of life in an upside down America. He is also host of the ‘ It’s the Empire… Stupid ‘ radio show, co produced by Chuck Gregory. Philip can be reached at paf1222@bellsouth.net.

