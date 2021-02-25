Stop Kulda Mines Expansion

To,

The Union Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change,

Govt. of India,

New Delhi

 

The Union Minister of Tribal Affairs,

Govt. of India,

New Delhi

 

The Chief Minister of Odisha,

CMO, Bhubaneswar

 

Subject: Halt the Expansion of the Kulda Mines, Odisha; Safeguard the Land and Livelihoods of Adivasis and Ensure Compliance with Environmental Norms.

 

Sirs,

National Alliance of People’s Movements (NAPM), along with the other undersigned civil society groups, movements, activists, academics and concerned citizens, strongly condemn the recent arrests of 16 Adivasi activists and leaders who were part of the peaceful protests organized by numerous villagers against the expansion of coal mining activities at Kulda Mines in Sundargarh district of Odisha on 14th February. We urge you to immediately halt all mining activities in the already heavily polluted Kulda Mines area and stop to the clearance process for further expansion until all environmental compliances are in place and withdraw pending charges against the villagers protesting the mining expansion.

While it is learnt that they are now out on bail, fellow activists also convey concerns about physical assaults by police, death threats and even false charges of ‘attempt to murder’ under Sec 307 IPC.

Adivasi communities and others, from 45 villages (9 panchayats) in the Hemagir block of Sundargarh district, home to Khadiya, Oram, Gond and other communities, have been staging continuous protests since the news of recent expansion recommendation made by the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) of MoEF & CC on 19 January, 2021. Women and men, many of whom have come together as Jan Shakti Vikas Parishad, have been gathering day and night to prevent the coal trucks from passing through the villages, on their way to a thermal power plant in Chhattisgarh. The peaceful protests involved more than 5,000 people over more than 3 weeks, starting in January.

In a bid to clamp down on people’s right to peaceful protest, the administration imposed Sec. 144 in the entire area and soon began arresting people as well. As in many other cases, the arrests are also a way to silence concerns which have been raised since 2007, regarding the impact of the mine on the local people, many of whom belong to particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs). Records show that 3000 trucks traverse the 45 villages everyday, with the resulting pollution affecting schools, hostels and anganwadis.

Illegal and unregulated coal transportation through the 45 villages of the region has already had an adverse impact on agriculture and food security, livestock, public health, drinking water, and children’s growth and development. However, the villagers complain that these ground realities are not acknowledged by the MoEF & CC and its agencies. The multiple deaths of mine workers in the past years also reflect the poor working conditions and the occupational risks the workers are exposed to.

The mines’ output limits were expanded this January by the EAC, despite repeated community-led appeals to the Expert Committee about lack of regulation of coal transportation and non-compliance with stipulated norms. The transportation violations that Mahanadi Coalfields Limited, which owns the Kulda mines, has been responsible for since the beginning of operations in 2002, have been documented by the local community. Additionally, environmental compliance requirements from previous expansion orders have not been met, and while the majority of the company’s reporting contradicts the stark realities on the ground and the testaments of the local people, even the reports are compelled to admit shortcomings to mitigation efforts.

As per news reports, based on a complaint from the affected villagers detailing the impact of pollution from the coal dust, the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) also recently recommended that coal transporting vehicles should not be allowed to ply until the district administration reports on the action it has taken in the matter.

In spite of this, a striking rate of expansion of mining operations is recommended. With the proposed expansion, further pollution of air, water, and land due to fly ash and coal transportation is anticipated, which will only exacerbate the ongoing, long-term impacts of the mines on the lives and livelihoods of the people as well as the ecology.

The recommendation for expansion has been made possible due to an ineffective and complicit EAC, relaxations to the Environmental Impact Assessment process over the years, and the trend in environmental clearances for coal mining in general over the past decade. The exemption from mandatory public hearings for expansions of this scale has resulted in exclusion from discussions and decision-making processes of the most severely impacted communities, which are already socio-economically and socio-culturally marginalized.

In light of the grave violations over the years and increasingly over the past few months, we strongly urge and demand:

  1. Withdraw all pending cases against activists and leaders arrested at the Kulda Mine protests, and end the state repression against villagers protesting peacefully.

 

  1. Stop all expansion plans for Kulda Mines and do not undertake any activity in violation of environmental and social-impact norms and without due consent of the people of the region.

 

  1. Halt all existing mining activities at Kulda until compliance with environmental and safety regulations is ensured; mitigation (of pollution) requirements have been satisfied and fair compensation has been disbursed to affected people for all previous losses.

 

  1. Halt all coal and truck movement through the villages and community roads in the vicinity of the mine, for the remaining mining contract. Develop and make use of coal corridors for transportation of coal, and ensure that these do not impact communities and ecologically sensitive and valuable landscapes.

 

  1. Include local communities as equal partners and stakeholders in decision making about mining projects that affect their lives and livelihoods, in Sundargarh, and the rest of Odisha.

 

 

We call upon the Government of India and the Govt. of Odisha to immediately address all the aforesaid demands and uphold people’s rights and environmental laws and regulations in the context of Kulda Mines as well as similar regions in Odisha.

 

Signatories,

 

Sr NoName of SignatoryOrganization/ Professional AffiliationVillage/Town/CityState
1.Chennaiah PoguriNAWFChittoorAndhra Pradesh
2.Arun,VIRSAMKurnoolKurnoolAndhra Pradesh
3.XAVIER JOHN BOSCONEIGHBOURHOOD COMMUNITY NETWORKVIJAYAWADAAndhra Pradesh
4.DeepsriNoneVizagAndhra Pradesh
5.Balu GadiAPVVUAndhra Pradesh
6.Bapji JuvvalaAPVVUAndhra Pradesh
7.ChakriSamalochanaAnakapalliAndhra Pradesh
8.Ramakrishnam RajuUnited Forum for RTI and NAPMAndhra Pradesh
9.Jayasree SubramanianAcademicianVijayawadaAndhra Pradesh
10.Doriyali BoraLaw studentGuwahatiAssam
11.Mriganka DasFridays For Future IndiaGuwahatiAssam
12.Shivani GoyalFridays For Future, GuwahatiGuwahatiAssam
13.Sr ShwethaindividualguwahatiAssam
14.Badal PrasadIndividualSilcharAssam
15.Indranee DuttaAIFRTEGuwahatiAssam
16.Stamima ChoudhuryIndividualSilcharAssam
17.SabyasachiIndividualArariaBihar
18.Saumya KumariStudentBiharsharifBihar
19.Jyotisha KannamkalMashalPatnaBihar
20.Manju KIndividualPatnaBihar
21.Ashish RanjanJan Jagran Shakti SangathanBihar
22.Kamayani SwamiJan Jagran Shakti SangathanBihar
23.Mahendra YadavKosi Navnirman ManchBihar
24.Prateek SinghClimate Front IndiaChandigarhChandigarh
25.PRAVIN PATELFORUM FOR FAST JUSTICEBILASPURChhattisgarh
26.Anushansa KarFreelancerManendragarhChhattisgarh
27.Alok ShuklaChattisgarsh Bachao AndolanChhattisgarh
28.Gautam BandopadhyayNadi Ghati MorchaChhattisgarh
29.Kaladas DahariyaRELAAChhattisgarh
30.Shalini GeraLawyerChhattisgarh
31.Lisa PiresIndividualNagoa, BardezGoa
32.AbhijeetRainbow WarriorsGoa
33.CarolineActivist, GoaGoa
34.Diana TaversActivist, GoaGoa
35.EmilActivist, GoaGoa
36.Eric PintoNAPM, GoaGoa
37.FrancescaStudent and ResearcherGoa
38.Tania DevaiahActivist, GoaGoa
39.Amod ShahIndividualAhmedabadGujarat
40.AnuragIndividualAhmedabadGujarat
41.HIREN GANDHIDARSHANAHMEDABADGujarat
42.Indira HirwayIndividualAhmedabadGujarat
43.Prasad ChackoIndividualAhmedabadGujarat
44.RAJESH GOSWAMIAHMEDABADAHMEDABADGujarat
45.SAROOP DHRUVDARSHANAHMEDABADGujarat
46.Yogi JesalpuaStudentAhmedabadGujarat
47.Cedric PrakashHuman rights activistAHMEDABAD INDIAGujarat
48.Joseph MattamCatholic Church AnklavAnklav, Anand DtGujarat
49.Amitkumar A TadviStudentFulvadi,  Garudeshwar Taluka,  NARMADA District,  Gujarat,  IndiaGujarat
50.REETHA ABRAHAMUNAIUNAIGujarat
51.Rajkumar SolankiIndividualVadodaraGujarat
52.Rohit PrajapatiPUCLVadodaraGujarat
53.PASCAL NINAMAINDIVIDUALZAROLIGujarat
54.Anand MazgaonkarParyavaran Suraksha SamitiGujarat
55.Bharat JambuchaNAPMGujarat
56.Dev DesaiAnhadGujarat
57.KrishnakantParyavaran Suraksha SamitiGujarat
58.MuditaLok SamitiGujarat
59.Mujahid NafeesMinority Co-ordination CommiteeeGujarat
60.Nita MahadevLok SamitiGujarat
61.ParthParyavaran Suraksha SamitiGujarat
62.Ramesh TadviNAPMGujarat
63.Swati DesaiParyavaran Suraksha SamitiGujarat
64.Arun AgnihotriIndividualVadodaraGujarat
65.Reeti ChauhanNILVadodaraGujarat
66.SaloniStudentFaridabadHaryana
67.Megha ConsulIndividualGurgaonHaryana
68.NayanClimate ActivistGurgaonHaryana
69.Neelam AhluwaliaFounder Member, Aravalli Bachao Citizens MovementGurgaonHaryana
70.Veena PadmanabhanIndividualGurgaonHaryana
71.Arun KumarRetired Professor JNUGurugramHaryana
72.Upamanyu DasIndividualGurugramHaryana
73.Veer OjasStudentGurugramHaryana
74.Vidhi GaurClimate Front IndiaRewariHaryana
75.J S WaliaNAPMHaryana
76.Ritika DubeIndependent consultantGurgaonHaryana
77.Stuti JhaNILGurugramHaryana
78.Zenith ChaudharyeducationistGurugramHaryana
79.Himshi SinghHimdharaHimachal Pradesh
80.Manshi AsherHimdharaHimachal Pradesh
81.Akhileshwar GuptaIndividualJammuJammu and Kashmir
82.Ananya SalhotraClimate frontJammuJammu and Kashmir
83.Gouri PadhaCFIJammuJammu and Kashmir
84.Kamran nazzClimate front indiaJammuJammu and Kashmir
85.AreebaClimate front kashmirSrinagarJammu and Kashmir
86.RizwanClimate Front JammuJammuJammu ans Kashmir
87.Ashish BiruleeIndividualJadugodaJharkhand
88.Basanti LakraTeacherJamshedpurJharkhand
89.Prem VermaJharkhand Nagrik PrayasRanchiJharkhand
90.Afzal AnishNAPMJharkhand
91.Aloka KujurAdivasi Adhikar Manch and NAPMJharkhand
92.Ashok VermaNAPMJharkhand
93.Basant HetamsariaNAPMJharkhand
94.Dayamani BarlaAadivasi-Moolnivasi Astivtva Raksha SamitiJharkhand
95.Dr. Leo A. SinghNAPMJharkhand
96.Durga NayakNAPMJharkhand
97.Jipal MurmuNAPMJharkhand
98.Priti Ranjan DashNAPMJharkhand
99.Sushma BiruliNAPMJharkhand
100.JuliaSocial workerRanchiJharkhand
101.AnnaIndividualBangaloreKarnataka
102.Anuradha PatiIndependentBANGALOREKarnataka
103.Brinda AdigeBangaloreBangaloreKarnataka
104.FarnaazIndividualBangaloreKarnataka
105.Gayathri SubramanianIndividualBangaloreKarnataka
106.Jagdish ParmarindividualBangaloreKarnataka
107.Krupa HebbarIndividualBangaloreKarnataka
108.NayanaMGBangaloreKarnataka
109.Sudha NIndividualBangaloreKarnataka
110.VarshaNoneBangaloreKarnataka
111.Rukmini VPGarment Labour Union (GLU)BangaloreKarnataka
112.K.P. Sasi, Film MakerBangaloru, Individual, Film MakerBangaloruKarnataka
113.Rekha RBengaluruBengaluruKarnataka
114.NithaIndividualKarnatakaKarnataka
115.Vidya DinkerINSAFMangaloreKarnataka
116.Harsha K CStudentUdupiKarnataka
117.CeliaDomestic Workers’ UnionKarnataka
118.Dwiji GuruNAPMKarnataka
119.Madhu BhushanFeminist ActivistKarnataka
120.Maj Gen (Retd) SG VombatkereNAPMKarnataka
121.Mamatha YajamanSocial ActivistKarnataka
122.Nalini GowdaKRRSKarnataka
123.NawazNAPMKarnataka
124.ShashankNAPMKarnataka
125.SusheelaNAPMKarnataka
126.Algin ThomasClimate Front IndiaBangaloreKarnataka
127.SamrddhiStudentBangaloreKarnataka
128.SujathaNoneKodaguKarnataka
129.Manasi Elise TomyTISS, TuljapurCalicutKerala
130.SusanindividualErnakulamKerala
131.Shreya SIndividualKochiKerala
132.Navaneeth Sini GeorgeStudentKollamKerala
133.CR NeelakandanNAPMKerala
134.MaglineTeeradesa Vanidha VeediKerala
135.MajeendranNFFKerala
136.Prof. Kusumam JosephNAPMKerala
137.Sharath CheloorDynamic Action and NAPMKerala
138.Vijayaraghavan CheliyaLohia Viachara VeedhiKerala
139.Vilayodi VenugopalPlachimada StruggleKerala
140.Asha SureshStudentTHIRUVANANTHAPURAMKerala
141.Bisma wahifClimate front indiaLehLadakh
142.Ramani Ranjan SethiBhopalBhopalMadhya Pradesh
143.SHARAD BEHARFORMER CHIEF SECRETARY , I.A.S. RtdBhopalMadhya Pradesh
144.Vidwansh SharmaIndividualGwaliorMadhya Pradesh
145.Archit AgrawalStudentJabalpurMadhya Pradesh
146.Ritik KhandelwalNILJabalpurMadhya Pradesh
147.Siddharth DixitNILJabalpurMadhya Pradesh
148.Aruna RodriguesIndividualMHOW CANTT. MPMadhya Pradesh
149.Dr. SunilamKisan Sangharsh SamitiMadhya Pradesh
150.Medha PatkarNarmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) (NAPM)Madhya Pradesh
151.Rajkumar SinhaChutka Parmaanu Virodhi Sangharsh SamitiMadhya Pradesh
152.Mudita DubeyNILJabalpurMadhya Pradesh
153.Siddharth RanjanSave Dumna campaignJabalpurMadhya Pradesh
154.Kharbe RuqaiyaCleanCampaignBhiwandiMaharashtra
155.Anand velayudhanIndividualMimbaiMaharashtra
156.Chayanika ShahForum Against Oppression of WomenMumbaiMaharashtra
157.Duriya RanijiwalaCollegeMumbaiMaharashtra
158.Geeta SeshuJournalistMumbaiMaharashtra
159.Mini MathewAdvocateMumbaiMaharashtra
160.MohiniAdministratorMumbaiMaharashtra
161.Priti TurakhiaIndividualmumbaiMaharashtra
162.RajniHomemakerMumbaiMaharashtra
163.Sachin JacobIndividualMumbaiMaharashtra
164.Shewli KumarTata Institute of Social SciencesMumbaiMaharashtra
165.Tapasya NatekarIndividualMumbaiMaharashtra
166.TERENCE FERNANDESIndividualMUMBAIMaharashtra
167.Kay NairIndividualMumbaiMaharashtra
168.Sagar kambliIndividualMumbaiMaharashtra
169.Sonal acharyaSelf employedMumbaiMaharashtra
170.Anupam VermaNMEPSNavi MumbaiMaharashtra
171.Yash AgrawalIndividualNavi MumbaiMaharashtra
172.Adv. Philo ThomasWomen’s Welfare CentrePUNEMaharashtra
173.Archis SVPunePuneMaharashtra
174.Krishna KakaniStudentPuneMaharashtra
175.Renuka SrinivasanNonePuneMaharashtra
176.Rosamma ThomasPunePuneMaharashtra
177.SavitaIndividualPuneMaharashtra
178.Vaibhav KamblePrivate jobPuneMaharashtra
179.roopashri sinhahealth researcherThaneMaharashtra
180.Swatija मनोरमाइंडिव्हिडुलThaneMaharashtra
181.Geeta gonsalvessocial workerUttan – PaliMaharashtra
182.Pawankumar Bharat GadhaveVadgaon bk., PuneVadgaon bk., PuneMaharashtra
183.Disha shindeStudentVasaiMaharashtra
184.Bilal KhanGhar Bachao Ghar Banao AndolanMumbaiMaharashtra
185.Chetan SalveNarmada Bachao AndolanDhadgaonMaharashtra
186.Geetanjali ChavanActivistNashikMaharashtra
187.JameelaGhar Bachao Ghar Banao AndolanMumbaiMaharashtra
188.Mukta SrivastavaSarvahara Jan AndolanThaneMaharashtra
189.Pervin JehangirSocial ActivistMumbaiMaharashtra
190.Prasad BagweSocial ActivistPuneMaharashtra
191.Sanjay MGSocial Activist & NAPMThaneMaharashtra
192.Suhas KolhekarJan Swasthya AbhiyanPuneMaharashtra
193.Suniti SRSocial Activist, NAPMPuneMaharashtra
194.Yuvraj GatkalSarvodayi Activist & NAPMMaharashtra
195.Nitesh BalaniIndividualKalyanMaharashtra
196.Rahul BalaniIndividualKalyanMaharashtra
197.Sahil BalaniIndividualKalyanMaharashtra
198.Ammu AbrahamFAOW & PUCLMumbaiMaharashtra
199.Deeksha agarwalNilMumbaiMaharashtra
200.Kailash AneraoNilMumbaiMaharashtra
201.Mer EkekoIndividualMumbaiMaharashtra
202.Sonika bhasinIndividualMumbaiMaharashtra
203.Emeli GhoshHomemakerMumbaiMaharashtra
204.Muzzammil HamidaniIndividualMumbaiMaharashtra
205.Padma VelaskarProfessor (retd) TissMumbaiMaharashtra
206.Sinjini GhoshSt.Stephen’s College, DelhiMumbaiMaharashtra
207.Subhankar GhoshMahyco Seeds Ltd.MumbaiMaharashtra
208.Aruna BurteIndividualPuneMaharashtra
209.Gauri GandhiPunePuneMaharashtra
210.Dilip HotaIndividualPuneMaharastra
211.Ruwndar David BoyesEnvironmental ConservationistChandelManipur
212.Prema MisquithBethanyMamitMizoram
213.AnnieCitizenDelhiNew Delhi
214.Anubhuti SharmaTeacherDelhiNew Delhi
215.Arun SajiSt.Stephen’s CollegeDelhiNew Delhi
216.Benz MJStudent of Social WorkDelhiNew Delhi
217.DarshIndividualDelhiNew Delhi
218.Madhu BhaduriIndividualDelhiNew Delhi
219.Mehak TakkarDelhiDelhiNew Delhi
220.Ritu BhardwajIndividualDelhiNew Delhi
221.ShomikCLIMATE FRONT INDIADelhiNew Delhi
222.GertiCitizenDelhiNew Delhi
223.HimanshiIndividualDelhiNew Delhi
224.ABDUL MABOODSNEHINEW DELHINew Delhi
225.Amit BhaduriFormer emeritus professor ,JNUNew DelhiNew Delhi
226.Anil ChaudharyINSAFNew DelhiNew Delhi
227.Ayushi jainIndividualNew delhiNew delhi
228.K CHOUDHARYNew DelhiNew DelhiNew Delhi
229.Lobsang PhuntsoNEW DELHINEW DELHINew Delhi
230.Mayur GuptaStudentNew delhiNew Delhi
231.sakshi upadhyayNew DelhiNew DelhiNew Delhi
232.Saswati SwetlenaMineral Inheritors Rights AssociationNew DelhiNew Delhi
233.Sreedhar RamamurthiIndividualNew DelhiNew Delhi
234.Srijani DattaIndividualNew DelhiNew Delhi
235.Vinod kumarStudentNew DelhiNew Delhi
236.Vrinda BajajSwechhaNew DelhiNew Delhi
237.Yogesh KumarIndividualNew DelhiNew Delhi
238.Kumkum RoyIndividualNew DelhiNew Delhi
239.Lavanya GuptaCFINew DelhiNew Delhi
240.Sania RehmaniIndividualNew DelhiNew Delhi
241.Avdesh TomarNorth west delhiNorth west delhiNew Delhi
242.Amrita JohriSatark Nagrik SangathanNew Delhi
243.Anil TVDelhi Solidarity GroupNew Delhi
244.Anita KapoorDelhi Shahri Mahila Kaamgaar UnionNew Delhi
245.Anjali BharadwajSatark Nagrik SangathanNew Delhi
246.Aryaman JainDelhi Solidarity GroupNew Delhi
247.Bhupender Singh RawatJan Sangharsh VahiniNew Delhi
248.Divyansh KhuranaDelhi Solidarity GroupNew Delhi
249.Evita DasDelhi Solidarity GroupNew Delhi
250.Madhuresh KumarNAPMNew Delhi
251.MJ VijayanPIPFPDNew Delhi
252.Nanhu PrasadNational Cyclist UnionNew Delhi
253.Priya PillaiEnvironmental ActivistNew Delhi
254.Rajendra RaviNAPMNew Delhi
255.Sanjeev KumarDalit Adivasi Shakti Adhikar Manch & NAPMNew Delhi
256.Sunita RaniNational Domestic Workers’ UnionNew Delhi
257.Banikanta MishraProfessorBhubaneswarOdisha
258.Prafulla SamantaraLok Shakti AbhiyanBhubaneswarOdisha
259.RajaramanIndependent JournalistBhubaneswarOdisha
260.Nicholas BarlaIndigenous Peoples Forum OdishaSambalpurOdisha
261.AnantNAPMOdisha
262.Arun JenaNAPMOdisha
263.Balakrishna SandNAPMOdisha
264.Kalyan AnandNAPMOdisha
265.Lakshimipriya MohantyNAPMOdisha
266.Lingaraj PradhanOdisha
267.Lingraj AzadSamajwadi Jan Parishad & Niyamgiri Suraksha Samiti,Odisha
268.ManoramaPosco Pratirodh Sangram SamitiOdisha
269.Manas PatnaikNAPMOdisha
270.Sharanya NayakActivist, KoraputOdisha
271.Satya BanchorNAPMOdisha
272.Trilochan PunjiNAPMOdisha
273.Pravat kumar SahooIndividualDaspallaOdisha
274.Sonali PradhanStudentCuttackOrissa
275.Probir BanerjeeIndividualPondicherryPuducherry
276.Guruwant SinghNAPMPunjab
277.Nabinder SinghNAPMPunjab
278.LOKENDRA SINGH DEORAIndividualAbu RoadRajasthan
279.Samar TrehanN/LJaipurRajasthan
280.Khushi vyasICAIJodhpurRajasthan
281.Mansha MathurNILJodhpurRajasthan
282.Nitesh ChouhanClimate Front IndiaJodhpurRajasthan
283.AkashEngineerUdaipurRajasthan
284.Aruna RoyMazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan (MKSS), National Campaign for People’s Right to Information (NCPRI)Rajasthan
285.Kailash MeenaNAPMRajasthan
286.Kavita SrivastavaPeople’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL)Rajasthan
287.Nikhil DeyMKSS & NCPRIRajasthan
288.Shankar SinghMKSS & NCPRIRajasthan
289.Preksha JainNILAjmerRajasthan
290.YashikaSTUDENTJaipurRajasthan
291.GANESH ARAVINTHCollege, and a climate activistChengalpetTamil Nadu
292.Elizabeth P VarshaStudentChennaiTamil Nadu
293.KaamyaStudentChennaiTamil Nadu
294.Om Prakash SinghIndividualChennaiTamil Nadu
295.Riya N.IndividualChennaiTamil Nadu
296.Yuvan AvesWriter, Naturalist, EducatorChennaiTamil Nadu
297.RishiIndividualCoimbatoreTamil Nadu
298.RagunathIndividualErodeTamil Nadu
299.LASAR . SRetiredKATTUR, TIRUCHIRAPPALLI 620019Tamil Nadu
300.Gabriele DietrichPenn Urimay Iyakkam and NAPMMaduraiTamil Nadu
301.Henri TiphagnePeople’s WatchMaduraiTamil Nadu
302.NaveenStudentMaduraiTamil Nadu
303.Arul DossNAPMTamil Nadu
304.Geetha RamakrishnanUnorganised Sector Workers FederationTamil Nadu
305.Inamul HasanKhudai Khidmadgar and NAPMTamil Nadu
306.LeninNAPMTamil Nadu
307.SuthanthiranBhavani River Protection Committee, NAPMTamil Nadu
308.VikashNAPMTamil Nadu
309.Aisha FarooquiRetired AcademicHyderabadTelangana
310.Ashalatha SMAKAAMHyderabadTelangana
311.Ch. NarendraSenior JournalistHyderabadTelangana
312.dr lubna sarwathsocialist party(india)hyderabadTelangana
313.Gaurav KurvaIndividualHyderabadTelangana
314.GirijaSocial activistHyderabadTelangana
315.K.Ravi ChanderHyderabadHyderabadTelangana
316.Kaneez FathimaCivil Rights activistHyderabadTelangana
317.Meera SanghamitraNational Alliance of People’s Movements (NAPM))HyderabadTelangana
318.NaveenIndividualHyderabadTelangana
319.RamarajuIndividualHyderabadTelangana
320.Rukmini RaoIndividualHyderabadTelangana
321.SangeetaMyRighttoBreatheHyderabadTelangana
322.SeethalakshmiIndependent Researcher & ActivistHyderabadTelangana
323.Sreecharan GullapalliIndependent data science researcherHyderabadTelangana
324.Teja KSEnvironmental ActivistHyderabadTelangana
325.Vedansh ReddyStudentHyderabadTelangana
326.Yashaswini kollurStudentHyderabadTelangana
327.Rama MelkoteProf retd Osmania UniversityHyderabafTelangana
328.LISSY JOSEPHTELANGANA DOMESTIC WORKERS UNIONHYDERBADTelangana
329.Akhileshwari RamagoudAcademic and independent journalistSecunderabadTelangana
330.Sajaya KInd. Journalistహైద్రాబాTelangana
331.Jeevan KumarHuman Rights ForumTelangana
332.KondalRythu Swarajya VedikaTelangana
333.KrishnaTelangana Vidyavantula Vedika-TVVTelangana
334.M. VenkatayyaTelangana Vyavasaya Vruttidarula Union-TVVUTelangana
335.P ShankarDalit Bahujan FrontTelangana
336.Ravi KannegantiRythu JACTelangana
337.Syed BilalHuman Rights ForumTelangana
338.Vissa Kiran KumarRythu Swarajya VedikaTelangana
339.Amar PrasadIndividualHyderabadTelangana
340.Anupama PotluriIndividualHyderabadTelangana
341.AVS Krishna ChaitanyaSoftware EngineerHyderabadTelangana
342.MandakiniIndividualHyderabadTelangana
343.Ramya AnandiniIndividualHyderabadTelangana
344.SaradaIndividualHyderabadTelangana
345.VenkateshIndividualHyderabadTelangana
346.Varsha BhargaviWhereAreTheWomen CollectiveThummalapalli, VikarabadTelangana
347.Meenali MittaledX UT.6.02xAligarhUttar Pradesh
348.GargiIndividualGorakhpurUttar Pradesh
349.Nairita GuhaCFIGreater Noida WestUttar Pradesh
350.Mishka GoelStudentNoidaUttar Pradesh
351.priyal naikClimate Front IndianoidaUttar Pradesh
352.Tanisha GulatiClimate Front IndiaNoidaUttar Pradesh
353.VaniClimate front indiaNoidaUttar pradesh
354.Nimit JainStudentNoidaUttar Pradesh
355.Astha GuptaStudentTownUttar Pradesh
356.AkshayIndividualU.P.Uttar Pradesh
357.Altamas AnsariInquilabi Kamgaar Union, MauUttar Pradesh
358.Arundhati DhuruNAPM, UPUttar Pradesh
359.Arvind MurtiInquilabi Kamgaar Union, MauUttar Pradesh
360.Jagriti RahiVision Sansthan, VaranasiUttar Pradesh
361.MasihuddinRihai Manch, Lucknow & AzamgadhUttar Pradesh
362.Nakul Singh SawneyChal Chitra Abhiyan, MuzaffarnagarUttar Pradesh
363.Rajeev YadavRihai Manch, Lucknow & AzamgadhUttar Pradesh
364.RambetiSangatin Kisaan Mazdoor Sangathan, SitapurUttar Pradesh
365.Richa SinghSangatin Kisaan Mazdoor Sangathan, SitapurUttar Pradesh
366.Sandeep PandeySocialist Party of IndiaUttar Pradesh
367.Satish SinghSarvodayi Vikas Samiti, VaranasiUttar Pradesh
368.Suresh RathaurMNREGA Mazdoor Union, VaranasiUttar Pradesh
369.Zainab KhatunActivist, LucknowUttar Pradesh
370.Arya joshiStudentDehradunUttarakhand
371.Rakesh AgrawalIndividualDehradunUttarakhand
372.Shagun MamgainClimate Front IndiaDehradunUttarakhand
373.ShivaniGraduation Student at Delhi UniversityDehradunUttarakhand
374.Ridhima PandeyClimate activistHaridwarUttarakhand
375.Kushagra SenStudentRishikeshUttarakhand
376.Jabar SinghNAPMUttarakhand
377.UmaNAPMUttarakhand
378.VimalbhaiMatu Jan SangathanUttarakhand
379.PushpamYouth for Climate IndiaDehradunUttarakhand
380.AMITADYUTI KUMARAPDRCalcuttaWest Bengal
381.Dorothy Ashmita BiswasCEEWKolkataWest Bengal
382.MIndividualKolkataWest Bengal
383.Nisha BiswasIndividualKolkataWest Bengal
384.Prabir KCDoctorKolkataWest Bengal
385.Selma  NalloorBelonging to Holy Cross CongregationSiliguri, Darjeeling Dt.West Bengal
386.Amitava MitraTransport Workers UnionWest Bengal
387.Asit RoyWriterWest Bengal
388.Ayesha KhatunNAPMWest Bengal
389.Baiwajit BasaNAPMWest Bengal
390.Binayak SenActivist, PUCLWest Bengal
391.Biswajit BasakNAPMWest Bengal
392.Kazi Md SherigActivist, NAPMWest Bengal
393.Matiur RahmanNAPMWest Bengal
394.Milan SadNAPMWest Bengal
395.Mita BhattaNAPMWest Bengal
396.Pabitra MandalShundorban Jan Shramjeebi MonchaWest Bengal
397.Pasarul AlamTransferred Area Sujatopur OrganizationWest Bengal
398.Pradip ChatterjeeNPSSFWWest Bengal
399.Rupak MukherjeeNAPMWest Bengal
400.Samar BagchiNAPMWest Bengal
401.Sujato BhadroAPDRWest Bengal
402.Tahomina MandalDomestic Workers UnionWest Bengal
403.Tapas DasNodi Bachao, Jeeban BachaoWest Bengal
404.YasinNAPMWest Bengal
405.Claire LindsayIndividualSquamishBritish Columbia
406.RevelYouth for climate lilleLilleFrance
407.Erika BuntrockindividualBerlinGermany
408.Arshia AbediniProfessorQazvinIran
409.ElizabethSocial workerBeiraMozambique
410.Dalena TranICTA-UABBarcelonaSpain
411.Hans MagnussonDalit Solidarity Network-SwedenStockholmSweden
412.Devinder ChanderUKBirminghamUK
413.Ashish TyagiNaHaridwarUK
414.R.ManoharHuman Rights Defenders AlertBangaloreUS
415.Amrin FathimaErunakulamErunakulamUS
416.S JoeStudentIrvineUS
417.Shromona MandalStudent Labor Action MovementNew YorkUS
418.Teresa KotturanNew YorkNew YorkUS
419.Ms. Norvell L. BullockSimply …Northeast HarborUS

 

For any further details, contact: napmindia@gmail.com

 

National Alliance of People’s Movements (NAPM)

