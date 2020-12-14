Keep Countercurrents Alive ! An Appeal From Satya Sagar

For nearly two decades now Countercurrents has provided millions of readers around the world with deep insights and analysis of news, events, trends that are usually ignored by mainstream media.

A key quality of this unique information platform has been its eclectic and open minded choice of themes, ranging from caste, gender and communalism to issues related to ecology, rapidly transforming economies and new technologies . Countercurrents has consistently approached all of them from the view of the most marginalised sections of our societies.

With no funding or commercial links the platform has been kept alive solely through the tireless efforts of Binu Mathew, the founder editor, who is dedicated to enabling all those fighting for positive change to reach a worldwide audience. With over a million viewers every month it has succeeded in this mission without compromising on quality of its content or principles.

Even more significantly at a time when all data, even the tiniest bit, has been monetized by all media companies Countercurrents has also maintained its integrity by surviving on donations directly from its readers and well-wishers. The Countercurrents model not only needs to survive but also thrive as its very existence is sign of hope in the dystopian world order we are living in.

I appeal to everyone reading this to contribute generously to keep the flag of resistance held aloft by Countercurrents alive and also spread the word for support widely.

Satya Sagar, journalist and public health worker

