Support the Bharat Bandh on December 8, 2020

Oppose the Modi Government’s farm laws meant to favour the big business and buttress the Centre’s autocracy

The UCCRI(M-L) supports the call for a Bharath Bandh on December 8, 2020 given by the various farmers’ organizations to oppose the Modi Government’s farm laws.

These farm laws are meant to favour big business houses to enter into production and distribution of agricultural commodities in a big way and control their prices in order to mint super profits at the cost of the various strata of farmers and the consumers. They are also meant to strengthen Centre’s autocracy by ensuring its monopoly over agriculture at the expense of the states, inspite of it being a state subject. Hence the demand for the repeal of these laws is justified and we support the same.

But it should be noted that the present laws on agriculture markets, Minimum Support Price (MSP) and essential commodities have neither helped the peasantry to secure a just price nor provided these essential commodities to the people at fair price. They have only helped the middlemen at various levels like the moneylenders, big merchants, rice millers and middlemen of the ruling parties at various levels to mint huge profits at the expense of peasantry and the consumers. The present laws introduced by the Modi Government enable the big business houses to freely enter the fray and increase their loot of the peasantry and the people. It is also meant to strengthen the Centre’s autocracy over the states as mentioned above. As such they only worsen the plight of the peasantry as a whole and the people at large. Hence the demand for the repeal of these laws is justified. In their place, people should demand a just Support Price which reaches the farmers directly while ensuring farm products to the people at fair prices and respecting the autonomy of the states.

No basic problem of the rural poor, which consists of the poor peasantry and agricultural labour, will be resolved without the abolition of landlordism and distribution of land to the tiller through an agrarian revolution. The present laws of the Modi Government will worsen the plight of the rural poor as the burden of exploitation by the big business will be passed on to them. Hence the need to oppose these laws while striving for agrarian revolution.

We appeal to all sections of the people to support the call for a Bharat Bandh on December 8, 2020 and make it a success.

Vinod, Secretary, Unity Centre of Communist Revolutionaries of India (Marxist-Leninist) UCCRI(M-L)

SIGN UP FOR COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWSLETTER